KTLO
Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services
LITTLE ROCK Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
talkbusiness.net
Kevin Flores, Springdale attorney, is second Arkansan ever named a White House Fellow
Springdale attorney and former city councilman Kevin Flores has been appointed to the 2022-2023 class of White House Fellows. The President’s Commission on White House Fellowships appointed this year’s 15-person class on Wednesday (Sept. 14). Fellowships are based in Washington, D.C., and last one year. Flores, 34, was...
Arkansans react to Biden’s Title IX extension plans
President Joe Biden wants to revise Title IX, expanding it to cover sexual orientation and gender identity.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson states opposition to federal Title IX changes to include transgender protections
In a Thursday news conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his, and his administration’s, position on transgender inclusion clear.
Kait 8
Arkansas Secretary of State calls recreational marijuana ballot measure “insufficient”
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Arkansas Secretary of State declared a ballot measure to allow for recreational marijuana use in the state to be “insufficient” to appear on the November ballot. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, John Thurston made the decision as a request from the Arkansas...
NWA election officials flooded with 2020 election FOIAs
Northwest Arkansas election officials have seen an influx in people submitting Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for 2020 election data.
KATV
Hutchinson, Rutledge opposing proposed amendments to Title IX by Biden administration
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson hosted a news conference Thursday where he announced his opposition to federal guidance regarding Title IX. The law, best known for its role in gender equity in athletics and preventing sexual harassment on campuses, was signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas gets approval for electric vehicle charging plan
Arkansas drivers could see more charging stations start popping up along major travel corridors as soon as next summer. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced early approval of plans from 34 states, along with Puerto Rico, to implement their individual parts of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The...
Poll shows more Arkansans are FOR recreational marijuana than AGAINST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Talk Business and Politics along with Hendrix College releasing new polling on the topic of recreational marijuana. The poll asked if prospective voters were for, against, or undecided on issue 4. 58.5% were for the issue, 29% were against and 12.5% percent are undecided. “The fact the poll comes out and […]
KHBS
AR SOS: Recreational marijuana initiative 'insufficient for inclusion on the ballot'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recreational marijuana will be on the ballot in November in Arkansas, but votes cast for Issue 4 might not count. The state Board of Election Commissioners did not approve the language of the ballot title of the recreational marijuana ballot issue because of language regarding THC in some recreational products.
swark.today
UA System of Agriculture Voter Guide now available on line
Four constitutional amendments on general election ballot. Voter guide provides neutral, research-based information on each issue. LITTLE ROCK — In November’s upcoming General Election, Arkansas voters will have four proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. To help Arkansans understand these proposed changes to the state constitution, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Public Policy Center has published an online guide to Arkansas’ statewide ballot issues.
talkbusiness.net
Poll: Support grows for recreational marijuana; majority favors change to abortion law
Arkansas voters support a ballot initiative by a 2-to-1 margin to legalize recreational marijuana, and, by a slim margin, they want to see changes made to the state’s abortion law. The latest Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College survey of 835 likely Arkansas voters was conducted on Sept. 12 and...
Cancer patient dies after Fayetteville VA health facility delayed care, investigation finds
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After an investigation, the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville was found to have failed to properly schedule a cancer patient's treatment. According to a report released by the VA Office of the Inspector General (OIG), an independent organization that investigates VA programs,...
talkbusiness.net
Ex-Education Secretary DeVos, Walton brothers added to Hutchinson event
Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will visit Northwest Arkansas next month for a political event hosted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is scheduled for Oct. 19 and will be held at the Momentary in Bentonville. Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was announced as the keynote speaker in June.
kttn.com
Missouri physician sentenced to one year in prison for taking bribes from drug manufacturer
A Missouri physician was sentenced in federal court after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing its fentanyl drug to his patients so often that he ranked highest in the state in net sales of the product. Randall Halley, 65, Nixa, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
marijuanamoment.net
Missouri Poll Shows Voters Opposing Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative, But Campaign Questions Results
A new poll is casting doubt on whether a Missouri marijuana legalization ballot initiative will succeed this November, with a plurality of voters saying they oppose the proposed constitutional amendment. But the campaign behind the reform says the results should be interpreted with a large grain of salt. While advocates...
onlyinark.com
Military Bases in Arkansas
Arkansas is home to many people, past and present, that have served in the military. With over 200,000 veterans in the state and over 3,000 Arkansans currently serving in the military, Arkansans continue to play an important role in the service of their country. The state also supports military installations that house and train servicemen and women from around the United States.
KHBS
Sebastian County election commissioner says recent controversy will not affect general election
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Sebastian County Election Commissioner Lee Webb told 40/29 News voters will not notice anything different during the November General Elections, after the chairman of the commission was removed from office. But Webb did say the workload will increase for the two remaining commissioners. "There's nothing...
swark.today
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has surgery today to remove thyroid due to cancer diagnosis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—The Sarah for Governor campaign today released the following statements:. “During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed that I had thyroid cancer. Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free. I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support. I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state.”
