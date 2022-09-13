ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

A heat wave wasn’t the only reason Xcel Energy locked customers out of their thermostats — their largest coal plant broke down

By Sam Brasch
cpr.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO

Xcel locked customers thermostats after tube leak at power plant

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Xcel says they had to lock customer's thermostats after a tube leak at Pueblo's Comanche 3 Power Plant in August. The leak caused the plant to shut down for three days prompting the company to lock customer's thermostats to higher temperatures to avoid outages. The lock-out...
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
Pueblo, CO
Industry
Pueblo, CO
Business
Government Technology

Colorado Springs, Colo., Stands to Gain ISP Choices Soon

(TNS) — They're off and running. Three fiber optic network providers that will offer high-speed internet service in Colorado Springs — Underline Infrastructure, MetroNet and Colorado Springs Utilities — have launched construction of their systems or are poised to begin as they race to capture residential and business customers in various parts of the city and Pikes Peak region.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thermostat#Plant#Heat Wave#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ac#Xcel Energy
KDVR.com

Yes, it is rich, young coastal transplants who moved into Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. Another study is piecing together the larger puzzle of Colorado’s COVID-era population growth. Over the last half decade but particularly since the global pandemic, Colorado has been one of the main destinations for the nation’s wealthiest households as well as from coastal states – particularly California and New York.
COLORADO STATE
kdnk.org

Steel City exhibit chronicles Pueblo steelworkers’ historic strike

A new exhibit from History Colorado at the El Pueblo History Museum chronicles the historic steelworkers strike that began in the early 1980s. Over more than two decades, steelworkers and their families fought for labor rights, while the wider community came together to support them. Zach Werkowitch, lead developer on...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After over a year of construction, the Colorado Highway 21 diverging diamond interchange (DDI) is now open to traffic. The Colorado Department of Transportation opened the interchange Wednesday, which creates an overpass for cars to take Powers continuously over Research Parkway. The $42 million project, funded by COVID stimulus funds, The post Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’ appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
K99

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado minimum wage increases almost ten percent

COLORADO — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 Governor Jared Polis and the Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced an increase to Colorado’s minimum wage, from $12.56 to $13.65 that will take effect in 2023, an increase of 6.68%. The increase is due to a voter-approved mandate in 2016 which amended the Colorado Constitution to increase […]
COLORADO STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart Bans This Item In Its Colorado Stores

The climate is changing. This past summer saw several states having record-high temperatures. What else? Many environmentalists have spoken about the damaging effects of consumerism. These talks have led companies and countries to ban using one specific item. In some states, Walmart is also changing its policies. It will restrict the use of this product in some stores. The ban could cause unprepared shoppers to spend more as they encounter fees.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy