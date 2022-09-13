ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Diamond Hogs reveal 2023 schedule

The 101st season of Arkansas baseball is on deck. 56 regular-season contests, including a 19-game homestand, 10 conference series and a pair of trips to both Globe Life Field and Dickey-Stephens Park, are on tap for head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks in 2023. Arkansas, which posted a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

A-State women’s golf has back-to-back top five finishes

Olivia Schmidt finished tied for second and Casey Sommer tied for fifth to lead the Arkansas State women’s golf team to a fifth-place finish in the Payne Stewart Memorial hosted by Missouri State at Rivercut Golf Course. Host Missouri State and Oklahoma City University tied for the team championship...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Melbourne at Hoxie

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Game of the Week features a matchup between two teams that haven’t met in the regular season since 2015. Melbourne will head to Lawrence County to face Hoxie. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Crider Field. Hoxie Mustangs (2-1) Head Coach Tom Sears...
HOXIE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
Jonesboro, AR
Football
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Jonesboro, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Howl & Holler (9/14/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday nights means more sports talk. Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights at 8:00pm on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Sept. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

September 16: Planning your day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to the...
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#College Football#Arkansas State Football#The League Office#The Sun Belt Conference#Old Dominion#Eab
Kait 8

Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
POCAHONTAS, AR
neareport.com

Arkansas Cinema Society hosting Jonesboro premiere of “Ghosts of the Ozarks”

Q+A session with northeast Arkansas natives who made film to follow. JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society will kick off the fall spooky season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film Ghosts of the Ozarks, a tale of suspense set in post-Civil War Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 2022 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, located at 2407 E. Parker Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A Q+A with filmmakers and northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is sponsored by the Oasis Film + Digital Media Festival.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

A-State improving campus safety with improved lighting, additional cameras

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University is shining a new light on campus safety. According to a Friday news release, the university has entered the final phases of its four-year $2.6 million project to install enhanced lighting and additional security cameras. “Modernizing our campus lighting not only improves visibility...
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tmpresale.com

Styxs show in Jonesboro, AR Dec 02, 2022 – presale password

We have the Styx presale password! For a limited time you can buy your tickets before anyone else. Don’t miss this great opportunity to personally see Styx’s concert in Jonesboro!. Styx concert info:. Onsale to General Public. Start: Fri, 09/16/22 12:00 PM CDT. End: Fri, 12/02/22 07:30 PM...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Memphis City Council approves return of MATA to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A major change is coming in how residents in West Memphis can get around. The Memphis City Council approved the return of Memphis Area Transit Authority service to West Memphis!. You may remember MATA ended service across the river back in 2018 due to low...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Popular barbeque festival to offer free vaccines

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Visitors to a popular Northeast Arkansas festival will not only enjoy some delicious barbecue, but they can also get a free COVID shot. The City of Jonesboro announced Tuesday that the Arkansas Department of Health will provide free COVID-19 vaccines at The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The ADH booth will be located at 407 Union St.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro Regional Commerce Business Expo wraps up 32nd year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One roof with one mission: Looking for business opportunities. The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo wrapped up Wednesday for the 32nd year. Businesses, large and small, lined the First National Bank Arena with the goal of sharing and connecting. Chairwoman Lorie Cartwright has helped...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

USGS records earthquake in Missouri Bootheel

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck the Missouri Bootheel. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the USGS, the magnitude 2.1 quake was centered six kilometers (3.7 miles) east-northeast of Steele. It had a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles).
STEELE, MO
Kait 8

Fun, food, and prizes planned for Downtown Paragould event

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – It’s food and fun in Greene County this weekend, and one community is excited. The 6th Annual Get Downtown Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 until Saturday, Sept. 17 on Pruitt Street. The festival will be hosted by Greene County Future Fund, with the...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
WREG

Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
WYNNE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy