ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kenan Thompson Dances & Dresses As Ice-T, Daenerys & More In Lively Emmys Opener

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMMrk_0hsm9AdU00
Image Credit: Mark Terrill/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kenan Thompson expanded his range way past the famed soundstages of Saturday Night Live on Monday, September 12, as the comedian hosted the 2022 Emmy Awards. And his opening couldn’t have been more spot-on! The newly single funnyman, 44, hit the stage with a medley of TV theme songs paying tribute to Friends, Law & Order, and The Brady Bunch. And he danced right along with backup dancers in the extended number — truly busting the moves in the Law & Order segment and changing his wardrobe several times to end the piece while rocking a Game of Thrones Dany wig and armor. He also nodded to Friends, dancing to the famed theme song, umbrella in hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdolO_0hsm9AdU00
Kenan Thompson opens the Emmy Awards as Dany from ‘GOT’ (Mark Terrill/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The SNL mainstay’s landmark hosting gig is surely a career highlight. And according to PEOPLE magazine, he’s dressing the part — with a plan to make a whopping 16 wardrobe changes during the run of the iconic event! “I want to do 16 outfits, and I want them to work it into where I’m talking and changing clothes at the same time,” he told the outlet.

And he isn’t letting his recent split from his estranged wife of 11 years, Christina Evangeline, 33, back in April, he appears to be in amazing spirits and thrilled for the hosting opportunity. He was “overjoyed and surprised,” PEOPLE reported, but still took some time to come to a decision. “I am thoroughly up to the challenge, and I feel great about it,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YOHO_0hsm9AdU00
Kenan Thompson (Shutterstock)

Beyond that, the veteran comedian feels his experience has been leading up to this specific, very high-profile job. “I feel like, weirdly enough, in life you train for things without even knowing that you’re training for something in the future or whatever,” he said. “I have all this experience that possibly could pertain to what a hosting duty could look like. So I don’t know, kismet or what, but I’m definitely well-prepared.”

Well prepared is an understatement — he opened the Emmys with Kate McKinnon in 2018 and told The Hollywood Reporter on September 9 that it was among his more memorable career moment. “I’m blessed to have several,” he told the publication. “Opening the Emmys in 2018 with Kate McKinnon, becoming the longest-tenured SNL cast member and booking All That — I don’t take any of it for granted. I still remember the days before I was achieving anything and sh** seemed kind of bleak.”

Kenan is a father to two daughters, Georgia, 7, and Gianna, 3, with ex Christina. Undoubtedly, they’re celebrating their dad’s big night — as far from “bleak” as it could possibly be.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Quinta Brunson and Jimmy Kimmel React After Emmys 2022 Joke Draws Backlash: ‘I Might Punch Him’

The joke didn’t land. Jimmy Kimmel drew backlash when he pretended to be dead onstage as Quinta Brunson accepted a Primetime Emmy Award for her sitcom Abbott Elementary. “I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don’t know. I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” Brunson, 32 — who won for both Outstanding Writing and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Monday, September 12, awards show — told reporters in the Emmys press room after picking up the honor.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Emmys Review: Kenan Thompson Hosts a Hurried Dud That Offers Little Inspiration

The clock, as Zedd and Alessia Cara like to say, was ticking. Jason Sudeikis noticed it — how could he not, when shortly after his cast and producers gathered on stage to accept their second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, he turned to thank the Academy and uttered the immortal words: “Wait, we just got here! And we’re down to 30 seconds.” But it wasn’t just winners crowned near the end of Monday’s brisk and bizarre ceremony that faced the teleprompter’s wrath. Matthew Macfadyen took note of the night’s swift dismissal music by raising his golden statue slightly and smiling in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech

Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Zendaya Feels About Boyfriend Tom Holland Missing Her Big Emmys Win

Zendaya made history during the 74th Primetime Emmys, becoming the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama twice. Zendaya, 26, also became the first Black woman to take home the honor twice, making Sept. 12 a night that will go down in history…and one that her boyfriend, Tom Holland, wishes he didn’t miss. Tom, 26, was busy filming in NYC while the awards show was going down in LA, but before anyone worries, things are good between the lovers. “Tom is Zendaya’s biggest fan,” a Zendaya insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s so proud of her, and he was bummed he couldn’t be with her in LA for Emmy night.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice T
Person
Christina Evangeline
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Dumps [SPOILER] Ahead Of Final Rose Ceremony

Aven Jones’ journey came to an end during the Sept. 13 episode of The Bachelorette. Aven was one of Rachel Recchia’s final two men, along with Tino Franco, but she broke up with him before even making it to the final rose ceremony. On her fantasy suite date with Aven, Rachel told him that she was “falling in love” with him. However, she actually said the words “I love you” to Tino, so, for the viewers, the writing was already on the wall.
TV SHOWS
Vogue Magazine

How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards

It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmy Awards#Emmys#Friends Law Order#Snl
Cinemablend

Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama

Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Madonna Hangs With Kids Lourdes, 25, & Rocco, 22, During Night Out In NYC: Photos

When the Queen of Pop returned to New York City for New York Fashion Week, she had two of her princes and princesses by her side. Madonna, sporting stunning copper hair, visited the upscale Carbone restaurant on Wednesday (Sept. 14), along with her son, Rocco Ritchie, and daughter, Lourdes Leon. Madonna, 64, wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a bustier top, long silk pants, a chic jacket, and a ribbon tied tightly around her neck. She accessorized the look with a black headband, purple-lensed glasses, and a ton of sparkle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Preview: Bilal Tells Shaeeda That They Are ‘Not Having A Child’ This Year

Shaeeda drags Bilal to a baby store, and he’s trying everything he can to get out of there. “She don’t need to be in here right now,” Bilal tells the store staff in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 18 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Shaeeda quickly chimes in, “He has kids already, but I don’t have any kids.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
240K+
Followers
21K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy