Fayetteville, AR

Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services

LITTLE ROCK  Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
Arkansas gets approval for electric vehicle charging plan

Arkansas drivers could see more charging stations start popping up along major travel corridors as soon as next summer. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced early approval of plans from 34 states, along with Puerto Rico, to implement their individual parts of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The...
UA System of Agriculture Voter Guide now available on line

Four constitutional amendments on general election ballot. Voter guide provides neutral, research-based information on each issue. LITTLE ROCK — In November’s upcoming General Election, Arkansas voters will have four proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. To help Arkansans understand these proposed changes to the state constitution, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Public Policy Center has published an online guide to Arkansas’ statewide ballot issues.
Ex-Education Secretary DeVos, Walton brothers added to Hutchinson event

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will visit Northwest Arkansas next month for a political event hosted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is scheduled for Oct. 19 and will be held at the Momentary in Bentonville. Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was announced as the keynote speaker in June.
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
Military Bases in Arkansas

Arkansas is home to many people, past and present, that have served in the military. With over 200,000 veterans in the state and over 3,000 Arkansans currently serving in the military, Arkansans continue to play an important role in the service of their country. The state also supports military installations that house and train servicemen and women from around the United States.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has surgery today to remove thyroid due to cancer diagnosis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—The Sarah for Governor campaign today released the following statements:. “During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed that I had thyroid cancer. Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free. I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support. I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state.”
