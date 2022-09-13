ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette professors live in university housing, eat in dining halls

MILWAUKEE - Starting this semester, two Marquette University professors are taking on an extra role to students: that of neighbor. As part of a pilot program, Heidi Bostic, dean of both the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education, and Stephen Pluhacek, her husband of 30 years, a theology department affiliated faculty member, moved into university housing.
Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano

September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration hosted at Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cultural celebration to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Milwaukee was held at city hall today, on Sept. 16. Entitled "Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation 2022" -- the event celebrated heritage, culture and offered the public a chance to learn more about city services. Kevin...
Join us Friday, Sept. 30 for the Hometown Hunger Fund Drive

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A reminder that CBS 58 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin are teaming up to kick off the holiday giving season. The Hometown Hunger Fund Drive is coming up Friday, Sept. 30. That day, during every CBS 58 and WMLW newscast, you'll have the opportunity to donate...
Brookfield restaurant surprised with $5,000 grant

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The owners of Arepa's Place received a special surprise on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Roundy's, OnMilwaukee and the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation granted the Venezuelan restaurant with a $5,000 grant. The grant was funded by sales of The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook. Sold in Pick 'n...
Milwaukee sailing vessel headed to Boston-based educational facility

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A staple of Discovery World, once destined to never sail again, is set to return to year-round sailing. Known as the 'flagship of Wisconsin,' the sailing vessel Denis Sullivan will join the fleet of World Ocean School, based in Boston, according to a statement from Discovery World, who has long-owned the 95 ft. tall ship. The statement also notes that the plan for S/V Denis Sullivan will allow it to sail "while supporting its financial sustainability."
National Cheeseburger Day

We're just days away from National Cheeseburger Day. Beth Davis with the Milwaukee Burger Company joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk all things burgers.
