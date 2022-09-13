Read full article on original website
WNYT
Man charged with August Troy shooting
Troy detectives have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on 5th Avenue near Rensselaer Street. Zack Zeoli, 21, has been arrested in relation to the August 18 shooting. Police say he was quickly identified and eventually arrested in Ohio by officers at the scene of a fire. He...
Troy PD arrest suspect in August shooting
Troy Police Detectives arrested Zack Zeoli regarding a shooting that injured a Troy resident, 21 in August. Liberty Township PD in Ohio found Zeoli after an investigation at a fire scene in their community on September 1.
WNYT
Deadly Albany stabbing under investigation
A man was found dead from a stabbing Thursday in Albany. At around 4:15 in the afternoon, officers responded to a home on First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of a stabbing. They found a 27-year-old man inside who was stabbed at least once and pronounced dead at the scene.
WRGB
Glens Falls man pleads guilty in March bank robbery
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Friday that Joseph L. Skellie has pleaded guilty to Robbery in the third degree, a felony, for the March robbery of a bank branch in Glens Falls. Skellie, of Glens Falls, pleaded guilty Friday, September 16, 2022...
WRGB
22-year-old accused of inappropriate contact with underage victims
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested an Amsterdam man, accused of having inappropriate contact with minors. According to Investigators, 22-year-old Tyler Frolke was charged with 2 counts of sexual abuse, three counts of endangerment, and obscenity. The charges follow an investigation accusing Frolke of multiple incidents where...
WNYT
Repeat DWI offender charged for fatal Northway crash
A driver with several DWI convictions and a revoked license is now accused of killing a man in a drunken driving crash. The crash happened around 10:40 Tuesday night on the Northway between Exits 15 and 16 in Wilton. State police say a tow truck driver servicing a truck on...
WRGB
18-year-old in custody for stabbing family member at Clifton Park apartment complex
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County sheriff's Office says they have a man in custody, following a stabbing in Clifton Park. Deputies responded to an incident on Huntridge Drive, the Fox Run Apartments, just after 8:00a.m Thursday. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center in serious...
WRGB
Man with revoked license, DWI convictions accused of killing tow truck driver in crash
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Wilton man was arrested in a crash that killed a tow truck driver. Investigators say at around 10:41PM Thursday night, State Police responded to a 3 car crash on I-87 in the area of Wilton. According to State Police Justin P....
Troy Police probe stabbing on Fourth and Adams Street
Troy Police were called out for a reported stabbing on Fourth Street and Adams Street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Suspect in custody after Clifton Park stabbing
Deputies with the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office were sent to 1508 Huntridge Drive in Clifton Park at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday, for reports of a stabbing.
WRGB
Parolee arrested, charged with robbing former place of employment
The Hudson City Police Department announcing today the arrest of 44 year old Benny Dean Jr. charging him with robbery in the first degree. According to the police department, they received reports of a robbery from a business on Warren Street in Columbia County back in August 28th. The manager...
WRGB
Man accused of threatening driver with tire iron at racetrack
GLEN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Gloversville man, accused of threatening another with a tire iron. Investigators say on September 12th, Troopers received a complaint that occurred the day before at Glenridge Motorsports Park. 64-year-old Kenneth Hilts is accused of getting into an argument...
WRGB
Man to spend years in prison following robbery spree conviction
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A man convicted of robbing 4 businesses will spend the next 8 to 16 years in prison. Justin P, Rock was sentenced on Friday, after pleading guilty back in July to 4 counts of robbery. According to the Saratoga County District Attorney's office, two...
Arrest made in Ballston officer-involved shooting
New York State Police have made an arrest in connection with a June officer-involved shooting in Ballston. Joseph Mrozek, 27, of Malta, was arrested on September 14.
WRGB
Albany man pleads guilty in beating death of 64-year-old
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty, accused with murder in the death of a man who was found lying near bushes in a city park in September of last year. Nicholas Lewis, 27, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-1 Felony before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Court.
Nurse aide accused of beating patient at rehab center
An Alabama woman who was working as a Nurse's Aide at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury has been jailed after she allegedly hit a resident of the facility in the face.
Victims identified in fatal New Baltimore crash
The victims of a fatal crash in New Baltimore on Wednesday have been identified. New York State Police said Charles Woullard, 90, and his wife, Frances Woullard, 76, both from Hudson, were pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police of Wilton arrest three individuals
New York State Police arrest three in Moreau after a traffic stop. Jacqueline A. Rock, 32 of Hudson Falls, Leland T, Smith, 43 of Hudson Falls, and Daniel L. Larock, 48 of Kingsbury were the three individuals involved.
Police: Albany man tried to rob people outside Capital
An Albany man was held in county lockup after he allegedly tried to rob people outside the State Capital Friday.
WRGB
State Police arrest Albany man on attempted robbery charge
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Albany have arrested a man, accused of being armed with a knife and demanding money. State Police say Troopers responded to the area of Madison avenue, just before 11:00 PM on September 9th. 39-year-old Shawn J. Haymon was arrested, charged with attempted...
