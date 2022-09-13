Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Diamond Hogs reveal 2023 schedule
The 101st season of Arkansas baseball is on deck. 56 regular-season contests, including a 19-game homestand, 10 conference series and a pair of trips to both Globe Life Field and Dickey-Stephens Park, are on tap for head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks in 2023. Arkansas, which posted a...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses why he left his starters in for extended minutes versus Arkansas State
Ryan Day left his starting unit out for longer than expected against Arkansas State Saturday. There’s obvious risk involved in this. CJ Stroud or another important starter going down up 30 against Arkansas State is easily avoidable, but Day has his reasons. He just felt the Buckeyes needed more...
Kait 8
A-State women’s golf has back-to-back top five finishes
Olivia Schmidt finished tied for second and Casey Sommer tied for fifth to lead the Arkansas State women’s golf team to a fifth-place finish in the Payne Stewart Memorial hosted by Missouri State at Rivercut Golf Course. Host Missouri State and Oklahoma City University tied for the team championship...
Kait 8
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Melbourne at Hoxie
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Game of the Week features a matchup between two teams that haven’t met in the regular season since 2015. Melbourne will head to Lawrence County to face Hoxie. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Crider Field. Hoxie Mustangs (2-1) Head Coach Tom Sears...
Kait 8
Howl & Holler (9/14/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday nights means more sports talk. Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights at 8:00pm on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.
Kait 8
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland Jr. High School student is out of the hospital after he suffered a neck injury on the football field. According to a news release from the school, the 7th-grade student suffered the injury during football practice Wednesday, Sept. 14. “The student was able to...
Kait 8
Sept. 15: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to...
Kait 8
September 16: Planning your day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to the...
Kait 8
Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
neareport.com
Arkansas Cinema Society hosting Jonesboro premiere of “Ghosts of the Ozarks”
Q+A session with northeast Arkansas natives who made film to follow. JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society will kick off the fall spooky season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film Ghosts of the Ozarks, a tale of suspense set in post-Civil War Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 2022 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, located at 2407 E. Parker Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A Q+A with filmmakers and northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is sponsored by the Oasis Film + Digital Media Festival.
Kait 8
A-State improving campus safety with improved lighting, additional cameras
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University is shining a new light on campus safety. According to a Friday news release, the university has entered the final phases of its four-year $2.6 million project to install enhanced lighting and additional security cameras. “Modernizing our campus lighting not only improves visibility...
Kait 8
Community members speak about barriers in the workplace for Arkansas women
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Women in Northeast Arkansas got together Wednesday afternoon to discuss what’s impeding their success in the Natural State. The Arkansas Women’s Commission held a meeting on Sept. 14 at the Delta Center for Economic Development in Jonesboro. The commission was reinstated back in...
tmpresale.com
Styxs show in Jonesboro, AR Dec 02, 2022 – presale password
We have the Styx presale password! For a limited time you can buy your tickets before anyone else. Don’t miss this great opportunity to personally see Styx’s concert in Jonesboro!. Styx concert info:. Onsale to General Public. Start: Fri, 09/16/22 12:00 PM CDT. End: Fri, 12/02/22 07:30 PM...
Kait 8
Memphis City Council approves return of MATA to West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A major change is coming in how residents in West Memphis can get around. The Memphis City Council approved the return of Memphis Area Transit Authority service to West Memphis!. You may remember MATA ended service across the river back in 2018 due to low...
Kait 8
Popular barbeque festival to offer free vaccines
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Visitors to a popular Northeast Arkansas festival will not only enjoy some delicious barbecue, but they can also get a free COVID shot. The City of Jonesboro announced Tuesday that the Arkansas Department of Health will provide free COVID-19 vaccines at The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The ADH booth will be located at 407 Union St.
Kait 8
Jonesboro Regional Commerce Business Expo wraps up 32nd year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One roof with one mission: Looking for business opportunities. The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo wrapped up Wednesday for the 32nd year. Businesses, large and small, lined the First National Bank Arena with the goal of sharing and connecting. Chairwoman Lorie Cartwright has helped...
Kait 8
USGS records earthquake in Missouri Bootheel
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck the Missouri Bootheel. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the USGS, the magnitude 2.1 quake was centered six kilometers (3.7 miles) east-northeast of Steele. It had a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles).
Kait 8
“It helps remove financial barriers”: A-State student awarded scholarship
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year the Washington Media Scholars Foundation awards 50 scholarships to students in need across the country. This year, one of those recipients is a student at Arkansas State University. Every 15 minutes, the clock tower at A-State rings out across the campus. Each chime signifies...
Kait 8
Fun, food, and prizes planned for Downtown Paragould event
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – It’s food and fun in Greene County this weekend, and one community is excited. The 6th Annual Get Downtown Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 until Saturday, Sept. 17 on Pruitt Street. The festival will be hosted by Greene County Future Fund, with the...
Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
