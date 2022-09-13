ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WTOP

DC lowers speed limits on key corridors; more to come

D.C. is lowering the speed limit on certain roads from 30 mph to 25. The District Department of Transportation said in a statement Friday that the speed limit on Connecticut Avenue Northwest and New York Avenue Northeast had been reduced, and that the speed limit would also drop to 25 in the future on North Capitol Street/Blair Road Northwest between Harewood Road and Van Buren Street, and Wheeler Road Southeast between Wahler Place and Southern Avenue.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Automated lane closure system coming to Maryland’s Bay Bridge

Maryland has been working for years to make getting across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge faster and more efficient. Highway officials say the next step in the process is going to be implemented soon. The Maryland Transportation Authority said it expects that a new automated lane closure system will be activated...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

DC area could be moving closer to secondary water supply

Regional leaders have given the green light to a study that will look into how a secondary water supply can be established. Currently, many homes and businesses rely almost solely on the area’s biggest river as its main water supply. “Collectively, the region’s utilities provide domestic water service and...
POLITICS
WTOP

Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves’ announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi’s capital came as welcome news.
JACKSON, MS
WTOP

Virginia tax rebates will hit bank accounts soon

Virginia taxpayers will want to keep an eye on their bank accounts as the state is preparing to send out millions of tax rebates. “We expect to issue about 3.2 million one-time tax rebates and get these rebates to taxpayers, either in the form of direct deposit or check,” said Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig Burns.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTOP

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

