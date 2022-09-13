Read full article on original website
Warmer temps, but low humidity Friday
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another comfortable day with below average highs. Temperatures will keep on this trend tonight as we fall into the mid to upper 50s. Staying clear and quiet. Chance for a few areas of patchy fog but it won’t be as bad as the past few nights.
Friday Night Touchdown Forecast, and details on the next chance of rain
(WJW) – Temperatures will be a bit warmer through the day today. Humidity still stays low as highs climb into the low 80s. Mostly sunny and dry. Nice weather for our Friday night football games. Clear and mild with temperatures in the mid 70’s. If you’re headed to...
Friday night football forecast
CLEVELAND — A bit warmer through the day today. Humidity still staying low as highs climb into the low 80s. Mostly sunny and dry. Nice weather for our Friday night football games. Clear and mild with temperatures in the mid 70’s. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and...
Stretch of sunny, seasonable days ahead
CLEVELAND (WJW) – After another comfortably cool day, we are in store for a crisp night. Dipping back into the upper 50s late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Mostly clear and cool with another round of some patchy fog possible, especially in counties to our south. Sunshine will break...
Sunny and 80: How long the stretch will last
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sunshine will break through during the late morning and early afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s. It’s another comfortable day with lower humidity and dry conditions. Put the umbrella away because we are in a stretch of sunny, dry, and seasonable days...
Cleveland Scene
28 Cleveland-Area Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
Fall means it's time for pumpkin patches and hay rides. Here's our list of corn mazes, hay rides and pumpkin picking opportunities for you to tackle this beautiful comfy cozy fall season in Cleveland. 35669 Detroit Rd., Avon. 8765 Mulberry Road Farm, Chesterland. 10833 Chamberlain Rd., Mantua. 9249 State Rt...
thisiscleveland.com
5 Places to Play in the Leaves and Pick Apples in Cleveland
If you’re in Cleveland in the fall, boy are you in luck. Sure, there’s a ton to do in and around Downtown with no shortage of restaurants, bars (it is football season after all) and events to take in; but you also can experience a little bit of that autumn country life just minutes from the city. Take a look at a few of the places you can pick apples, grab a pumpkin or just stare at an endless horizon of fall color in The Land.
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
I-71 N crash slows traffic for hours
Traffic is backed up on I-71 Southbound near Snow Road.
10 things to do in Northeast Ohio the last weekend of summer, Sept. 16-19
The temperatures are dropping so grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these activities in Northeast Ohio.
Fall migration now underway for many species of wildlife in Northeast Ohio
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Find a field filled with flowers in the early fall and it may be all a flutter. Monarch butterflies are coming across Lake Erie. They stop to rest and feed up for their long migration to Mexico, but they aren't the only things moving south.
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
Show Info: September 16, 2022
Crazy caricatures! Learn more about Capture This! Entertainment by visiting them online. Authentic Indian cuisine on the go! Choolaah is located on West 25th Street in Cleveland. Crust. Slices made from scratch! Crust is located on Professor Avenue in Tremont. Forever Etched. Add a personal touch with laser engraved gifts!...
Six-vehicle crash caused big delay on 77 North
Traffic Alert: 77 Northbound in Akron is at a stand still
Police in Shaker Heights are asking residents to avoid an area due to police activity.
Two roads closed in Shaker Heights due to police activity: See what roads are closed
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Individuals are being advised to find a new route in Shaker Heights after the closure of Larchmere Boulevard and Kemper Road due to 'police activity.'. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
‘A big dill’: Cleveland Pickle Fest this weekend
We are just days away from the Cleveland Pickle Fest at Mall B over top of the entrance to the Cleveland Convention Center on Lakeside Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Pregnant woman falls into manmade hole in East Cleveland sidewalk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexandra Parsons had a scare of a lifetime Wednesday night. She fell into this manmade hole next to the sidewalk on Terrace Road in East Cleveland. To make matters worse, Parsons is eight months pregnant. “It was about midnight, I was getting my son out the...
cleveland19.com
Lorain city officials look to improve safety at dangerous intersection
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The intersection at Henderson Drive and Colorado Ave in Lorain is known to be a hot spot for car accidents. According to ODOT, from 2019 to 2021, there were 30 crashes at the intersection. In nine of those crashes, people were injured. “You see the ambulance...
Fall Flavors
Cold brew coffee flights & other fall flavors! Little Birdie Wine Nest is located on Broadview Road in Parma.
