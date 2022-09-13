ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Man charged with August Troy shooting

Troy detectives have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on 5th Avenue near Rensselaer Street. Zack Zeoli, 21, has been arrested in relation to the August 18 shooting. Police say he was quickly identified and eventually arrested in Ohio by officers at the scene of a fire. He...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy PD arrest suspect in August shooting

Troy Police Detectives arrested Zack Zeoli regarding a shooting that injured a Troy resident, 21 in August. Liberty Township PD in Ohio found Zeoli after an investigation at a fire scene in their community on September 1.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Deadly Albany stabbing under investigation

A man was found dead from a stabbing Thursday in Albany. At around 4:15 in the afternoon, officers responded to a home on First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of a stabbing. They found a 27-year-old man inside who was stabbed at least once and pronounced dead at the scene.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Glens Falls man pleads guilty in March bank robbery

GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Friday that Joseph L. Skellie has pleaded guilty to Robbery in the third degree, a felony, for the March robbery of a bank branch in Glens Falls. Skellie, of Glens Falls, pleaded guilty Friday, September 16, 2022...
GLENS FALLS, NY
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
WRGB

22-year-old accused of inappropriate contact with underage victims

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested an Amsterdam man, accused of having inappropriate contact with minors. According to Investigators, 22-year-old Tyler Frolke was charged with 2 counts of sexual abuse, three counts of endangerment, and obscenity. The charges follow an investigation accusing Frolke of multiple incidents where...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Repeat DWI offender charged for fatal Northway crash

A driver with several DWI convictions and a revoked license is now accused of killing a man in a drunken driving crash. The crash happened around 10:40 Tuesday night on the Northway between Exits 15 and 16 in Wilton. State police say a tow truck driver servicing a truck on...
WILTON, NY
WRGB

Parolee arrested, charged with robbing former place of employment

The Hudson City Police Department announcing today the arrest of 44 year old Benny Dean Jr. charging him with robbery in the first degree. According to the police department, they received reports of a robbery from a business on Warren Street in Columbia County back in August 28th. The manager...
HUDSON, NY
WRGB

Man accused of threatening driver with tire iron at racetrack

GLEN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Gloversville man, accused of threatening another with a tire iron. Investigators say on September 12th, Troopers received a complaint that occurred the day before at Glenridge Motorsports Park. 64-year-old Kenneth Hilts is accused of getting into an argument...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WRGB

Albany man pleads guilty in beating death of 64-year-old

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty, accused with murder in the death of a man who was found lying near bushes in a city park in September of last year. Nicholas Lewis, 27, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-1 Felony before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Court.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest Albany man on attempted robbery charge

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Albany have arrested a man, accused of being armed with a knife and demanding money. State Police say Troopers responded to the area of Madison avenue, just before 11:00 PM on September 9th. 39-year-old Shawn J. Haymon was arrested, charged with attempted...
ALBANY, NY

