D.C. is lowering the speed limit on certain roads from 30 mph to 25. The District Department of Transportation said in a statement Friday that the speed limit on Connecticut Avenue Northwest and New York Avenue Northeast had been reduced, and that the speed limit would also drop to 25 in the future on North Capitol Street/Blair Road Northwest between Harewood Road and Van Buren Street, and Wheeler Road Southeast between Wahler Place and Southern Avenue.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO