Local Chef/Upstate NY Native To Compete On Popular Reality Cooking TV Show
A local chef is set to take the heat in Hell's Kitchen. Love 'em or hate, Gordon Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with in the reality TV world. The renowned chef and star of Hell's Kitchen is known for his brash personality, brutal honesty, and hard-to-impress nature as the host of his legendary cooking competition. With all those character traits, a chef that breaks through on the show and impresses the culinary perfectionist is definitely a pro who is great at their craft. An Upstate NY native/local Lake George chef is set to make a run on the new season of Hells Kitchen to do just that.
Neighborhood Pizzeria in Upstate Judged as One of World’s Best!
This is my kind of pie - light, crisp, wood-fired, baked fast, and piping hot!. A pizzeria in Upstate New York was recently judged as having not just some of the best in the state, but some of the best anywhere, named as one of the Top 50 Best Tasting Pizzas in the WORLD!
What to know for the Adirondack Balloon Festival
Look to the sky above Glens Falls, and it won't be long before you see a whole range of bright colors. The Adirondack Balloon Festival is on its way back to the southern Adirondacks.
Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Upstate New York Restaurants
Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?. Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
Catskill Senior Center goes viral: Millions of views for dance moves
The Catskill Senior Center has gotten millions of views on social media for their TikTok dance videos titled "Daily Dose of Garry."
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Lake George Family Resorts
Lake George is one of America’s original vacation destinations. Families have flocked to the lake located at the base of the Adirondack Mountains in northeastern New York every summer for generations. Many of the resorts were built around mansions that once made up Millionaire’s Row, a collection of mansions...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
glensfallschronicle.com
Randy Travis was a WOW! Kevin Richards is another Jonathan Newell!
Randy Travis at the Charles Wood Theater last Sunday turned out to be one of the great Glens Falls events of all time. The country music legend and his wife Mary Travis sold out two shows, afternoon and evening — and they made their mark in Corinth and Glens Falls besides.
This Sweet Nashville Treat is Only Available at 3 Capital Region Places
When I was in Nashville, we decided to go to the Goo Goo Cluster store. I also had the opportunity to make my own delicious concoction. What is a Goo Goo Cluster? It's arguably the first candy bar ever made. However, they manufacture them only in Nashville and you can't just get them anywhere. In fact, there are only three businesses in the Capital Region where you can get these sweet treats. These aren't exactly the stores you would think you could find them in. Cracker Barrel, Hobby Lobby, and the Tractor Supply Company!
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
5 Celebrities That Have Bashed Albany! Why Did They Say What They Said?
Albany, New York's Capital City! See amazing architecture such as the Egg and Empire State Plaza. It's home to historic Washington Park and the birthplace of actor William Devane and journalist Andy Rooney! Albany has a lot to offer but not everyone agrees. I've tracked down 5 celebrities that have...
Albany Abandons Popular Lark Street Festival After 40 Years
Things might be quieter near Washington Park in Albany later this month as a popular street festival that normally attracts 10s of thousands of people won't be happening. Strangely, for an event that had been a staple for decades, there wasn't much fanfare about the change. Instead, the City announced a different event that will be taking its place.
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?
The Armory Studios in SchenectadyPicture by the author. Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most famous painters in the world, and one of the most loved. His art is praised by millions for his use of colors and poetic depiction of his reality. We've all seen reproductions of his work, whether the Starry Night, one of his Sunflower, The Bedroom...you can take your pick. It comes as no surprise that any exhibit focusing on him would be a success.
Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
Druthers in Clifton Park delays opening date
Druthers Brewing Company has delayed the opening date of its Clifton Park location. The restaurant was scheduled to open on Thursday, September 15.
This All-Star Lineup Comes to Schenectady for Last Waltz! Want Ticket Info?
The party doesn't have to end just because the Summer concert season is coming to a close. Just announced today we have a show hitting the Capital Region that will have you reliving your youth and celebrating one of the greatest bands of all-time. This epic tour continues the tradition...
Owners of closed Notty Pine opening new restaurant
The owners of the closed Notty Pine Tavern are opening up a new restaurant in Troy. The Pine is set to open at 814 Hoosick Road this fall.
First Fall Chill! 30° Temps Return To Upstate New York Tonight
For those still holding on to summer, this is your fair warning: it’s time to dig out your sweaters. Upstate New York is about to get its first taste of a real fall chill tonight and Thursday morning with our first dip into the 30s. The heavy rains and...
Country Star Reflects on Celebrating the WS with Clifton Park’s Ian Anderson
Jason Aldean may have country music running through his veins, but his heart beats true for his hometown sports teams, and he's not just a casual fan. Aldean is die-hard, rooting for the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons, and the Atlanta Braves. On Tuesday morning, Chrissy and I...
Upstate NY, Albany Lax Legend Wins Award for Helping Fight Indigenous Abuse
Lyle Thompson is one of the best, if not the greatest, lacrosse players to ever walk the Earth. Born and raised in the Onondaga Nation Indian Territory, 15 minutes south of Syracuse, Thompson rose to prominence in the lacrosse world as a member of the UAlbany Great Danes. Thompson took his talents to the professional ranks, and has become one of the greatest lacrosse players, indoor and outdoor, of all-time.
