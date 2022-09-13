Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
👟 Kansas Travels to Nebraska for First Away Race
LINCOLN, Neb. – Kansas Cross Country travels to Lincoln, Neb., to race at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7th. The women will be the first to take to the course, with 10 a.m. CT start for the 5K, followed by the men at 10:45 a.m. CT in an 8K race.
kuathletics.com
⚽️ FAU Scores Late to Beat Kansas
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Kansas Jayhawks fell on Thursday night 2-1 to the Florida Atlantic Owls at FAU Soccer Stadium. Florida Atlantic’s Bri Austin scored the game-winning goal at the 89:50 mark of the match. Kansas jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half. Super-senior...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Volleyball Hosts Lipscomb, UCF and Omaha for Jayhawk Classic
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 23 Kansas volleyball team will play in one more tournament before heading into Big 12 play. The Jayhawks will host Lipscomb, UCF and Omaha on September 15-17 in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena for the Jayhawk Classic. KU will kick off the tournament against Lipscomb...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Inside Kansas Football: Week 3
LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the second consecutive week, Kansas Football is hitting the road as the Jayhawks make the first of three trips to Texas on Saturday, Sept. 17, to face Houston. The Cougars, who are set to join the Big 12 Conference next summer, are 1-1 coming into the game, which is set to kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday at TDECU Stadium.
kuathletics.com
⛳ Kansas Women’s Golf to Participate in Folds of Honor in 2022-23
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas women’s golf team will participate in the Folds of Honor program honoring United States Military Veteran Major General Floyd Wilmer Baker, M.D. during their 2022-23 season. Folds of Honor, the non-profit assisting families of service-members like Baker, was founded in 2007...
Royals Review
A tale of two cities - Kansas City and St. Louis
When you’re a fan of the Royals, you naturally hear a lot about the other Missouri team. It’s only natural for the two cities to have a bit of a rivalry. The cities are connected by Interstate 70, the drive from Kauffman to Busch is 241 miles. St. Louis has beer; Kansas City has BBQ. They’ve got the Arch; we’ve got fountains. KC has the Missouri River; St. Louis has the Mississippi. St. Louis is the Gateway to the West, KC is Paris of the Plains. St. Louis has Laclede’s Landing and Kansas City has the Plaza. They had Leon Spinks and Rick Hummel, we’ve had Tommy Morrison and Joe Posnanski. You get the idea.
Daily Lobo
Students of color denied entry at Turning Point event at UNM
Multiple students of color were denied entry at the Turning Point USA-sponsored “Talking With Tomi” event at the University of New Mexico Student Union Building’s Ballroom B on Thursday, Sept. 15. Students who were denied entry did have tickets but were turned away by Turning Point staff, according to Tyler Jacobs, one of the UNM students who was denied. Multiple witnesses at the event reported seeing students being denied entry.
Controversial political speaker draws protest at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people gathered on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque to protest a conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, who spoke Thursday night. “I think it’s really bad for the University to be having someone come out who says hate all the time, especially when they push such ‘love everyone’ […]
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta
Hotel prices always go up during Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but this year is even more dramatic than usual.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Kansas this week
Are you a fan of Wahlburgers? If so, you'll be happy to hear that the burger chain has just opened a new location in Kansas. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Wahlburgers opened its newest location in Topeka, Kansas.
theshelbyreport.com
Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding
Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
kcrw.com
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
Street closures, traffic control planned for Len Dawson memorial service
Kansas City will remember Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson during a memorial service Friday. Street closures are planned to help with traffic.
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Restaurants In Albuquerque Perfect For Outdoor Dining
When you visit Albuquerque, you’re visiting the food hall capital of the state. And with 310+ days of sunshine, sampling delicious local cuisine while marveling at outdoor sceneries of mountains, gardens, and the sky is something to be delighted about. With Albuquerque’s diverse, authentic New Mexican cuisine, Native American...
A State Senator from Albuquerque, New Mexico Has Reported An Alleged Extortion Attempt by Pro Tem Mimi Stewart
"A Democratic state senator from Albuquerque who has been the subject of a sexual harassment investigation for months said Thursday he contacted the FBI to report an extortion attempt allegedly orchestrated by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart." —Daniel J. Chacón.
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens have reminded hunters to take their spent shotgun shells with them after they finish hunting on public lands. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that they would like to remind responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials. These should be collected and carried out before leaving.
FBI arrests former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski
A former Kansas City, Kansas police detective was arrested Thursday and faces charges of deprivation of civil rights, according to court records.
Salary needed to pay rent in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study by Apartment Guide highlighted the 50 largest cities in the United States and how much money you would need to make annually to afford to pay rent there. Albuquerque came in at 38 on the list, in between Fresno, CA, and Fort Worth, TX. The study looked at average […]
Here are Kansas City’s Best Places to Work in 2022
The Kansas City Business Journal recently rolled out this year’s 48 Best Places to Work with 48 companies making the list.
