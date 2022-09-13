ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield: Panthers' fourth-quarter rally vs. Browns a sign of team's 'potential'

Baker Mayfield's debut with the Panthers carried an air of additional importance -- and the first half of it was putrid. Fortunately for Carolina and its new quarterback, it's only one game. As Mayfield said after the Panthers' Week 1 loss to his former team, "Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl, but despite what everybody is going to make this, there are 16 more games."
brownsnation.com

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Jets

The Cleveland Browns have won their first season opener since 2004 and have their best start to a season in nearly two decades. Up next for the Browns is the New York Jets, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens 24-9 on Sunday. With QB Joe Flacco stepping in for an...
Yardbarker

Saquon Barkley took home this honor for his week 1 performance

For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants started 1-0 with a 21-20 victory vs the Titans. They had luck on their side with Randy Bullock missing a game-winning 47-yard field goal. A fourth quarter comeback in week one helped seal the victory for New York, but Saquon Barkley carried the team all game long. He looked fresh and it was clear that Barkley is much healthier than he was in week one last season. His stellar performance earned him the honor of being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
FOX Sports

New York Giants riding a rare wave of momentum

The New York talk shows have been crackling with energy, the mics and phone lines brought to life, finally spared from chat dominated by doom and gloom. Over the past week, the Big Apple has allowed itself to bathe in newfound, possibly fleeting, NFL glory. A collective Big Blue grin has floated over from the Meadowlands and spread across much of the city.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

