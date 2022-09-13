Texas A&M is reportedly making a quarterback change just two games in the 2022 season. The Aggies (1-1) are set to start LSU transfer Max Johnson under center Saturday night vs. No. 13 Miami (2-0), according to multiple reports. Johnson steps in for Haynes King, who had been inconsistent at best in two games this season.

