Read full article on original website
Related
WSPY NEWS
Earlville woman facing charges after crash with home in Mendota
An Earlville woman is facing charges following a vehicle versus home crash in the area of 5th Avenue and 1st Street late Thursday night. 18-year-old Shaylee M. Davis, of Earlville, was ticketed with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
walls102.com
One taken to hospital after car strikes homes in Mendota
MENDOTA – A car struck two homes in Mendota in a crash Thursday evening. The Mendota Police Department say the vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Earlville woman, left the street for unknown reasons and collided with a home in the 200 block of 5th Street around 9:15 PM, shearing off a gas meter before traveling on and striking an adjacent home. The driver was taken to an area hospital for unspecified injuries. Multiple charges are expected to be filed regarding this crash, which remains under investigation by the Mendota Police Department.
walls102.com
Suspect charged in Grand Ridge vehicle burglaries
GRAND RIDGE – An investigation into a number of alleged vehicle burglaries in Grand Ridge has led to an arrest. The Grand Ridge Police Department say multiple vehicle burglaries occurred in late August in the village, and that they identified 22-year-old Johnathen W. Campbell of Grand Ridge as a suspect. According to the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office Campbell is facing a charge of burglary.
starvedrock.media
Grand Ridge Man Accused Of Burglarizing Vehicles
If your vehicle has been broken into lately in Grand Ridge, prosecutors think they may have the man responsible. The La Salle County State's Attorney's Office on Thursday told the Grand Ridge Police Department that they're pursuing burglary charges against 22-year-old Johnathen Campbell of Grand Ridge. Back on August 25th,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Body of man found in ditch in Gurnee: police
GURNEE, Ill. - A man's body was found in a ditch Thursday morning in north suburban Gurnee. Around 10:26 p.m., Gurnee police responded to an area near the intersection of Delany Road and Grove Avenue for a possible deceased man in a ditch. When officers arrived at the scene, they...
wcsjnews.com
Coal City Man Accused of Driving ATV While Under the Influence Wanted in Grundy Co.
A 37-year-old Coal City man is wanted on a Grundy County Aggravated DUI warrant. David Peterson was charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies and four counts of Aggravated DUI, all class four felonies. Peterson was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for DUI, Driving While License Revoked and Failing To Reduce Speed on August 15th.
wcsjnews.com
Man Killed in Two Vehicle Accident on Interstate 55
One person was killed in a two vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 55 southbound lanes just east of Minooka around 2:20 a.m. on September 14th. The Illinois State Police said a vehicle operated by Maurice Burkley, 52, of Maywood rear-ended a semi driven by Yu Fan, 36, of Chino Hills, California.
Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant injuries’ in Skokie vehicle crash: police
SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka saw a -14.22 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 13. On Sept. 13, shares in the IF Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $19.43. One year before, these shares were trading at $22.65. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people...
Fatal I-55 crash shuts down highway for hours in Will County: Illinois State Police
The closure caused a roughly 2-mile backup.
WSPY NEWS
Big Rock man identified in fatal crash near Hinckley
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Big Rock man was killed in a one vehicle crash near Hinckley Sunday morning. It happened on Jericho Road, east of E. Sandwich Road. The man who died was identified as 28-year-old David C. Beane II, of Big Rock. Police say that Beane...
WSPY NEWS
Increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School Friday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says there will be an increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School on Friday. In a statement, the sheriff's office says that it was made aware of a suspicious person at the school on Thursday. While the person could not be located, police say the incident was investigated. There have been no allegations of criminal activity.
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
wjol.com
One Confirmed Dead In Fatal Crash On I-55 in Will County
Southbound I-55 is closed between U.S. 52 and Route 59. A fatal crash involving a car into the back of a semi that occurred after 1:15 a.m. One person confirmed dead.
Lisle crash: Pedestrian killed by vehicle while walking against traffic signal ID'd, police say
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking against the traffic signal in west suburban Lisle, police said.
At least one hurt after motorcycle crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At least one person was hurt after a motorcycle accident in Rockford Tuesday. Crews were called to the area of E. State Street and North Showplace Drive around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a crash. A motorcycle was involved, though there was no word on the condition of those injured at […]
WSPY NEWS
Police investigating fatal crash in Hinckley
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a fatal crash in Hinckley. The crash involved one vehicle and happened in the 17000 block of Jericho Road. Police are not sure when it happened, but deputies responded to the scene of the crash at around ten Sunday morning. Police...
Police investigate fatal shooting of 18-year-old in North Chicago
The search continues for whoever fatally shot an 18-year-old man late Monday night in North Chicago. The victim died early Tuesday, officials said.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle And Motorcycle Collision, Rider Sustained Serious Injuries
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
wcsjnews.com
Man Accused of Strangling Household Family Member
A 32-year-old Diamond man is facing a felony charge in Grundy County. Dustin Lynch was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery/Strangle, a class two felony. Lynch was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Battery following an incident at a residence in the 30 block of Arlington Drive in Diamond. Lynch is accused of...
Comments / 0