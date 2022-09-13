ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Giants Sign Wilmer Flores To Two-Year Extension

By Gary Phillips
 4 days ago

Wilmer Flores is sticking with the San Francisco Giants after inking a contract extension.

Wilmer Flores has found a home in the Bay Area, and he's not leaving anytime soon.

The San Francisco Giants announced Monday night that the utility infielder has signed a two-year contract extension worth $13 million. The pact comes with a mutual option for a third season. Flores will make $6.5 million in 2023 and 2024, and he can collect a $3.5 million base salary in 2025 if he exercises his option. Should he decline his option, the Giants can exercise a club option that would give Flores an $8.5 million base salary in 2025.

Flores said that staying with the Giants was a "no brainer," according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic .

“I wanted to come back here,” Flores said. “I just love everyone here and playing at this stadium in San Francisco makes me feel good. You can’t buy that.”

The 31-year-old Flores has been a Giant since 2020. While he is only slashing .235/.319/.414 this season, he has already tied his career-high of 18 home runs. His 65 RBI are easily a personal best, and his 26 doubles are also a career-high.

While Flores has exceeded expectations with his bat, he's given the Giants exactly what they hoped for defensively. A versatile infielder, Flores has logged 52 games at second base, 37 at first base and 32 at third base.

Flores, now in his 10th big league season, began his career with the Mets in 2013. The Venezuelan native spent the 2019 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks before joining the Giants in time for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In addition to hammering out Flores' extension, San Francisco made a handful of roster moves on Monday before its game against the Braves.

Infielder Tommy La Stella was placed on the 10-day injured list with neck spasms, while outfielder Austin Dean was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. Outfielder Willie Calhoun and right-hander Cole Waites were selected from Triple-A Sacramento, and catcher Patrick Mazeika was designated for assignment.

