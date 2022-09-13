ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Woman killed in Merced collision with PG&E vehicle identified. Police continue investigation

By Andrew Kuhn
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

A woman killed in a collision involving a PG&E truck in Merced has been identified by the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office as 75-year-old Maria Zaragoza of Planada, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

According to police, the woman was a passenger in a Scion xB.

Officers responded about 6:02 a.m. Thursday to East Childs Avenue and Kibby Road for a two-vehicle collision involving the Scion and a Dodge Ram PG&E vehicle, according to Merced police Sgt. Nathan McKinnon.

Police said 35-year-old Aaron Buenrostro of Manteca was driving the truck east along East Childs. The Scion, driven by 67-year-old Fedelina Gonzalez of Planada, was going west. Authorities said Buenrostro was trying to turn left onto Kibby when the right front of the Dodge collided with the left front of the Scion.

Police said Buenrostro was driving to a PG&E facility near the intersection.

The impact caused severe damage to the front of the Scion, according to McKinnon. Emergency medical services personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but Zaragoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said all three occupants were wearing seat belts. Police said the posted speed limit along that section of road is 55 mph.

“It was a relatively high-speed impact,” McKinnon said.

Authorities said Gonzalez was flown to an area hospital for treatment of significant injuries and Buenrostro was taken to a hospital as a precaution but did not report any serious injuries.

According to McKinnon, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.

McKinnon advises motorists to always pay attention to traffic and be prepared for vehicles turning or entering the roadway.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Officer McKeeman at 209-388-7752 .

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 23-year-old woman killed on HWY 41

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Highway 41 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol officers say around 8:16 a.m. CHP received a call about a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 41 north of Avenue 15. CHP officers say a pickup was […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woman Killed in Car Crash Involving PG&E Vehicle in Merced County

A woman from Planada was killed, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Kibby Road, according to the Merced Police Department. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 8, 2022, around 6:00 a.m. on Kibby Road and East Childs Avenue, officials said. Details on the Crash on Kibby...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Merced, CA
Accidents
County
Merced County, CA
Merced, CA
Cars
City
Merced, CA
City
Manteca, CA
City
Planada, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced County, CA
Accidents
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KMPH.com

Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
MADERA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Pg E#Scion#Dodge#Zaragoza
L.A. Weekly

Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Shaw Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Pedestrian Crash on Maroa Avenue Left One Fatality. The incident happened on September 10th, at around 1:15 a.m., in near the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue. According to reports, the man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian critically injured.
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

Deputies seek whereabouts of missing 10-year-old in Ceres

CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find a missing 10-year-old boy. Deputies said Mekai Orr was last seen around 8:30 p.m. heading south on Richland Avenue from Hatch Road in Ceres. Deputies believe the boy might have been trying...
CERES, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run collision Monday night, according to the Gilroy Police Department. The incident happened around 8:54 p.m. near Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way where a Gilroy man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was identified as 54-year-old Gilroy resident Derek Shingu. Two days later, […]
GILROY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
YourCentralValley.com

Alleged DUI driver spotted swerving in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers arrested an alleged DUI driver after the driver was observed by police swerving on the roadway in Madera Tuesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Officers say they were patrolling the area of Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road when they spotted the vehicle. The driver was stopped before he caused any serious damage, police […]
MADERA, CA
Bakersfield Now

DUI checkpoint to be held in Stanislaus County/Modesto area

MODESTO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI/driver's license checkpoint this Saturday in the Modesto area within Stanislaus County. The hours of the checkpoint are from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. The checkpoint will be held in the northern part of Modesto and the unincorporated area...
MODESTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Crash near Herndon Avenue [Ceres, CA]

CERES, CA (September 14, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, police responded to a pedestrian crash near Herndon Avenue where one person died. The incident happened on September 10th at around 4:15 p.m., on the northbound lanes of Highway 99, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to police, the pedestrian...
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
2K+
Followers
81
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy