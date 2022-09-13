ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Venice: Hirokazu Kore-eda Opens Up About His Italian Film Influences, State of Japanese Cinema

By Gianmaria Tammaro
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda is famous for his films’ small details, vivid characters and delicate but relatable stories. With Broker, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, he decided to both stick to his strengths and make a change. It is the director’s first Korean-language movie, but it tells another Kore-eda story about social outcasts who come together to form a makeshift family. Broker began years ago; Kore-eda developed the idea for the story at the same time he was writing Shoplifters, which later won Cannes’ Palme d’Or in 2018. He quickly assembled a star-studded cast of Korean actors — Sang Kang-ho, Gang Dong‑won, Bae Doona and IU — and continued from there.

Last week, Kore-eda, who has just started developing his next project in Japan, attended the Venice Film Festival to receive Ente dello Spettacolo’s Besson Prize, ahead of Broker’s Italy release on Oct. 13. The Hollywood Reporter connected with him for a brief chat on the Lido to discuss Italian cinema’s influences on his work, Broker’s inspirations and the state of contemporary Japanese film.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The tone in Broker is somewhat more ironical than in your previous movies.

The lighter tone is in part due to Song Kang-ho’s acting. He has this skill where he can find an ironic and delicate vein in any situation.

How important were the influence of Fellini and Italian neorealism on you?

Fellini has been a very strong presence in my life, since I was only 16. My first choices as a director were influenced by him. He gave me a clear idea of what directing is and its meaning. Fellini had a duplicitous aspect, caught between character and poetry. Especially in the latter half of his career.

And as for neorealism?

Working with non-professional actors has always been fascinating to me and that’s exactly what I’ve tried to do in some of my first works as a director.

You’ve mentioned “poetry” in other interviews as well. How would you define that in this context?

In Fellini’s La strada there’s the scene where Gelsomina is sort of down and il Matto is trying to cheer her up. He picks up a rock and says, “All things have a purpose, even this rock; and you too have a purpose.” You see, that rock and that speech are poetry.

What is the situation of Japanese cinema today? Several Japanese movies, thanks to you and other authors like Ryusuke Hamaguchi (winner of the 2022 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film), are being widely seen and discussed across the world today.

If this is the outside perspective, it means we’re on the right path. Ryusuke Hamaguchi is younger than me. We’re talking about a 20-year difference at least, and the same can be said of Kōji Fukada, who is competing in this edition of the Venice Festival with Love Life. I am very pleased to see this new generation of Japanese directors grow and become successful. For me it is an amazing thing. Especially because in the past 20 years it’s always been the same old auteurs under the spotlight. We’ve done our best, but fresh blood was needed. With a new generation, we can move forward.

Is the international success you have achieved also present locally in Japan?

If we want to find some kind of fault as well within this success, one has to mention that this visibility is not mirrored in the Japanese industry. On the contrary, there is a rift. The Japanese movie industry up until now has been closed off. As the population decreases, the demand for new movies decreases as well. There are several issues on a local level that, at the moment, are being ignored. This leads to a two-faced element. And that’s how we end up with a deep rift between the artistic evolution in cinematography and stagnation in the industry itself.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)

Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See, will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game. The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harbour Set to Star in 'Gran Turismo' for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival Names Julie Taymor as Jury President

The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival has named acclaimed stage and film director Julie Taymor as the president of its main competition jury. Taymor will be the festival’s third consecutive female jury chief, following French screen icon Isabelle Huppert in 2021 and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi in 2019 (the festival didn’t hold a competition in 2020 due to the pandemic).  Taymor is perhaps best known on an international basis as the director of the wildly successful stage musical version of The Lion King, which has played continuously for 25 years in over 100 cities in 20 countries. As a filmmaker, she has directed the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Locarno Film Festival Introduces Gender-Neutral Acting Awards

The Locarno Film Festival is following the lead of A-list neighbor Berlin and going gender-neutral. From 2023 on, Locarno’s acting honors will no longer be categorized according to gender — best actor and best actress — but be gender-neutral “best performance” and “best supporting performance” awards. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Klein, American Photographer in Paris, Dies at 96Oldenburg : Father-Son Filmmakers Peter and John Hymas on the Family Business of Genre Filmmaking and a Shared Desire to "Blow S*** Up"Paramount+ to Launch in Italy With Originals Showcasing Female Stories and Voices For the 76th edition of the Locarno Film Festival,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Zurich: Asghar Farhadi Named President of Competition Jury

