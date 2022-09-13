This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Saxony Charlot, an undergraduate student in environmental studies. Charlot shared, “Over the summer I had the opportunity to spend time in Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge through my work at the LOHE Lab at UH Hilo. There I helped with ongoing bioacoustics projects focused on recording bird species in the area, which included many endangered Hawaiian honeycreepers. I was able to see endemic birds that I have wanted to see for many years, including ʻakepa, which quickly stole my heart. I drew this ʻakepa with ʻohelo berries, partially inspired by my experiences in the field, and also inspired by a biologist who suggested this lesser-known ecological pairing.”

HILO, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO