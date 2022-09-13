ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, CA

Dinh Lee

Popular Korean Chicken Chain - Vons Chicken

Vons Chicken, not to be mistaken for the chicken that is sold at a Vons grocery store, is a new Korean fried chicken place located in National City in San Diego, California. They are quite an established chain and have opened several locations across California as well as the entire United States in the last few years. Vons Chicken is relatively new to San Diego, however, they opened a while back but due to Covid-19, they were forced to close as they did not have outdoor dining available and could not survive on takeout as they were very new at the time. But since then, Vons Chicken has changed owners and is now open again for indoor dining and takeout!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

White Rice Bodega Brings Casual Filipino Fare to Normal Heights

What began as a pandemic times meal delivery service that quickly took off and spawned a food stall at the Liberty Public Market in Liberty Station is now a stand-alone restaurant in Normal Heights. Landing on Adams Avenue, the new White Rice Bodega puts a fast-casual spin on Filipino cuisine courtesy of Phillip Esteban, Eater’s 2021 chef of the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Mongolian Hot Pot 15-Year Anniversary

Clairemont Mesa’s Mongolian Hot Pot, one of the first San Diego restaurant to focus solely on the ancient Chinese meal served in a large metal pot, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary in September. Founders Gary and Mindy Wu, who emigrated to the United States from Inner Mongolia, China in 1995, opened the concept in September 2007 after first owning a Rice King in Mira Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
socalthrills.com

Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad strawberry fields’ attractions in jeopardy

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s iconic farmland along Interstate 5 has long been known for its tasty strawberries, pumpkin patch, corn maze and other agricultural enticements. However, some of owner Jimmy Ukegawa’s latest attractions, including bounce houses, apple cannons, a mechanical bull, face painting and speakeasy, may...
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

JC Resorts Loses Reidy Creek Golf Course Contract in Escondido After 20 Years

- Door Dash - On September 14, the Escondido City Council voted unanimously to award a five-year contract for management and operation of the Reidy Creek Golf Course to Escondido Golf, LLC, an affiliate of Petaluma-based CourseCo, Inc. JC Resorts operated the course since its opening in 2002, but according to a City of Escondido staff report, the property failed to achieve levels of income that would have enabled it to pay back or subsidize tax-exempt Lease Revenue bonds issued by the City in April 2001 for the construction of the golf course, forcing the Escondido General Fund to make debt service payments that average about $361,000 per year.
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s end-of-summer tradition HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay, September 16-18, featuring the world’s fastest boats and fun for the family. About 70,000 spectators and RVers are expected as the family-friendly festival spreads out over East Vacation Island, Crown...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego burgers that play faster and looser

Prevailing wisdom tells us the classic burger cannot be made better. That, once you move past lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and any of your thousand island condiments, the only topping that improves a hamburger is cheese. Many in San Diego — in all Southern California, really — stand strongly behind this purist tradition. This story is for those who don’t.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Alley Cat Art Walk

Sophie's Gallery & Gift Shop, operated by St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, will host its 11th Annual Alley Cat Art Walk in the Historic El Cajon Downtown Arts District. This popular family-friendly art event will feature eight art galleries, two art studios, a museum, and other local small businesses showcasing their work for guests to enjoy.
EL CAJON, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Events happening in Chula Vista this week! Music, Food, Drinks and more...

New week, new fun opportunities for you and your loved ones in the Southbay area. Here are five events happening in the city of Chula Vista in the incoming days!. Come enjoy a variety of summer activities in this event happening this Saturday! The End of Summer Food Festival is underway at the Chula Vista Gold Course & Venue in the heart of Bonita. You'll get to experience culinary and artistic vibes at this local night market as we wrap up this hot summer. Food, Music & Drinks!
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

Moonlight Amphitheatre mourns loss of beloved stage technician

VISTA — Moonlight Amphitheatre is mourning the loss of a beloved stage technician who died in late August after a short illness. Chris Fabio Watkins, a 2009 graduate of Rancho Buena Vista High School, joined the Moonlight team in 2014 after participating in the theater program at Palomar College.
VISTA, CA

