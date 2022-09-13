ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron City Council narrowly passes resolution to back superintendent after scathing review

 3 days ago

Akron City Council narrowly passed a resolution to support Christine Fowler Mack after a recent scathing job review of the Akron Public Schools superintendent by members of the Board of Education.

Voting in favor of the resolution, which passed 7-6, were Council President Margo Sommerville, Vice President Jeff Fusco, President Pro Tem Mike Freeman and council members Ginger Baylor, Sharon Connor, Nancy Holland and Shammas Malik.

Voting against the measure were Donnie Kammer, Phil Lombardo, Brad McKitrick, Tara Mosley, Russ Neal and Linda Omobien.

The resolution was sponsored by Mayor Dan Horrigan, Sommerville and three other council members: Ward 1's Holland, at-large representative Baylor and Ward 10's Connor.

Fowler Mack responds: 'As committed as I've ever been': APS superintendent sends letter to staff after evaluation

In addition to expressing council support for the superintendent, the resolution urged the school board to "withdraw and revisit its remarks criticizing superintendent Fowler Mack ."

The discussion began after the Beacon Journal published school board members' comments in Fowler Mack's first evaluation since becoming superintendent last year.

In the evaluation, four board members wrote mostly positive comments, but three, including school board President N.J. Akbar, issued significant criticism . Akbar's choice of words also caused a backlash.

Akbar called Fowler Mack, the district's first woman and first Black woman leader, "insubordinate" and her first year "a failure," and said she was a barrier to progress and intentionally misled board members.

"This relationship has completely failed solely due to her unwillingness, inflexibility and resistance which is quite irreparable," Akbar said.

'Insubordinate' and a 'failure': APS board members criticize superintendent in review

At a school board meeting the next day, Akbar said he was reflective and, "in hindsight, I could have written alternative language in the evaluation to share my assessment."

In the following days, nine former school board members, including Baylor, signed a letter decrying efforts to "micromanage and undermine" the superintendent.

Vote on stimulus: Two APS board members are now voting against spending stimulus dollars. One explains why.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron City Council narrowly passes resolution to back superintendent after scathing review

#Akron City Council#The Akron Public Schools#The Board Of Education