Two-time Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi will head up the competition jury for the 2022 Zurich International Film Festival, judging this year’s winners of the Golden Eye honors. Farhadi will oversee the three-person jury, together with Swiss director Petra Volpe (The Divine Order) and producer Daniel Dreifuss (No, Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front), Swedish producer Peter Gustafsson (Border), and British director Clio Barnard (The Arbor, Dark River). Acclaimed Killer Films’ producer Christine Vachon (Boys Don’t Cry, Far From Heaven, I’m Not There) will head up this year’s jury for Zurich’s Focus Competition sidebar. Swiss documentary director Fred Baillif...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fellini
Person
Bae Doona
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The City’ Review: A Stylish But Empty Tokyo Noir

Stylish and oblique far beyond the point of pretentiousness, Katsuki Kuroyanagi’s The City uses gritty black & white and evocative urban settings in an attempt to create drama its script never much tries to deliver. Wandering the streets of Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood offers visual intrigue, but that novelty quickly wears off as a viewer starts to suspect how little else there is to see here. Import value is nil, though the pic may find a few supporters on the fest circuit. Characters are unnamed, and even the credits (in which most of the actors go by single names, as in: “The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their family. Lively attended the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she revealed her baby bump in a sequined dress. The 35-year-old star is pregnant and expecting the couple’s fourth child, a source confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer Team in Feel-Good FX DocuseriesRyan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Productions Strikes First-Look Unscripted Deal With FuboTVChrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy Loss The couple, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, met...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to “Save My Life for a Baby That Had Absolutely No Chance”

Chrissy Teigen confessed Thursday that the miscarriage she said she had two years ago was actually an abortion — which came as a surprise to her. Teigen and husband John Legend had revealed that in September 2020 they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks as a result of a pregnancy complication. At the time, they said it was a miscarriage.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Legend to Perform at Carousel of Hope BallJohn Legend on How Chrissy Teigen's Miscarriage Made the Couple "Stronger," His Fallout With Kanye "Ye" WestB.J. Novak, Chrissy Teigen, Uzo Aduba Set for Propper Daley's A Day of Unreasonable...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Reunite in a Frothy, Flawed Rom-Com

It’s a foolhardy plan to craft a film almost entirely around the onscreen chemistry between two movie stars and hope for the best. But when those stars are George Clooney and Julia Roberts, the combustive power of their pairing will go a long-ish way. Thinly scripted rom-com Ticket to Paradise puffs its way through 104 minutes mostly on the vapors of its lead actors gassing around together, albeit with an assist from spectacular Australian scenery standing in for Bali.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cinema#Venice Festival#Japanese#Korean#Besson Prize#Broker#Italian
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover, Details Leonardo DiCaprio Advice: “No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies”

The Oscar-nominated star talks about his meteoric rise to fame and life as an evolving creative: "One's personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.”. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Moving On’ Review: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Flaunt Their Crack Comic Timing in a Tonally Awkward Paul Weitz Film

After spending seven seasons together effortlessly lobbing one-liners as Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were well primed to bring their finely honed comic chemistry to a larger canvas, such as the one offered by the new Paul Weitz feature, Moving On. Unfortunately, they can only go so far in distracting from the fundamental tonal issues that never convincingly jibe with the film’s darker-edged themes. Overlooking a blandly generic title that sounds like something Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau might have taken on back in the ’70s, the revenge-driven satire certainly seemed like the Weitz stuff, coming from a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cinematographer Rejects Rumors of Acrimony on Set

Don’t Worry Darling was easily the most talked-about film out of the Venice Film Festival, thanks to a number of controversies and rumors, including the idea that there was acrimony between filmmaker Olvia Wilde and star Florence Pugh. But Don’t Worry Darling cinematographer Matthew Libatique denies stories of personal drama on the set of Wilde’s new thriller. He says the gossip was “completely untrue” based on what he witnessed, sharing his thoughts during a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen podcast. More from The Hollywood ReporterQuinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde to be Honored by Women in Film Los Angeles'Abbott...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Alice, Darling’ Review: Anna Kendrick Transfixes in a Chilling Portrait of Abuse

The uptight friend, the quirky leading lady, the semi-rebellious college radio DJ who harnesses the melodic potential of red solo cups: These are the roles Anna Kendrick has been relegated to for most of her career, an eclectic mix of largely comedic vehicles. Even after the actress nabbed an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Up in the Air, she seemed, still, more likely to portray a Beca than a Natalie. But in Mary Nighy’s emotionally disquieting debut Alice, Darling, Kendrick transfixes, affirming that she has always had depth and range. The actress plays Alice, a woman made vulnerable and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount CEO Weighs in on Whether to Cut Showtime’s Streaming Service, When ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Will Hit Paramount+

Will Paramount Global discontinue Showtime’s streaming service to further bolster its core Paramount+ service? Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference Wednesday, Paramount CEO Bob Bakish wouldn’t give a definitive answer to that question, but said that there are conversations being had. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday at Paramount was considering whether to sunset the standalone Showtime service, and while Bakish called the report a “rumor” that he believed came from conversations the company had with a distributor he conceded that it is a conversation that is logical for the company to have.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharter CEO On Political Ad...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Naomi Watts, ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Team on How They Navigated Those Bandages on Set and Used Them to Up the Film’s Tension

