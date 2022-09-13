ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Warmer temps, but low humidity Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another comfortable day with below average highs. Temperatures will keep on this trend tonight as we fall into the mid to upper 50s. Staying clear and quiet. Chance for a few areas of patchy fog but it won’t be as bad as the past few nights.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Friday night football forecast

CLEVELAND — A bit warmer through the day today. Humidity still staying low as highs climb into the low 80s. Mostly sunny and dry. Nice weather for our Friday night football games. Clear and mild with temperatures in the mid 70’s. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Stretch of sunny, seasonable days ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After another comfortably cool day, we are in store for a crisp night. Dipping back into the upper 50s late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Mostly clear and cool with another round of some patchy fog possible, especially in counties to our south. Sunshine will break...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sunny and 80: How long the stretch will last

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sunshine will break through during the late morning and early afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s. It’s another comfortable day with lower humidity and dry conditions. Put the umbrella away because we are in a stretch of sunny, dry, and seasonable days...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

28 Cleveland-Area Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall

Fall means it's time for pumpkin patches and hay rides. Here's our list of corn mazes, hay rides and pumpkin picking opportunities for you to tackle this beautiful comfy cozy fall season in Cleveland. 35669 Detroit Rd., Avon. 8765 Mulberry Road Farm, Chesterland. 10833 Chamberlain Rd., Mantua. 9249 State Rt...
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

5 Places to Play in the Leaves and Pick Apples in Cleveland

If you’re in Cleveland in the fall, boy are you in luck. Sure, there’s a ton to do in and around Downtown with no shortage of restaurants, bars (it is football season after all) and events to take in; but you also can experience a little bit of that autumn country life just minutes from the city. Take a look at a few of the places you can pick apples, grab a pumpkin or just stare at an endless horizon of fall color in The Land.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: September 16, 2022

Crazy caricatures! Learn more about Capture This! Entertainment by visiting them online. Authentic Indian cuisine on the go! Choolaah is located on West 25th Street in Cleveland. Crust. Slices made from scratch! Crust is located on Professor Avenue in Tremont. Forever Etched. Add a personal touch with laser engraved gifts!...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain city officials look to improve safety at dangerous intersection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The intersection at Henderson Drive and Colorado Ave in Lorain is known to be a hot spot for car accidents. According to ODOT, from 2019 to 2021, there were 30 crashes at the intersection. In nine of those crashes, people were injured. “You see the ambulance...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fall Flavors

Cold brew coffee flights & other fall flavors! Little Birdie Wine Nest is located on Broadview Road in Parma.
PARMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy