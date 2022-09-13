A heat wave wasn’t the only reason Xcel Energy locked customers out of their thermostats — their largest coal plant broke down

Read full article on original website
Ways to lower heating costs as winter utility bills are expected to increase
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is expecting continued volatile natural gas prices this year and wants to prepare customers for high winter bills. According to CSU, greater demand and limited supplies of natural gas around the world have increased the cost to generate electricity and heat homes and businesses. The causes for the […]
KRDO
Xcel locked customers thermostats after tube leak at power plant
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Xcel says they had to lock customer's thermostats after a tube leak at Pueblo's Comanche 3 Power Plant in August. The leak caused the plant to shut down for three days prompting the company to lock customer's thermostats to higher temperatures to avoid outages. The lock-out...
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
thecentersquare.com
Polis to EPA: Colorado will ‘pursue any legal options’ to avoid reformulated gas requirement
(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ administration is opposing a federal action triggered by the Denver metro area's ozone levels that would likely mean higher gas prices. In a letter sent Wednesday to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Polis went so far as to warn of...
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
cpr.org
Colorado’s fall leaves may appear more brilliant this year thanks to this summer’s monsoon rains
Cooler evenings, shorter days, all the pumpkin-themed drinks and foods you can think of — the start of fall is just a few days away. And that means seasonal fall colors are right around the corner, according to state forestry officials. “It’s not an exact science,” said Dan West,...
Government Technology
Colorado Springs, Colo., Stands to Gain ISP Choices Soon
(TNS) — They're off and running. Three fiber optic network providers that will offer high-speed internet service in Colorado Springs — Underline Infrastructure, MetroNet and Colorado Springs Utilities — have launched construction of their systems or are poised to begin as they race to capture residential and business customers in various parts of the city and Pikes Peak region.
weather5280.com
Colorado forecast: How much snow analog years suggest Denver will see during the upcoming winter season
These kind of outlooks are always popular among social media channels when hype-driven terms and baseless projections scream for epic snowfall. There is a scientific basis that can and should be applied for a general understanding of where seasons are headed in terms of temperatures and precipitation. I explain more...
KDVR.com
Yes, it is rich, young coastal transplants who moved into Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. Another study is piecing together the larger puzzle of Colorado’s COVID-era population growth. Over the last half decade but particularly since the global pandemic, Colorado has been one of the main destinations for the nation’s wealthiest households as well as from coastal states – particularly California and New York.
kdnk.org
Steel City exhibit chronicles Pueblo steelworkers’ historic strike
A new exhibit from History Colorado at the El Pueblo History Museum chronicles the historic steelworkers strike that began in the early 1980s. Over more than two decades, steelworkers and their families fought for labor rights, while the wider community came together to support them. Zach Werkowitch, lead developer on...
Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After over a year of construction, the Colorado Highway 21 diverging diamond interchange (DDI) is now open to traffic. The Colorado Department of Transportation opened the interchange Wednesday, which creates an overpass for cars to take Powers continuously over Research Parkway. The $42 million project, funded by COVID stimulus funds, The post Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’ appeared first on KRDO.
cpr.org
Coloradans are so bad at composting, whole truckloads are being rejected and sent to the dump
Clinton Sander is done with contaminated compost. On a recent morning, he sifted through long piles of waste from Denver and Boulder at a facility in Keenesburg operated by A1 Organics, the state's largest compost recycler. Sander, the company's marketing manager, scanned for inorganic objects scattered throughout the heaps of...
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
September snowflakes fly in parts of Colorado
It might be September but snow was spotted in several parts of the state on Thursday morning.
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
Colorado minimum wage increases almost ten percent
COLORADO — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 Governor Jared Polis and the Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced an increase to Colorado’s minimum wage, from $12.56 to $13.65 that will take effect in 2023, an increase of 6.68%. The increase is due to a voter-approved mandate in 2016 which amended the Colorado Constitution to increase […]
Walmart Bans This Item In Its Colorado Stores
The climate is changing. This past summer saw several states having record-high temperatures. What else? Many environmentalists have spoken about the damaging effects of consumerism. These talks have led companies and countries to ban using one specific item. In some states, Walmart is also changing its policies. It will restrict the use of this product in some stores. The ban could cause unprepared shoppers to spend more as they encounter fees.
Hurricane to bring threat of flooding to large portion of Colorado
Weather in Colorado could get a bit wild on Tuesday, with thunderstorms a cause for caution amid dangerous fire conditions around much of the state. Meanwhile, according to Colorado Flood Threat, moisture from Hurricane Kay is expected to arrive in western Colorado throughout the day, increasing flood risk in the region, particularly in burn scar areas.
KRDO
Average rent costs in Colorado Springs rise by more than $100 per month since 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new survey from the University of Denver (DU) shows that rising costs in Colorado Springs are showing no signs of slowing down. According to findings from researchers at DU's College of Business, rent costs took a significant spike from 2021 to 2022 in Colorado Springs.