The bandages that envelope Naomi Watts’ mysterious mother character in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy were a narrative element that the film’s cast and creative team say challenged them on set, but also helped better tell their emotionally infused version of the Austrian psychological horror film. Director Matt Sobel, writer Kyle Warren, Watts and young actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti were on hand during the film’s New York premiere at The Metrograph Wednesday night to discuss the film based on the 2014 feature helmed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blade Runner 2099' Limited Series a Go at Amazon'Goodnight...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gerard Butler’s G-Base Boards Remi Adeleke’s Human Trafficking Thriller ‘Unexpected Redemption’ (Exclusive)

Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel have teamed back up with Remi Adeleke, the star of upcoming action-thriller The Plane. The duo’s G-Base production company — behind The Plane, set for a January release with Lionsgate, plus fellow high-octane titles such as Greenland, Angel Has Fallen and Den of Thieves — has boarded Unexpected Redemption, Adeleke’s feature directorial debut, which is having its market premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. More from The Hollywood ReporterCanal+, RAI Jump on Canadian Drama 'Audrey's Back''The Black Guelph' Review: A Bleakly Compelling Irish Drama of Abuse and RepercussionsWilliam Klein, American Photographer in Paris, Dies at 96 Unexpected Redemption...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Signs Overall Deal With Nigerian ‘Gangs of Lagos’ Filmmaker Jade Osiberu

Amazon Prime Video has signed a three-year overall deal with Nigerian filmmaker Jáde Osiberu that will see her develop and produce original scripted TV series and feature films for the global streamer through her production company Greoh Studios. One of Nigeria’s best-known and most successful director/producers, Osiberu is behind such features as Isoken (2017) and Sugar Rush (2019) and is the creator/writer/director of Amazon’s highly-anticipated new Nigerian original movie Gangs of Lagos, which Amazon is screening at the Toronto Film Festival this year. The movie is set to launch as the first Nigerian original exclusively on Prime Video later this year.More...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN Films, Points North Institute Announce 2022 American Stories Doc Fellowship Grantees (Exclusive)

CNN Films and Points North Institute have revealed the five recipients of the 2022 American Stories Documentary Fellowship. The artist development program fellowship supports independent documentary filmmakers who, from diverse points of view, are exploring themes unique to American experiences. The five filmmaking teams named as this year’s fellowship recipients include Ameha Molla and Rajal Pitroda; Gabriela Díaz Arp and Karla Claudio Betancourt; Paige Bethmann and Jessica Epstein; Jordan Lord and Abby Sun; and Julie Wyman, Lindsey Dryden and Jonna McKone. More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: 'Sidney' Producer on Bringing Oprah Winfrey, Apple on Board for "Long Overdue" Sidney Poitier...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Florian Zeller to Direct ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ TV Series Adaptation for Fremantle

Fresh off the acclaim for his sophomore feature The Son from the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, fast rising director Florian Zeller, who won an Oscar for his directorial debut The Father, has lined up his next project. And it isn’t, as many might have expected, the adaptation of his play The Mother. The acclaimed theater director and writer is set to direct, write and co-produce the TV adaptation of playwright Stefano Massini’s Tony-winning play The Lehman Trilogy, having teamed up with Lorenzo Mieli (The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company) and Domenico Procacci (Fandango).More from The Hollywood Reporter5 Oldenburg Film Festival...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Murmur’ Review: An Unscary Horror Film for TikTok Attention Spans

Mark Polish, the less prolific filmmaking twin of Michael Polish, has little nice to say about today’s youngsters in Murmur, which aims to be a Blair Witch for digital natives. Throwing a half-dozen annoying social-media producers into the forest with only their cell phones and a deeply dubious game they won’t stop playing, it might’ve looked like a cautionary fable if only it maintained any sort of distance from its protagonists. Instead, it’s wholly on board for screens-based storytelling and TikTok attention spans, the result being that most viewers not addicted to such stuff will find it insufferable from its...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Selena Gomez Documentary ‘My Mind and Me’ to Open AFI Fest

Selena Gomez’s new documentary now has a date with AFI Fest. The Apple Original film, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, will open the 36th edition of the festival in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. The singer, actress and producer just announced the project last week on social media by revealing she had a film coming in partnership with Apple TV+. More from The Hollywood ReporterEmmys: Selena Gomez, 'Squid Game' Stars, Kerry Washington Among First Group of PresentersHollywood Insiders Struggling Over "Brutal" Calendar With TIFF, NYFW and Emmys Happening at Same Time: "Everyone's Tired and Over It"Stylist Kate Young Picks Favorite...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy