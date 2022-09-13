Read full article on original website
DC lowers speed limits on key corridors; more to come
D.C. is lowering the speed limit on certain roads from 30 mph to 25. The District Department of Transportation said in a statement Friday that the speed limit on Connecticut Avenue Northwest and New York Avenue Northeast had been reduced, and that the speed limit would also drop to 25 in the future on North Capitol Street/Blair Road Northwest between Harewood Road and Van Buren Street, and Wheeler Road Southeast between Wahler Place and Southern Avenue.
Automated lane closure system coming to Maryland’s Bay Bridge
Maryland has been working for years to make getting across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge faster and more efficient. Highway officials say the next step in the process is going to be implemented soon. The Maryland Transportation Authority said it expects that a new automated lane closure system will be activated...
DC area could be moving closer to secondary water supply
Regional leaders have given the green light to a study that will look into how a secondary water supply can be established. Currently, many homes and businesses rely almost solely on the area’s biggest river as its main water supply. “Collectively, the region’s utilities provide domestic water service and...
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves’ announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi’s capital came as welcome news.
West Virginia governor signs abortion ban, making state the second to enact abortion restrictions since Roe overturned
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia governor signs abortion ban, making state the second to enact abortion restrictions since Roe overturned. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
DC school administrators to receive pay increase under new agreement with city
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday signed a new agreement with the union representing school principals that District officials say will help them improve recruitment and retention efforts. The new agreement with the Council of School Officers, which represents 840 D.C. Public School administrators and service providers, is the first...
Virginia tax rebates will hit bank accounts soon
Virginia taxpayers will want to keep an eye on their bank accounts as the state is preparing to send out millions of tax rebates. “We expect to issue about 3.2 million one-time tax rebates and get these rebates to taxpayers, either in the form of direct deposit or check,” said Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig Burns.
Big military air show returns this weekend to Joint Base Andrews in Md.
If you like high-flying, daring aerial displays, Joint Base Andrews in Maryland is holding its annual Air & Space Expo this weekend for the first time since 2019. This year’s event celebrates the 75th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Air Force as its own branch of the military.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill...
Mississippi governor says a boil-water notice has been lifted in the state’s capital city, after nearly 7 weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi governor says a boil-water notice has been lifted in the state’s capital city, after nearly 7 weeks. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
DC man gets more than 2 consecutive life sentences for ‘jealousy’ killings
A D.C. man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 40 years, following his conviction earlier this year in a double murder in Maryland. Trevor Frazier, 24, and Raymond Giles, 26, were found shot to death on Fable Drive in Capitol Heights in 2019 “because of jealousy,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on...
