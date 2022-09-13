Read full article on original website
Popular Korean Chicken Chain - Vons Chicken
Vons Chicken, not to be mistaken for the chicken that is sold at a Vons grocery store, is a new Korean fried chicken place located in National City in San Diego, California. They are quite an established chain and have opened several locations across California as well as the entire United States in the last few years. Vons Chicken is relatively new to San Diego, however, they opened a while back but due to Covid-19, they were forced to close as they did not have outdoor dining available and could not survive on takeout as they were very new at the time. But since then, Vons Chicken has changed owners and is now open again for indoor dining and takeout!
Eater
White Rice Bodega Brings Casual Filipino Fare to Normal Heights
What began as a pandemic times meal delivery service that quickly took off and spawned a food stall at the Liberty Public Market in Liberty Station is now a stand-alone restaurant in Normal Heights. Landing on Adams Avenue, the new White Rice Bodega puts a fast-casual spin on Filipino cuisine courtesy of Phillip Esteban, Eater’s 2021 chef of the year.
sandiegomagazine.com
Mongolian Hot Pot 15-Year Anniversary
Clairemont Mesa’s Mongolian Hot Pot, one of the first San Diego restaurant to focus solely on the ancient Chinese meal served in a large metal pot, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary in September. Founders Gary and Mindy Wu, who emigrated to the United States from Inner Mongolia, China in 1995, opened the concept in September 2007 after first owning a Rice King in Mira Mesa.
socalthrills.com
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
Coast News
Carlsbad strawberry fields’ attractions in jeopardy
CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s iconic farmland along Interstate 5 has long been known for its tasty strawberries, pumpkin patch, corn maze and other agricultural enticements. However, some of owner Jimmy Ukegawa’s latest attractions, including bounce houses, apple cannons, a mechanical bull, face painting and speakeasy, may...
sandiegomagazine.com
7 Mile Kitchen Restaurant Introduces Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays Happy Hour Series
Calling all wine lovers, starting Wednesday, September 7, 7 Mile Kitchen restaurant in Carlsbad will be hosting weekly Wine Down Wednesdays events. Guests can enjoy wine specials, including $2 off glasses of wine and half off select bottles from 5pm to 10pm. The restaurant will also be featuring live music...
northcountydailystar.com
JC Resorts Loses Reidy Creek Golf Course Contract in Escondido After 20 Years
- Door Dash - On September 14, the Escondido City Council voted unanimously to award a five-year contract for management and operation of the Reidy Creek Golf Course to Escondido Golf, LLC, an affiliate of Petaluma-based CourseCo, Inc. JC Resorts operated the course since its opening in 2002, but according to a City of Escondido staff report, the property failed to achieve levels of income that would have enabled it to pay back or subsidize tax-exempt Lease Revenue bonds issued by the City in April 2001 for the construction of the golf course, forcing the Escondido General Fund to make debt service payments that average about $361,000 per year.
Lowriding: More than cars and cruising
Lowriding is an American pastime, born in the barrios of California. But it's often misunderstood.
kusi.com
San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay this weekend
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s end-of-summer tradition HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair returns to Mission Bay, September 16-18, featuring the world’s fastest boats and fun for the family. About 70,000 spectators and RVers are expected as the family-friendly festival spreads out over East Vacation Island, Crown...
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego burgers that play faster and looser
Prevailing wisdom tells us the classic burger cannot be made better. That, once you move past lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and any of your thousand island condiments, the only topping that improves a hamburger is cheese. Many in San Diego — in all Southern California, really — stand strongly behind this purist tradition. This story is for those who don’t.
sandiegomagazine.com
Alley Cat Art Walk
Sophie's Gallery & Gift Shop, operated by St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, will host its 11th Annual Alley Cat Art Walk in the Historic El Cajon Downtown Arts District. This popular family-friendly art event will feature eight art galleries, two art studios, a museum, and other local small businesses showcasing their work for guests to enjoy.
kcrw.com
Tortilla Tournament week 1 update: Inevitable favorites, inevitable upsets
Every year, the first round of our #TortillaTournament follows the same basic script: Almost all the higher seeds win, but there’s always a couple of newcomers that stage unexpected upsets, and lay the groundwork for unexpected runs. That’s exactly what’s happening so far, changed up only by the inclusion...
Some Pacific Beach residents urge San Diego to reopen Diamond Street after two years
SAN DIEGO — In April 2020, in hopes of stemming the rising tide of COVID, the city of San Diego closed a mile-stretch of Diamond Street in Pacific Beach, from the seawall to Haines Street. The closure was part of the city's Slow Streets Program, an initiative, according to...
San Diego Liquor Store Sells SuperLotto Plus Ticket Worth Nearly $17,000
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the last SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $25 million. But there were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at the Bi-Rite Market on First Avenue in Bankers Hill.
Oceanside mobile home community says fire insurance went up 800%
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Imagine receiving an insurance letter that says your policy is being canceled due to fire risk and the only place you can find coverage will cost you 800%. That’s what is happening at the Pilgrim Creek Estates in Oceanside. A mobile home community made up of...
chulavistatoday.com
Events happening in Chula Vista this week! Music, Food, Drinks and more...
New week, new fun opportunities for you and your loved ones in the Southbay area. Here are five events happening in the city of Chula Vista in the incoming days!. Come enjoy a variety of summer activities in this event happening this Saturday! The End of Summer Food Festival is underway at the Chula Vista Gold Course & Venue in the heart of Bonita. You'll get to experience culinary and artistic vibes at this local night market as we wrap up this hot summer. Food, Music & Drinks!
sandiegomagazine.com
Partying for a Purpose Rockstar Party presented by Batta | Fulkerson and hosted by Cliff Thomas and Melissa Callahan
You are invited to the Partying for a Purpose Rockstar Party presented by Batta | Fulkerson and hosted by Cliff Thomas and Melissa Callahan to benefit the It's All About the Kids® Foundation. Get your tickets before we sell out!. The gorgeous Crosby Estates home will be transformed into...
2 Poway women describe suspicious encounter with van
A Poway mother told ABC 10News that a man tried to lure her daughter into a white van, and another woman described an experience in which two men in a similar van followed her into a grocery store.
San Marcos Costco shopper: Distraction tactic with olive oil led to wallet theft
A shopper at San Marcos Costco says a distraction tactic with olive oil helped a pickpocket team grab her wallet.
Coast News
Moonlight Amphitheatre mourns loss of beloved stage technician
VISTA — Moonlight Amphitheatre is mourning the loss of a beloved stage technician who died in late August after a short illness. Chris Fabio Watkins, a 2009 graduate of Rancho Buena Vista High School, joined the Moonlight team in 2014 after participating in the theater program at Palomar College.
