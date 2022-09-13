Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Missoula Paddleheads seek second Pioneer League Championship, series begins Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Paddleheads are once again in the running for the Pioneer League Championship. They secured the clinch game Thursday, beating the Billings Mustangs 4-2. The first game of the Pioneer League Championship series is Saturday. First pitch at will take place at 7:05 p.m. in Missoula against the Grand Junction Rockies. The Rockies will be the home team even though they are playing here in Missoula.
montanasports.com
Helena High battles back in second half to dominate homecoming game against Hellgate
HELENA — The Helena High Bengals entered their homecoming game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights 2-1, whereas the Knights entered Thursday's matchup at 1-2. Not only did the two teams have to battle each other, but the wet field conditions. The first half was off to a slow start,...
Yum! Popular Missoula Food Truck Opens New Eatery Location
NBCMontana
Montana FWP euthanizes 2 grizzly bears
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced they have put down two grizzly bears this week. The bears were reportedly responsible for at least ten conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley over the past two months wildlife officials say. The conflicts have been taking place over the...
NBCMontana
Film set in Western Montana, shot on UM-Western campus to premiere Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — A feature film, based on the James Lee Burke novel "Winter Light" will be released across more than 500 theaters nationwide this month. The name of the film is "God’s Country." It is set in western Montana, and tells the story of a grieving college professor who confronts two trespassing hunters.
NBCMontana
Bear spotted near Curry Health, Music Hall at UM
MISSOULA, Mont. — Reports say a bear was spotted near the Curry Health Center and the Music Recital Hall on the University of Montana's campus. The report was sent out just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. You can find more educational information about bears and bear encounters by...
NBCMontana
Roxy Theater to offer early showing of God's Country, film shot in western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Roxy Theater in Missoula will offer a special early release of God's Country in Missoula at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The film is based on Missoula area author James Lee Burke's short story Winter Light. The film will screen nightly for at least a week...
NBCMontana
Montana Book Festival runs Thursday-Sunday in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Book Festival kicks off Thursday and promises a blend of reading, poetry, art, photography and film events this year. The new Missoula Public Library is the main hub, but activities will spread out to the Fact and Fiction bookstore, the Art Museum, Zootown Arts, Cranky Sams and the Roxy Theater.
NBCMontana
1 killed in motorcycle vs vehicle crash near Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting that a motorcycle driver is dead after a crash near Hamilton. Troopers say a 77-year-old man from Elum, Washington died, after trying to cut across Highway 93 and go into a parking lot just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. A vehicle...
yourbigsky.com
Take a dip into these Montana hot springs
With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
NBCMontana
Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
NBCMontana
Improving smoke conditions continue with seasonable temperatures and a few shower chances
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM today. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
NBCMontana
UM Police warn bear spotted near University Center, tennis courts
MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana Police are warning the public of a bear that was spotted around the tennis courts and University Center. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Friday. This is about the 9th sighting we've reported on in recent weeks of bears on campus. Officials ask...
Flathead Beacon
Building the East Shore Highway
As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
NBCMontana
Campaign to improve Missoula County Fairgrounds kicks off Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Advocates are kicking off a campaign to improve the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Thursday. At 3 p.m., at the fairgrounds, speakers will talk about a $19 million bond issue to add improved ice and agriculture facilities. Voters will take it up in November. The measure wopuld...
NBCMontana
Improving air quality; tracking showers and storms
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
Wildfire east of Missoula burning 400 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off I-90.
NBCMontana
Jordan Hess sworn in as Missoula mayor
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jordan Hess was officially sworn in as Missoula's 51st mayor on Wednesday. Hess comes into the office with years of experience Missoula City Council, but never thought about becoming mayor. “When John passed away, it just felt like something that I could step in and some...
