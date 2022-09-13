Read full article on original website
Related
Free lunch program expires: New school year causing concerns for WI families
Ever since the start of the pandemic, Waukesha mom of three, Becky Gilligan, has relied on the nationwide universal lunch program to provide free meals to her children at school.
CBS 58
Wisconsin student wins national prize for performance project about an unsung hero
DOUSMAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin student received a big surprise Thursday, Sept. 15, proving hard work pays off. It comes after her research project helped provide an inspiring history lesson. The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes holds a yearly competition that yields hundreds of submissions from students...
CBS 58
Tosa West students protest violence following series of fights in first weeks of school year
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some Wauwatosa West students are speaking out against violence at their high school. It comes after a pair of fights at Wauwatosa West in just the second week of the new school year. About a dozen students held signs and a small rally outside the...
wuwm.com
2 MPS high schools get major athletic upgrades, thanks to federal pandemic funding and private donations
Students at two MPS high schools are getting long-overdue improvements to the athletic facilities they use for practices and games. Last week, MPS held ceremonial groundbreaking ceremonies at Reagan High School, on the south side, and Washington High School in Sherman Park. Reagan High School is getting new athletic facilities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette professors live in university housing, eat in dining halls
MILWAUKEE - Starting this semester, two Marquette University professors are taking on an extra role to students: that of neighbor. As part of a pilot program, Heidi Bostic, dean of both the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education, and Stephen Pluhacek, her husband of 30 years, a theology department affiliated faculty member, moved into university housing.
CBS 58
Milwaukee concierge service 'Swaddled Newborn Care' helps families transition into parenthood
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bringing a baby home can mean many sleepless nights for parents. That's why a new concierge service in Milwaukee is looking to provide some relief. CBS 58's Amanda Becker explains how Swaddled Care helps.
CBS 58
New director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention shares his plans
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- It's been one month since Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson named a new director for the city's Office of Violence Prevention (OVP). Former district 1 alderman, Ashanti Hamilton, is now leading OVP after Arnitta Holliman was unexpectedly dismissed from the role back in August. In his first...
CBS 58
MATC appoints new director of community education, liaison for Hispanic-Serving Institution
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Area Technical College has just appointed a new director of community education who will also serve as a liaison for the Hispanic-Serving Institution or "HIS" at the college. A ceremony was held at MATC today for Doctor Patricia Torres Najera, who was chosen among 30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano
September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
CBS 58
Wauwatosa West students seeking peace after two big fights this week
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Outrage from families at Wauwatosa West High School after unrest in the hallway brought multiple squad cars to the scene. And it's only the first two weeks of school. The fight yesterday, on Sept. 14, captured on video and being circulated on social media, is...
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
CBS 58
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration hosted at Milwaukee City Hall
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cultural celebration to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Milwaukee was held at city hall today, on Sept. 16. Entitled "Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation 2022" -- the event celebrated heritage, culture and offered the public a chance to learn more about city services. Kevin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Join us Friday, Sept. 30 for the Hometown Hunger Fund Drive
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A reminder that CBS 58 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin are teaming up to kick off the holiday giving season. The Hometown Hunger Fund Drive is coming up Friday, Sept. 30. That day, during every CBS 58 and WMLW newscast, you'll have the opportunity to donate...
CBS 58
Brookfield restaurant surprised with $5,000 grant
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The owners of Arepa's Place received a special surprise on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Roundy's, OnMilwaukee and the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation granted the Venezuelan restaurant with a $5,000 grant. The grant was funded by sales of The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook. Sold in Pick 'n...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend School Board discusses dress code violations following student complaints
September 12, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Students in the West Bend School District spoke out during the public speaking portion of Monday night’s meeting wondering how their midriff and bellybutton could be such a huge distraction in class and why they were being removed from class and punished because of a dress code violation.
Milwaukee Co. faces $1 billion in deferred maintenance on high-profile landmarks
Our parks and public buildings are faced with a much more daunting bill: One billion dollars. That estimate was given to us by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley last Wednesday.
captimes.com
State Debate: Racism alerts, GOP and tepid Dems, voting in Milwaukee lead the commentary
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey says that Milwaukee should adopt an Emmett Till alert system for acts of hate and racism. Adopted by Maryland, the alert system works something like the Amber Alert, Causey explains, telling others of incidents they might otherwise never hear about. Urban Milwaukee's data wonk...
CBS 58
Milwaukee sailing vessel headed to Boston-based educational facility
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A staple of Discovery World, once destined to never sail again, is set to return to year-round sailing. Known as the 'flagship of Wisconsin,' the sailing vessel Denis Sullivan will join the fleet of World Ocean School, based in Boston, according to a statement from Discovery World, who has long-owned the 95 ft. tall ship. The statement also notes that the plan for S/V Denis Sullivan will allow it to sail "while supporting its financial sustainability."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
National Cheeseburger Day
We're just days away from National Cheeseburger Day. Beth Davis with the Milwaukee Burger Company joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk all things burgers.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Comments / 2