weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 17:54:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 02:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 85 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Saturday evening until Sunday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tooele by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTY At 649 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Utah Test and Training Range South, or 37 miles southeast of Wendover, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Utah Test and Training Range South. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas AREAS OF DENSE FOG CONTINUE TO AFFECT SOUTHERN ST. LOUIS COUNTY...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND CARLTON COUNTY THIS MORNING Areas of locally dense fog are resulting in reduced visibilities this morning in southern St. Louis ...northwestern Douglas and Carlton counties. Visibilities of 1/4 to 1 mile are occurring and are expected to improve over the next couple hours. When traveling this morning, reduce your speed and use low- beam headlights in these foggy areas.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Eastern Interior, North Central, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 16:18:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 07:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Eastern Interior; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques; Western Interior FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with the passage of Fiona. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, as well as mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona...now located 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands and expected to arrive Saturday...are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands late Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the local islands through at least Monday, increasing the risk for flash flooding across most of the forecast area. Soils are already saturated across areas of higher terrain and, as a result, mudslides and rockfalls are possible as well. Based on the most recent guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Saturday into Sunday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of eastern Puerto Rico, where there is a potential for rainfall totals to reach 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches. Across southern Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals to reach 4 to 6 inches. Elsewhere, expect rainfall totals to range between 2 and 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 09:09:00 Expires: 2022-09-16 17:15:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Western Interior TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Western Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 10 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...From Shaktoolik to Stebbins water levels will be 8 to 12 feet above the normal high tide line. The Shaktoolik Airport will be impacted. The high water may surround some building in Shaktoolik. In Unalakleet water will inundate areas around the AC store and Lodge. Flooding will also occur in the north end of town, and in low lying areas around the runway. Roads and houses near the coast at Stebbins and St Michael will be flooded. In Elim and Koyuk water levels will be 12 to 18 feet above the normal high tide line. At Elim the water and sewer system may back up as high water and persistent southeast winds push water up the creek and may contaminate the water supply. At Koyuk water will back up in the Koyuk River and Creek with flooding around the store warehouse and other low lying areas. Highest water levels are expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads and property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure near the coast may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 5 feet above normal high tide levels. Highest water levels are expected Sunday.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Caledonia, Essex, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Orange FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Essex, Caledonia and Orange Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Charlotte, DeSoto by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 09:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Charlotte; DeSoto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Florida and southwest Florida, including the following counties, in south central Florida, DeSoto. In southwest Florida, Charlotte and Lee. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Palmona Park, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, East Dunbar, Pine Manor, McGregor, Villas, Charlotte County Airport, Cypress Lake, Iona, Southwest Florida Airport, San Carlos Park, Three Oaks, Suncoast Estates, North Fort Myers, Tropical Gulf Acres, Page Field Airport and Page Park. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Brewster by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 230 AM CDT. Target Area: Brewster The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .Recent releases from the Luis Leon dam have caused elevated rises along the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande. Minor flooding is expected to continue from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National Park until further notice. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 6WNW, Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas, Dryden 16S, Terlingua 8S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is expected. At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze in the lowlands, and may be threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.1 feet (4.9 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Friday was 16.1 feet (4.9 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2 feet (4.9 meters) late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet (4.8 meters) on 09/03/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the current river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Fri Sat Sat Sat Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Johnson Ranch 15.0 16.1 Fri 1pm 16.1 16.2 16.1 16.0 Below are the current river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Fri Sat Sat Sat Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Johnson Ranch 4.6 4.9 Fri 1pm 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southerly winds associated with a frontal wave passing north of this Little Sable Point.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, northwest Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog is expected to expand this evening, and will affect a large portion of the Advisory area.
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Bonner, Boundary by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-16 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bonner; Boundary AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy. * WHERE...Boundary and Bonner counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM Friday September 16th. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. This statement is issued by the Idaho DEQ. For more information, contact DEQ`s Coeur d`Alene Regional Office at (208) 769-1422.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook, Northern Somerset and Northern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Thomas St John and adjacent islands * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 65 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Campbell, Western Crook, Weston, Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-16 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Campbell, north central Weston and western Crook Counties through 315 PM MDT At 223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from 11 miles north of Rozet to 3 miles east of Moorcroft to 7 miles southwest of Upton. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Upton, Moorcroft, Pine Haven, Hulett, Oshoto, New Haven, Carlile, Devils Tower National Monument, Devils Tower Junction and Keyhole Reservoir. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 148 and 184. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 13:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-16 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ravalli County through 200 PM MDT At 133 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Victor, or 13 miles north of Hamilton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stevensville, Victor and Bell Crossing. This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 54 and 64. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 14:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, Northern Cook and Lake, Southern Cook and Southern Lake. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Numerous rain showers continue to bring moderate to locally heavy rainfall to the Minnesota Arrowhead this afternoon. Surface observations over the last 48 hours show around 1 to 2.0 inches of rain has fallen in the Watch area, with nearly 3 inches in one location. Showers and storms continuing over the area this evening could bring another inch of rainfall into this evening. The result is expected to be some rises in area waterway levels as runoff continues over increasingly saturated grounds. There remains potential for flash flooding under the heaviest showers and thunderstorms this evening. Lesser rainfall totals are then expected into this weekend as coverage of showers and thunderstorms becomes more scattered. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-15 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern El Paso, western Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties through 345 PM MDT At 259 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Truckton to 14 miles northeast of Pueblo Depot to near Boone. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso, western Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, South Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Box Butte, eastern Scotts Bluff, northwestern Morrill, northeastern Banner and southeastern Sioux Counties through 315 PM MDT At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Alice to near Minatare to South Bayard Junction. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bayard, Lake Minatare Campground, Northport, Chimney Rock State Park, Angora, Kilpatrick Lake, Moomaws Corner, Lake Minatare, The Intersection Of Highway 385 And L62, South Bayard Junction, Lake Alice, Bridgeport State Recreation Area and McGrew. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
