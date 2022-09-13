Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
Alumnus Shidler donates $1M to UH law school
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa alumnus and philanthropist businessman Jay H. Shidler has donated $1 million in cash to start the Dean’s Innovation Fund to the William S. Richardson School of Law. The fund will allow UH law school Dean Camille Nelson to bring into legal education the type of innovative approach that drives business.
The HPD Training Academy experience in a word? ‘Brutal,’ recruits say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the moment they start, recruits in the Honolulu Police Training Academy are put to the test physically and mentally. The work is intense out of the gates. “It is a combination and boot camp and college,” said Maj. Mike Lambert, HPD training division. “As much as...
the university of hawai'i system
Free health screenings at the UH Hilo College of Pharmacy, September 17
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy (DKICP) is on a mission to help Hawaiʻi residents develop healthier lifestyle habits. On Saturday, September 17, DKICP students and faculty will be offering free, confidential health screenings and consultations 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at Hale Kīhoʻihoʻi, Classroom A.
Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as the first scholar from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
Lunchroom brawl prompts lockdown at Nanakuli High & Intermediate School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nanakuli High & Intermediate School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after a brawl broke out involving several students. Nanakuli High & Intermediate School Principal Darin Pilialoha sent a letter home to parents explaining the incident.
From Lanai to Harvard and back again: How one woman found her calling at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shelly Preza is truly a product of her environment. Preza grew up on Lanai but started boarding at the Kamehameha Schools when she was 12. The distance would grow in college as she took a big leap to the East Coast to attend and graduate from Harvard University.
UH College Students react to the Expired Mask Requirement
September 16th is the last day of the mask requirement at the University of Hawaii. Dallis Ontiveros spoke to students on Wake Up 2Day to hear their responses of the restrictions being lifted after two years.
the university of hawai'i system
UH law school alumni co-author 1st Hawaiʻi Abortion Guide
The first and only comprehensive guide to abortion rights and resources available statewide, the Hawaiʻi Abortion Guide, was published by the newly created Hawaiʻi Abortion Collective, a group that includes alumni from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law. The guide...
the university of hawai'i system
New law, justice academy for Maui Nui HS students
A new program to introduce high school students from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi to issues of law and justice will be held on Maui, October 4–6. The Maui Nui Law & Justice Academy is a collaborative effort between the Hawaiʻi Commission to Promote and Advance Civic Education (PACE Commission), University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, UH Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law, Hawaiʻi State Judiciary and Maui County Bar Association .
the university of hawai'i system
Expanding telehealth access in the Pacific focus of UH Mānoa workshop
Telehealth has emerged as a vital resource during the COVID-19 pandemic. Expanding and improving telehealth opportunities across the Pacific was one of the topics at a conference hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The 2022 U.S. Affiliated Pacific Island Countries & Territories (USAPICT) Telehealth Workshop was...
the university of hawai'i system
September president’s report: masking, strategic plan, tenure and enrollment updates
University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner explained the reasoning behind the lifting of the remaining face masks requirements on UH campuses and announced that overall enrollment is slightly down across the system in his monthly report at the September 15 Board of Regents meeting at Windward Community College. UH announced on September 9 that face masks will no longer be required in educational spaces as of September 17.
UH students react to mask mandate being lifted
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The remaining face masks requirements on UH campuses and properties will be lifted on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Masks are currently required in classrooms, shared laboratory spaces and confined educational spaces in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our community. UH based its new...
the university of hawai'i system
UH hosts mayors to address urban design, sustainability challenges
To help find solutions to some of the most pressing urban design and development challenges faced by cities across the U.S. and Pacific, the University of Hawaiʻi’s Community Design Center (UHCDC), Institute for Sustainability and Resilience (ISR) at Mānoa, and UH Mānoa’s School of Architecture hosted a regional Mayors’ Institute on City Design (MICD) for five mayors to convene with seven leading design and development professionals for a workshop, August 17–19.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: ʻAkepa
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Saxony Charlot, an undergraduate student in environmental studies. Charlot shared, “Over the summer I had the opportunity to spend time in Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge through my work at the LOHE Lab at UH Hilo. There I helped with ongoing bioacoustics projects focused on recording bird species in the area, which included many endangered Hawaiian honeycreepers. I was able to see endemic birds that I have wanted to see for many years, including ʻakepa, which quickly stole my heart. I drew this ʻakepa with ʻohelo berries, partially inspired by my experiences in the field, and also inspired by a biologist who suggested this lesser-known ecological pairing.”
Indoor masking requirements to lift after Sept. 16
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will still require masks in certain indoor situations until September based on a recent email to students, faculty and staff. “It recognizes the increased face-to-face interaction this fall with our students, especially with everyone returning to campus, and also that many of our students and employees have been traveling over the summer,” said Moanike‘ala Nabarro, UH Mānoa spokeswoman.
Monster home in Kalihi, with 23 bedrooms and bathrooms, leaves community frustrated
It's a house critics sounded off against as it was being built several years ago. KITV-4's 'A'ali'i Dukelow shows us the controversial property.
Challenges facing Hawaii's foster care program
Monday is the anniversary of Isabella Ariel Kalua disappearance. The 6 year old Waimanalo girl was reported missing by her parents.
Waianae Coast offers food distribution for westside community
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A food distribution is planned for the Waianae community this Sunday, September 18. Hosted in partnership with Elepaio Social Services and Hawaii Foodbank, the group will distribute shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and protein to families who preregister for the event.
2 nonprofits will continue managing affordable city housing
Two nonprofits will continue to manage five affordable housing properties for kupuna and at-risk youth. The Honolulu City Council last week approved a measure granting Catholic Charities Hawaii and Hale Kipa Inc. to manage city properties designed to help those in need. Catholic Charities manages two properties for low-income seniors.
Volunteers wanted for project on remote island
The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is partnering with Kure Atoll Conservancy to look for volunteers for habitat restoration in the Kure Atoll State Wildlife Sanctuary.
