’Angry and Sadistic’ Fraudster Sentenced for Prison Plot to Kill Federal Judge, Prosecutors and FBI Agents with Wood Chipper

“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
A 72-year-old Capitol rioter who beat a police officer with a Trump flag has received a nearly 4-year prison sentence
Howard Richardson pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 attack. He entered restricted areas of the Capitol grounds and beat an officer with a Trump flag. On Friday, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison, a $2,000 fine, and three years of supervised...
Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers
A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
17-Year-Old Is Ordered to Pay $150,000 in Restitution to the Family of a Man She Says Raped Her
A 17-year-old girl is set to spend five years on probation and must pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the man she said raped her. Pieper Lewis was sentenced in Iowa on Tuesday for fatally stabbing Zachary Brooks, 37, according to reports. Judge David M. Porter essentially said...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s defence shocks courtroom by suddenly resting case
The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call around 80 witnesses. Instead, jurors have heard from only aroudn 25 defence witnesses. Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.Now,...
Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
insideedition.com
Inmates Accused of Killing 'Whitey' Bulger Knew He Was Being Transported to Prison Ahead of Time: Prosecutors
Evidence reportedly suggests that inmates at the West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death knew that he was being transferred to the facility before he arrived. Massachusetts-based organized crime boss Bulger, 89, was beaten to death just hours after being transported to USP Hazelton in October...
Derek Chauvin, former officer who killed George Floyd, is moved to Arizona prison
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison to a federal facility in Arizona where he may be held under less-restrictive conditions.
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
BET
Ex-Cop Convicted for George Floyd Murder Moved to Medium-Security Federal Prison
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd, has been transferred from a Minnesota state prison, where he was frequently held in solitary confinement, to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where he may be held under less restrictive conditions. The AP reports that...
Man accused of acting as lookout during prison killing of notorious crime boss Whitey Bulger to stay locked up until trial
A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, a federal judge ruled Monday. Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht
Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
Feds file notice of plans to seize Marilyn Mosby’s Florida condo if she’s convicted in perjury, mortgage fraud case
Federal prosecutors said in court filings that the government plans to try to seize Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Florida Gulf Coast vacation condo if she’s convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. The city’s top prosecutor is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two ...
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched
A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
CBP arrests 7 gang members, intercepts 825 lbs. of fentanyl, meth at border
Over the course of one week, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry in San Diego stopped seven different drug trafficking attempts. The total worth of the intercepted substances is approximately $3 million. Separately, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol captured seven gang members...
Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest
MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
North Dakota Farmer And Three Farmhands Are Found Dead In Wheat Field In Apparent Murder-Suicide
Douglas Dulmage and farmhands Robert Bracken, Richard Bracken Justin Bracken were harvesting wheat when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to authorities. A North Dakota farmer and three farmhands were found dead in a wheat field in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. Towner County...
