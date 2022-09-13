Read full article on original website
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to move through northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri
Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day with scattered showers and storms that are expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri mid to late morning. Once the rain clears by the early afternoon it will get hot. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. This is only the beginning of a stretch of 90-degree days.
Missouri legislators to discuss sports betting Monday
MISSOURI (KCTV) - A Missouri lawmaker is looking to play catch-up with Kansas on sports betting. Kansas is the 31st state to have active, legal sports betting, recently joining nearby states Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, and Tennessee. Further discussion on sports betting in Missouri is set to happen Monday afternoon following...
Settlement mandated report indicates Kansas’ child welfare system improving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a report mandated by a settlement with the State, Kansas’ child welfare system saw significant improvements in 2021. The first report from the Neutral Third Party in the McIntyre class action lawsuit settlement against the State of Kansas’ child welfare system has shown that foster children in the Sunflower State have stable placements and experience fewer moves while in care.
Kansas High Court affirms conviction of man who killed two in gang shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a man who killed a rival gang member and a woman at a get-together at her home. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,626: State of Kansas v. Johnathan Eli Carter, it has affirmed the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s convictions after Carter appealed on the basis that the court made an error.
