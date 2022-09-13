Read full article on original website
Texas A&M reportedly making quarterback change, will start Max Johnson vs. Miami
Texas A&M is reportedly making a quarterback change just two games in the 2022 season. The Aggies (1-1) are set to start LSU transfer Max Johnson under center Saturday night vs. No. 13 Miami (2-0), according to multiple reports. Johnson steps in for Haynes King, who had been inconsistent at best in two games this season.
Trial for Alabama native jailed in Russia set for this month
The trial of an Alabama native whose family says he is being held on false charges in a Russian prison is set for later this month. Carol Barnes, the sister of David Barnes, said his trial is scheduled for September 21. Alabama native held in Russian jail as family struggles...
