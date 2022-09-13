Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City Police Release Security Footage From Unsolved 2021 Homicide Investigation
The Oklahoma City Police Department released security footage of a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly October 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 20-year-old Bureisha Willams. MSgt. Gary Knight admitted the video quality of the footage is “terrible,” but the department hopes it will provoke new information in the...
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit
Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
Police Investigate Shooting In Southwest OKC
Police said one person was injured in a drive by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday night. The victim was shot in the arm just before 7:30 p.m. while walking down the 2300 block of S Central Ave, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with no life-threatening...
OCPD: At Least 1 Person In Custody Following Pursuit
Oklahoma City police has at least one person in custody after a pursuit began Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit began near Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard and ended near Southwest 66th and South Walker Avenue. Authorities said they are looking for another suspect. It is not yet known why...
SW OKC Child In Critical Condition Following Attempted Murder-Suicide
Oklahoma City police revealed new details Tuesday in an attempted murder and suicide at a home on the southwest side of the city. Police said a child under the age of 12 was sent to Children’s Hospital in northeast Oklahoma City Monday in critical condition. Investigators said the child was shot in the head, and her younger sister ran for help.
Edmond Police: 4 Arrested, 2 On The Run After Car Chase
EDMOND, Okla. - The Edmond Police Department said troopers used a maneuver to stop the car, landing it in a ditch near Northwest 178th Street and Portland Avenue. Authorities said those in custody will be booked on felony eluding and traffic complaints. Edmond Police are still searching for the remaining two suspects.
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing
People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
OCPD: Suspect Arrested After Using Dating App To Commit Robbery
Oklahoma City Police were called to a hotel near Northwest 39th Street and North May Avenue in September after a 19-year-old man told officers he was robbed after meeting a date on Tinder. OCPD said they have identified the robbery suspect as 18-year-old Cquama Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday in...
Driver Arrested, 2 Suspects At Large Following Morning Pursuit, Crash In Edmond
A juvenile driver has been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened early Wednesday morning in Edmond, according to the Edmond Police Department. Officers said they were trying to conduct a traffic stop at around 1:05 a.m. on a vehicle near West 15th Street and Fretz Avenue. Police said...
3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home
Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
Bethany Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Grandparents With Vehicle
A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his grandparents with a vehicle Wednesday night. Police said this happened in a neighborhood near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue in Bethany. The driver, Ricardo Rocha, took off in his vehicle following the incident, according to police. Authorities said Rocha’s...
Major Interstate Closure To Impact OKC This Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY - Interstate drivers in Oklahoma City will be taking a detour this weekend as work begins on I-35 southbound. All southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed from I-44 to I-40 from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.
Man Rescued After Driving Truck Into Pond
Oklahoma County Deputies rescued a man, and his truck, after he drove it into a pond Wednesday near Northeast 222nd Street and North Hiwassee Road. The driver said he had a medical issue and blacked out, but was able to escape the vehicle through his window and swim to safety.
Choctaw High School On Lockdown Following Police Advisement
The Choctaw Police Department advised Choctaw High School to go into lockdown Friday morning after an incident in the neighborhood adjacent to the school. Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid said he was notified by Choctaw Police of the incident, and said the school will remain in that state until otherwise notified by the police.
Oklahoma Department Of Environmental Quality Files To Dismiss Chickasha Hand Sanitizer Fire Lawsuit
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has filed to dismiss a lawsuit in connection to the Chickasha manufacturing plant fires. The DEQ said they did this because the case was filed in the wrong county. The Chickasha Manufacturing Co and the facility in Ninnekah are both leased by Bordwine...
‘Hot Girl Walk Club’ Takes Oklahoma City By Storm
A new trend on TikTok is gaining traction here in Oklahoma City, and it's also taking some much-needed tread off of walking shoes. "We are working on our mental health, getting exercise, and supporting our community," OKC Hot Girl Walk Club founder Kendra Haslem said. The “Hot Girl Walk Club”...
OCPD Warns Residents About Dangers Of Using Dating Apps
Law enforcement issued a warning Wednesday for people looking for love through dating apps. Oklahoma City police said criminals have been using apps like Tinder to lure victims into dangerous situations. Authorities have seen a rise in recent months in reports of attacks and robberies through dating apps. The most...
The Village Police Says Missing 3-Year-Old Child Has Been Found Safe
UPDATE (2:14 p.m., Sept. 14, 2022): The Village police said a missing 3-year-old boy has been found safe. Authorities said Nicholas Sleeper has been returned to his family. Sleeper was found in a car near Northwest 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said they have not been able to locate...
