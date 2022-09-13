Angela Bassett Stuns In Yellow Sequin & Satin Gown At The Emmy Awards

Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the event is and that’s exactly what she did at the 2022 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. The 64-year-old slayed the red carpet in a strapless yellow gown with a sequin bodice and satin skirt.

Angela Bassett looked stunning in this yellow sequin & satin gown at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The actress showed off her fabulous figure in the dress which featured a plunging neckline and a skintight bodice. The rest of the dress flowed into a satiny skirt that knotted at her waist and had a sash that draped over one of her shoulders.

Angela Bassett’s strapless gown featured a skintight corset bodice with a satin skirt that draped over one shoulder. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Angela accessorized her bright dress with matching yellow peep-toe satin heels and a fabulous purse that was bedazzled in jewels to look like a boombox. As for her glam, she had her dark, shoulder-length hair down in loose waves while a sultry smokey eye with thick eyeliner and a glossy nude lip completed her look.

Angela has been on a roll lately promoting her new projects and aside from this look, two days ago on Sept. 10, she promoted Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Disney’s D23 Expo wearing a red cotton suit jacket and matching trousers from the PERTEGAZ Fall/Winter 2020 Collection.

Under the blazer she rocked a hot pink, plunging tight top that revealed ample cleavage while the high-waisted pants were skintight. She topped her look off with metallic peep-toe heels, hoop earrings, beach waves, and a brown glossy lip.