Kait 8
Diamond Hogs reveal 2023 schedule
The 101st season of Arkansas baseball is on deck. 56 regular-season contests, including a 19-game homestand, 10 conference series and a pair of trips to both Globe Life Field and Dickey-Stephens Park, are on tap for head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks in 2023. Arkansas, which posted a...
Kait 8
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Melbourne at Hoxie
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Game of the Week features a matchup between two teams that haven’t met in the regular season since 2015. Melbourne will head to Lawrence County to face Hoxie. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Crider Field. Hoxie Mustangs (2-1) Head Coach Tom Sears...
Kait 8
Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
Kait 8
Howl & Holler (9/14/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday nights means more sports talk. Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights at 8:00pm on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.
Kait 8
Sept. 15: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to...
Kait 8
September 16: Planning your day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to the...
Kait 8
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland Jr. High School student is out of the hospital after he suffered a neck injury on the football field. According to a news release from the school, the 7th-grade student suffered the injury during football practice Wednesday, Sept. 14. “The student was able to...
Kait 8
A-State improving campus safety with improved lighting, additional cameras
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University is shining a new light on campus safety. According to a Friday news release, the university has entered the final phases of its four-year $2.6 million project to install enhanced lighting and additional security cameras. “Modernizing our campus lighting not only improves visibility...
Kait 8
Community members speak about barriers in the workplace for Arkansas women
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Women in Northeast Arkansas got together Wednesday afternoon to discuss what’s impeding their success in the Natural State. The Arkansas Women’s Commission held a meeting on Sept. 14 at the Delta Center for Economic Development in Jonesboro. The commission was reinstated back in...
Kait 8
Jonesboro Regional Commerce Business Expo wraps up 32nd year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One roof with one mission: Looking for business opportunities. The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo wrapped up Wednesday for the 32nd year. Businesses, large and small, lined the First National Bank Arena with the goal of sharing and connecting. Chairwoman Lorie Cartwright has helped...
Kait 8
“It helps remove financial barriers”: A-State student awarded scholarship
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year the Washington Media Scholars Foundation awards 50 scholarships to students in need across the country. This year, one of those recipients is a student at Arkansas State University. Every 15 minutes, the clock tower at A-State rings out across the campus. Each chime signifies...
Kait 8
Fun, food, and prizes planned for Downtown Paragould event
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – It’s food and fun in Greene County this weekend, and one community is excited. The 6th Annual Get Downtown Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 until Saturday, Sept. 17 on Pruitt Street. The festival will be hosted by Greene County Future Fund, with the...
Kait 8
Memphis City Council approves return of MATA to West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A major change is coming in how residents in West Memphis can get around. The Memphis City Council approved the return of Memphis Area Transit Authority service to West Memphis!. You may remember MATA ended service across the river back in 2018 due to low...
neareport.com
NEA District Fair announces 2022 entertainment lineup
Richard, Randy, Darrell and Bob make up the four-piece band REWIND playing their mix of classic country and rockabilly. Nine-year old Griffin Evans, “Griff the Drifter”, is a fourth grader at Trumann Elementary School. He got his nickname from his good friend, John Barnett. When Griffin was a toddler, he attended many rodeos for his sister to compete, and he would visit all the trailers. He never met a stranger, so John started calling him “Drifter,” instead of Griffin.He has been playing the guitar and taking lessons with his teacher, Patrick Dailey, since he was 5 years old. Over the last two years, Griffin has played with The Arkansas Brothers, The Dukes of Hoggard, Christian Lee & Big Boy Changes, Joe Bateman, LAN LAW, Larry Don Wilbanks, the Drover Cowboy Church worship team, and Vikki McGee and Sonny Campbell.
Kait 8
Popular barbeque festival to offer free vaccines
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Visitors to a popular Northeast Arkansas festival will not only enjoy some delicious barbecue, but they can also get a free COVID shot. The City of Jonesboro announced Tuesday that the Arkansas Department of Health will provide free COVID-19 vaccines at The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The ADH booth will be located at 407 Union St.
Kait 8
USGS records earthquake in Missouri Bootheel
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck the Missouri Bootheel. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the USGS, the magnitude 2.1 quake was centered six kilometers (3.7 miles) east-northeast of Steele. It had a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles).
Kait 8
Chamber of Commerce prepares for “Summer on the Square”
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its “Summer on the Square” event in September, where there’s bound to be food and fun for those of all ages. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the square...
Kait 8
City purchases lot for possible outdoor hangout spot
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be more fun and excitement coming to an Independence County community. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville City Council said they would purchase a lot on the corner of Central Avenue and Boswell Street, with the goal of turning the space into an outdoor hangout spot for people of all ages.
Kait 8
Crafty crooks trying to scam vendors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scammers are apparently trying to cash in on a free event. The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host its annual fall arts and craft fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The library does not charge vendor fees for booth space. But...
Kait 8
Afterschool program gives adults a second chance at education
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Thinking about going back to school but don’t know where to get started? The Newport School District may have the answer. They are offering adult education courses as a way to give back and get more people involved in the community. Program Director Grover Welch...
