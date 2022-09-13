Read full article on original website
Related
swark.today
Applications to Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts must meet March 1, 2023 deadline
HOT SPRINGS — Students wishing to attend the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts must submit their completed online application, test scores, and letters of recommendation no later than March 1, 2023. To learn more about ASMSA’s application process and the requirements for admission, visit asmsa.org/ignite, call or text 501.622.5235 or email [email protected].
swark.today
Ledezma, Bautista named as finalists in Arkansas Peace Week Art Contest
HOPE, AR – Two Hope Academy of Public Service student artists were selected as finalists in the Arkansas Peace Week Art Contest out of thousands of entries. Cindy Ledezma and Arizbeth Bautista, both sixth graders, were named as finalists in their division. Their work will be on display at...
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
swark.today
Hope Public Schools starts two-year Aspiring Leaders Fellowship program
HOPE, AR – Hope Public Schools is dedicated to the long-term sustainability of effective leadership. Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, HPS implemented a two-year Aspiring Leaders Fellowship Program dedicated to “growing our own” leaders in Hope Public Schools. The fellowship is an internal leadership pipeline that fulfills our schools’ need for dynamic instructional leaders. Ultimately, this will prepare us for success in future staffing and academic expectations within our schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkadelphian.com
Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia
CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
swark.today
Girl Trek Arkansas to stage expo, concert at Hempstead Hall September 23-24
The first GirlTrek: Arkansas event is being held inclusive of our urban community and every woman and girl within the entire state of Arkansas, is welcome. This Health Symposium and Outdoor Expo wellness walk-centric experience is a co-branded multicultural affair for Arkansas the entire community can join. This Symposium Expo...
swark.today
Signage on new Hostess bakery to be revealed tomorrow with Governor Hutchinson present
Hostess Brands, Inc. will unveil the official signage on its new bakery in Arkadelphia, Ark., with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, key state and local government officials and representatives of the local business community. Hostess purchased the previously idled factory in March 2022 and is converting it into a state-of-the-art bakery....
swark.today
Hempstead County Health Unit to offer free flu vaccinations September 27 at Hempstead Hall
Little Rock – On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the Hempstead County Health Unit of the. Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will offer flu vaccinations at no charge at Hempstead Hall,. 2500 S Main St, Hope from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm. People should bring their insurance cards with them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swark.today
UAHT to hold women’s self-defense course October 5-6 taught by Jiu-Jitsu Brown Belt
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a women’s self-defense training course on October 5 and 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. The course is instructed by Matt Hughes. Hughes is a brown belt in Jiu-Jitsu, training under Wayne Knudsen, who has worked for organizations such as the UFC. Hughes has also trained under the world-famous Gracie brothers out of Torrance, California.
swark.today
Curley Wolves Golf takes the win, prepares for District
The Prescott golf teams met Cossatot River, Jessieville, Smackover, and Glen Rose on the course this week, and these Curley Wolves accumulated a few wins (see full score sheet below), in addition to some players earning places as medalists (Jace Cummings, Caytlee Poole, Chloe Grimes, Kelsie Harvey). These games were the last before next week’s District Tournament, which will be hosted by Prescott, and Coach Mike Godwin said he is proud of the accomplishments the players have made this season. “All of these matches have been practice for our District Tournament,” Godwin said. “We were able to play some teams this week that we haven’t seen before, and hopefully that will help us, as well. We have seen some improvements throughout the season, and if they play to the best of their abilities next week, then we have a good shot at advancing on to State.”
magnoliareporter.com
Rail crossing work will take place in Camden
Union Pacific Railroad will conduct track maintenance at a grade crossing on Arkansas 376 in Camden at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 15 through 7 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Weather permitting, maintenance crews will close lanes in Camden, Arkansas approximately 0.4 miles west of Cash Road. Delays are expected....
arkadelphian.com
GALLERY: 2022 Clark County Fair Parade
Scores of folks lined Main Street in Arkadelphia on Wednesday afternoon to watch the 2022 Clark County Fair Parade. With dozens of entries participating in the parade, the winners of each category were selected by a panel of judges. This year’s parade winners are: Tractors of the Past, adult category;...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swark.today
Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver proclaims Constitution Week 2022
This afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at the Nevada County Library in Prescott, that city’s mayor, Terry Oliver, with five appreciative attendees, signed a proclamation that this week is Constitution Week, in recognition that “September 17, 2022, marks the two hundred and thirty fifth anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States Constitution.” The entire proclamation is below:
Man wanted in Nebraska who escaped detention in Arkansas arrested
On Sunday, the Saline County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas said that Smith escaped from the county detention center at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Jessieville School District rallying for football players involved in vehicle accident
It was a tough start to the week for students and staff in the Jessieville School District. School officials say they learned four of their football players were involved in a car crash Saturday in Garland county.
swark.today
Earnest ‘Raymon’ Ray
Earnest “Raymon” Ray, 77, of Gurdon passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Raymon. was born September 3, 1945 to Earnest Calvin Ray and Avernell Allen Ray in Sparkman. Raymon graduated from Arkadelphia High School and attended Henderson State University. He was in the Army Reserve and attended Evergreen...
KHBS
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
swark.today
Nevada County Quorum Court approves Falcon Cemetery as public property
The Nevada County Quorum Court met for their September meeting last night at the Nevada County Courthouse. With Judge Glass not in attendance, JP Bob Cummings facilitated the meeting. The full meeting can be watched above, but here are a few highlights. Ordinance 22-A was approved, declaring Falcon Cemetery public...
swark.today
Prescott Curley Wolves Friday Night Football LIVE
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Prescott Curley Wolves take on the Hope Bobcats as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:45pm and the game at 7:00pm.
KETV.com
Arkansas authorities arrest Omaha murder suspect who escaped prison
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas have arrested an Omaha murder suspect who escaped custody Sunday. The Benton Police Department in Arkansas said 20-year-old Wuanya Smith was taken into custody Monday. Earlier Monday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office said authorities were still searching for Smith, climbed over...
Comments / 0