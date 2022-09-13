Read full article on original website
Related
orangeobserver.com
County Commission approves Selnik site plan
The Orange County Board of County Commissioners approved the final site plan for a heavily discussed development across from Windermere High School at its Tuesday, Aug. 30, meeting. Orange County Government’s Joseph Kunkel reviewed the Selnik Planned Development proposal with the commission, stating the applicant, Erika Hughes, VHB Inc., requested...
When it comes to Florida developers and water board chair, grease is the word
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I love music — as the O’Jays put it so well, “any type of music, as long as it’s grooving.” I’ve long been a fan of such big-voiced belters as Aretha Franklin and Linda Ronstadt. I’ve even tapped my toes to a few musicals, such as “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Chicago.” But there’s a […] The post When it comes to Florida developers and water board chair, grease is the word appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WESH
Motion to block Orange County's rent control ordinance is denied
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A proposed rent control ordinance will be on the November ballot in Orange County, at least for now. In a ruling issued Thursday, a judge denied a motion that would block Orange County voters from having a chance to decide on rent control. "I think...
click orlando
‘Tired of it:’ Residents concerned as recycling company looks at East Winter Garden
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A recycling company called PureCycle Technologies wants to start operations in a facility in East Winter Garden. It’s mission is to transform the world’s recycling industry, but East Winter Garden residents said it will be to their detriment. Residents are telling the company,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flaglerlive.com
Westward Ho, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Tells Realtors, with View to Double City’s Footprint
Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin was home: “Good morning fellow-Realtors, it’s a pleasure to be back here again,” Alfin told an audience of 55 at this morning’s annual Meet the Mayors breakfast, arranged every year by the Flagler County Association of Realtors at their building in Bunnell.
WESH
Judge expected to rule on lawsuit over Orange County rent stabilization
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County residents could find out as soon as Wednesday if a lawsuit over Orange County's proposal for rent stabilization will move forward. County commissioners voted to add the proposal on the November ballot earlier this year, but landlords are fighting to keep it off.
theapopkavoice.com
Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey
Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
WESH
Osceola County commissioner candidate sues opponents over 'ghost candidate' accusations
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the candidates in an Osceola County Commission race is suing her opponents, claiming they were part of a scheme to ensure that she would lose. Business owner Jackie Espinosa hoped to be a new voice for the Latino community on the County Commission. But...
RELATED PEOPLE
ormondbeachobserver.com
DeSantis appoints two to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners
Gov. Ron DeSantis had appointed Audrey Butler and reappointed Dr. Carl “Rick” Lentz III to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners. The governor announced the appointments on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Halifax Health. Butler, former University of Iowa lecturer, is a board member for...
click orlando
Lake, Seminole Counties see number of record requests amid election concerns
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two supervisors of elections say they are battling a large number of record requests ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. “A lot of them are requesting data. They’re requesting to review all ballots, to look at signatures, to create reports,” Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson said.
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
sltablet.com
A Millage Increase Of 30% Has Been Proposed By Clermont City Council
After 7 years of no millage increases, Clermont City Council is proposing an increase of approximately 30%. The current millage is 4.2. The rate would be capped at 5.5. The increase will provide for costs incurred for the increase in needed personnel, fire and police services, and grounds/street maintenance. Council...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Florida schools consider increased security in wake of gun scares, threats
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Yet again, Central Florida police are investigating a security threat at a local school. A 15-year-old was just arrested after Winter Park police said they found a gun and ammunition in his backpack. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. While law enforcement was...
mynews13.com
Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
click orlando
You can no longer smoke or vape in this Central Florida city’s parks
WINDERMERE, Fla. – The town of Windermere has passed an ordinance that prohibits smoking and vaping in public parks owned by the town. News 6 spoke with the town manager, Robert Smith, who said the ordinance was prompted by the state passing a bill in February of this year, allowing municipalities to restrict smoking in public beaches or parks they own.
Orange County to give update on sales tax increase proposal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders will give an update Tuesday on a tax increase that could bring in millions of dollars for transportation projects. Commissioners voted to let the people decide on the one percentage point sales tax increase that will be on the November ballot. >>>...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
positivelyosceola.com
Toho Water Authority warns of water utility payment scams
Toho Water Authority (Toho) is warning its customers to beware of payment scams. Customers are being contacted by individuals claiming to be from Toho. They threaten customers with immediate water service disconnection if payment is not made immediately. Protect yourself by recognizing suspicious activity. Scams include impersonators who:. Pretend to...
click orlando
Rising fuel, rising rate: OUC approves electric cost increase
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Utilities Commission Board of Commissioners approved an increase in electric rate charges for residential and commercial customers at a meeting Tuesday. According to OUC officials, rates will increase by 10%, or $13 a month, for a 1,000 kWh residential bill starting on Oct. 1.
palmcoastobserver.com
BJ's Wholesale Club shopping center progresses through county board
Preliminary construction plans for the new BJ’s Wholesale Club shopping center were approved by Flagler County’s Planning and Development Board on Sept. 13. The BJ’s is the main store at the planned commercial development site called Cornerstone at Seminole Woods, off of State Road 100 at Seminole Woods Boulevard, near the executive airport. According to documents submitted to the board, the BJ’s will fill the main 102,004-square-foot lot, and five more storefronts of smaller sizes will line S.R. 100.
click orlando
Seminole Sheriff’s Office arrests 5 in 2020 election illegal voting investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election. Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his election police arrested 20 people across the state for the same crime. We have since learned most, if not all, of those people thought they were eligible to vote.
Comments / 0