ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Missoula Paddleheads seek second Pioneer League Championship, series begins Saturday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Paddleheads are once again in the running for the Pioneer League Championship. They secured the clinch game Thursday, beating the Billings Mustangs 4-2. The first game of the Pioneer League Championship series is Saturday. First pitch at will take place at 7:05 p.m. in Missoula against the Grand Junction Rockies. The Rockies will be the home team even though they are playing here in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Yum! Popular Missoula Food Truck Opens New Eatery Location

Do you know what a Gastronome is? It is a person who is a lover of good food. I would consider myself not only a gastronome but also a gastro-tourist. I am a person who feels that you must eat where the locals eat when you are traveling. I typically refuse to eat at a chain restaurant, if I am traveling. I always say, "you can get that at home." So I prefer to sample local cuisine, at places I can't get at home. For example, when in Seattle, I gobble up fresh seafood. When in Louisiana, I'm eating gumbo. When in New York, I'm eating pizza. When in Philly... You gotta get an authentic cheesesteak sandwich.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana FWP euthanizes 2 grizzly bears

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced they have put down two grizzly bears this week. The bears were reportedly responsible for at least ten conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley over the past two months wildlife officials say. The conflicts have been taking place over the...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Billings, MT
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Film set in Western Montana, shot on UM-Western campus to premiere Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — A feature film, based on the James Lee Burke novel "Winter Light" will be released across more than 500 theaters nationwide this month. The name of the film is "God’s Country." It is set in western Montana, and tells the story of a grieving college professor who confronts two trespassing hunters.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bear spotted near Curry Health, Music Hall at UM

MISSOULA, Mont. — Reports say a bear was spotted near the Curry Health Center and the Music Recital Hall on the University of Montana's campus. The report was sent out just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. You can find more educational information about bears and bear encounters by...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Book Festival runs Thursday-Sunday in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Book Festival kicks off Thursday and promises a blend of reading, poetry, art, photography and film events this year. The new Missoula Public Library is the main hub, but activities will spread out to the Fact and Fiction bookstore, the Art Museum, Zootown Arts, Cranky Sams and the Roxy Theater.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missoula Paddleheads#Dodger Stadium#Professional Baseball#Espn#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Best Team In Baseball#The Pioneer League
NBCMontana

1 killed in motorcycle vs vehicle crash near Hamilton

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting that a motorcycle driver is dead after a crash near Hamilton. Troopers say a 77-year-old man from Elum, Washington died, after trying to cut across Highway 93 and go into a parking lot just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. A vehicle...
HAMILTON, MT
yourbigsky.com

Take a dip into these Montana hot springs

With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo

MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
CHARLO, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBCMontana

Improving smoke conditions continue with seasonable temperatures and a few shower chances

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM today. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

UM Police warn bear spotted near University Center, tennis courts

MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana Police are warning the public of a bear that was spotted around the tennis courts and University Center. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Friday. This is about the 9th sighting we've reported on in recent weeks of bears on campus. Officials ask...
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Building the East Shore Highway

As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Improving air quality; tracking showers and storms

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Jordan Hess sworn in as Missoula mayor

MISSOULA, Mont. — Jordan Hess was officially sworn in as Missoula's 51st mayor on Wednesday. Hess comes into the office with years of experience Missoula City Council, but never thought about becoming mayor. “When John passed away, it just felt like something that I could step in and some...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy