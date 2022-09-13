Read full article on original website
Related
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16
Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
Kandi Burruss Hits Back at Bravo Fans for Bullying Daughter Riley Over Her Weight
One downfall of being in the public limelight is the onslaught of criticism usually directed at famous people. Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss knows this all too well. In an exclusive interview, the Xscape vocalist told People how infuriated she feels that fans have attacked her daughter’s weight issues and said, “it boils my blood.”
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
ETOnline.com
Sheryl Underwood Shares the Secret Behind Her 90-Pound Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)
Sheryl Underwood made some exciting health changes! On Monday, the co-host of The Talk shared that she has dropped 90 pounds in the last year and a half. The 58-year-old comedian’s journey wasn’t just inspired by her own health, but by her co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
SheKnows
Heading for Their Wedding, Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian Share a First-Dance Rehearsal Video That’s a Real Scream
Perhaps “Catch Me (I’m Falling)” by Pretty Poison is the song they’re looking for. You don’t have to tell former Days of Our Lives castmates Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian that a whole lot of planning goes into a wedding. The couple, who got engaged back in the summer of 2021, are currently in the thick of it.
Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo
Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win
Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Style
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy
When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
Why Didn’t Zendaya & Tom Holland Go to the Emmys Together?
The biggest heist of this year's Emmy Awards? Tom Holland and Zendaya's decision to deny us their non-Spiderman red carpet debut as a couple. Don't worry — the happy couple is still seemingly very much together. Only days ago, Tom was photographed visiting Zendaya on the set of Dune 2 in Budapest. But Tom's absence from the red carpet was notable given the doubly historic nature of Zendaya's win for lead actress in a drama series.
Kylie Jenner Cried ‘Nonstop’ for 3 Weeks After Her Son Was Born: ‘I Should Be Really Happy’
Honesty hour. Kylie Jenner opened up about the struggles of her postpartum journey during the new trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians, which dropped on Monday, August 29. "I should be really happy right now....
E! News
212K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0