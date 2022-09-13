Read full article on original website
Northern Burlington over Cinnaminson - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston’s third period goal was the difference in Northern Burlington’s 2-1 victory over Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Emma Hoppe made nine saves for Northern Burlington (4-1), which took a 1-0 lead on Ariel Sprague’s goal in the first quarter. Gina Moreno tied the game with a first...
No. 15 West Orange over Verona - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Villasin’s first half goal was the difference as West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Verona, 1-0, in West Orange. Madison Reynolds assisted on the goal for West Orange (2-1-1) and Hannah Amoyaw made three saves for the shutout. Bella Malanga made 11 saves for...
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
No. 14 Rancocas Valley over Kingsway - Girls soccer recap
Kennedy Garcia scored a goal in each half as Rancocas Valley, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 2-0, over Kingsway. Joanna Marlin and Leah Howe each assisted on a goal for Rancocas Valley (5-0), which outshot Kingsway (2-2) by 7-4. Quinlan McClenahan saved all four shots...
Monmouth over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Sean Wisk and William Taborda provided the goals as Monmouth won at home, 2-0, over Freehold Borough. Monmouth (2-2) scored both goals in the second half. Freehold Borough is now 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Somerset Tech over Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Shrey Mehta and Dan Cerdas each knocked in a goal as Somerset Tech won at home, 2-1, over Woodbridge Magnet. Srihaas Chennavajjala and Liam Hanily added an assist apiece for Somerset Tech (3-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Steven LaRosa stopped 11 shots to preserve the win. Mahir Dohka converted...
Westampton Tech over Florence - Girls soccer recap
Zoey Spady tallied a hat trick to lead Westampton Tech in a 7-4 win over Florence, in Westampton. Nijah Hall added on two goals for Westampton Tech (1-2), while Dorce Alvarez finished with a goal and two assists. Bella Cottingham chipped in with a goal and an assist. Sydney Slotkin...
Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
Girls Soccer: No. 2 Freehold Twp. takes down McDonogh (MD.)
Ainsley Moy scored a pair of goals to lead Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over McDonogh (MD.) in Owings Mills, MD. McDonogh is ranked No. 16 in the country per the United Soccer Coaches High School Rankings. Freehold was below it at No. 22.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 3
Week 3 has arrived and we’re learning a lot about the top trends and teams in the state. From exciting matchups to some of the best storylines in N.J. high school sports, football is delivering once again.
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Sept. 16
The defensive players had their time in the spotlight yesterday, now it’s time to look at offense. These players went above and beyond in the opening week of the 2022 season.
West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot
The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 4 HS football games Sept. 16-17 for free
The 2022 high school football season is in full swing and there’s no better way to check out the games you can’t get to then watching for free right here. NJ.com will be live streaming four games this week, beginning with a Shore Conference American Division showdown between No. 3 Red Bank Catholic (3-0) and host Middletown South (2-0) on Friday. RBC is averaging better than 40 points per game, while Middletown South has surrendered just 27 in its two victories.
Rutgers basketball announces charity scrimmage that will benefit Eric LeGrand’s foundation
Rutgers basketball fans can get an early look at the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2022-23 season while supporting a good cause. The program announced Friday that it is hosting an exhibition game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairfield, a program led by former Scarlet Knights assistant coach Jay Young.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 2
With three weeks of the N.J. high school football season in the books, it’s time to showcase the top stat leaders in passing, rushing, receiving, tackles, sacks, interceptions and season longs in punt and kickoff returns. You could look across all five conferences and find impressive numbers on both...
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters
The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
Preps to pros: N.J. native Ashton Gibbs gets coaching call-up from grassroots basketball to NBA
Ashton Gibbs is going from the preps to the pros. The 32-year-old Scotch Plains, N.J. native and former Seton Hall Prep and University of Pittsburgh star has been hired as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks organization after spending the summer coaching on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit with the NJ Scholars 15U team. He will coach mainly with the College Park (Ga.) Skyhawks of the G League, but will spend training camp with the NBA club.
Gymnastics performance lists: Who has stood out in the first two weeks of the season?
The 2022 gymnastics season is upon us and teams are beginning to round into shape. Emily Rogers of Freehold Township has established herself as one of the top gymnasts in the state.
Tractor-Trailer Flips In Route 1 Central Jersey Crash
A tractor-trailer overturned causing the partial closure of Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at Milltown Road and North Main Street in North Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Two right lanes of three northbound lanes...
The price of homes sold recently in Central Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 1-7, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 1-7, 2022. North Jersey real estate listings will appear on Thursday, Sept. 15. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
