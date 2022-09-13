ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minco, OK

Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications

A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher

Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
Attorneys file amended petition in Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit

A lawsuit filed on the behalf of the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is waiting on a Tulsa court to accept an amended petition in order to take its next steps forward. New York-based law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel and attorneys from Justice for...
Pillow Plant Shutdown, Puts 60 Out of Work in Bartlesville

Nearly 60 workers will lose their jobs with the announced closing of a Keeco pillow plant in Bartlesville. Keeco, a bedding manufacturing firm with plants in China, India and Pakistan informed Oklahoma officials of the intended plant closing by mid-November. At least 58 workers will be affected by the shutdown, according to Bill Hancock, Business Services & Rapid Response Coordinator with the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
Opinion | An expert on the right urgently warns: Beware of another Oklahoma City

Consider the events of this month alone: Members of a militia in Michigan were convicted of a plot to kidnap the state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer. We’ve seen numerous threats and attempts at violent attacks against the FBI. And the Internal Revenue Service launched a new security review in response to threats of violence toward its workforce.
Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information

City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
Harsha reports meat processing facility close to opening

TAHLEQUAH – In the September Resources committee meeting, Cherokee Nation legislators were updated on CN Natural Resources events and projects, including the meat processing facility and bison and cattle herds. CN Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported that the meat processing facility is getting closer to opening. The...
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Three Oklahoma high school students have been killed in a single vehicle crash. Police Capt. Jody Fogelman says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver died in the crash in the Tulsa suburb of Sand Springs. Two other students were injured...
