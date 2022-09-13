The Prescott golf teams met Cossatot River, Jessieville, Smackover, and Glen Rose on the course this week, and these Curley Wolves accumulated a few wins (see full score sheet below), in addition to some players earning places as medalists (Jace Cummings, Caytlee Poole, Chloe Grimes, Kelsie Harvey). These games were the last before next week’s District Tournament, which will be hosted by Prescott, and Coach Mike Godwin said he is proud of the accomplishments the players have made this season. “All of these matches have been practice for our District Tournament,” Godwin said. “We were able to play some teams this week that we haven’t seen before, and hopefully that will help us, as well. We have seen some improvements throughout the season, and if they play to the best of their abilities next week, then we have a good shot at advancing on to State.”

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO