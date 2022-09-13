ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

orangeobserver.com

County Commission approves Selnik site plan

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners approved the final site plan for a heavily discussed development across from Windermere High School at its Tuesday, Aug. 30, meeting. Orange County Government’s Joseph Kunkel reviewed the Selnik Planned Development proposal with the commission, stating the applicant, Erika Hughes, VHB Inc., requested...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

When it comes to Florida developers and water board chair, grease is the word

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I love music — as the O’Jays put it so well, “any type of music, as long as it’s grooving.” I’ve long been a fan of such big-voiced belters as Aretha Franklin and Linda Ronstadt. I’ve even tapped my toes to a few musicals, such as “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Chicago.” But there’s a […] The post When it comes to Florida developers and water board chair, grease is the word appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey

Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

DeSantis appoints two to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners

Gov. Ron DeSantis had appointed Audrey Butler and reappointed Dr. Carl “Rick” Lentz III to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners. The governor announced the appointments on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Halifax Health. Butler, former University of Iowa lecturer, is a board member for...
FLORIDA STATE
sltablet.com

A Millage Increase Of 30% Has Been Proposed By Clermont City Council

After 7 years of no millage increases, Clermont City Council is proposing an increase of approximately 30%. The current millage is 4.2. The rate would be capped at 5.5. The increase will provide for costs incurred for the increase in needed personnel, fire and police services, and grounds/street maintenance. Council...
CLERMONT, FL
mynews13.com

Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

You can no longer smoke or vape in this Central Florida city’s parks

WINDERMERE, Fla. – The town of Windermere has passed an ordinance that prohibits smoking and vaping in public parks owned by the town. News 6 spoke with the town manager, Robert Smith, who said the ordinance was prompted by the state passing a bill in February of this year, allowing municipalities to restrict smoking in public beaches or parks they own.
WINDERMERE, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Toho Water Authority warns of water utility payment scams

Toho Water Authority (Toho) is warning its customers to beware of payment scams. Customers are being contacted by individuals claiming to be from Toho. They threaten customers with immediate water service disconnection if payment is not made immediately. Protect yourself by recognizing suspicious activity. Scams include impersonators who:. Pretend to...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rising fuel, rising rate: OUC approves electric cost increase

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Utilities Commission Board of Commissioners approved an increase in electric rate charges for residential and commercial customers at a meeting Tuesday. According to OUC officials, rates will increase by 10%, or $13 a month, for a 1,000 kWh residential bill starting on Oct. 1.
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

BJ's Wholesale Club shopping center progresses through county board

Preliminary construction plans for the new BJ’s Wholesale Club shopping center were approved by Flagler County’s Planning and Development Board on Sept. 13. The BJ’s is the main store at the planned commercial development site called Cornerstone at Seminole Woods, off of State Road 100 at Seminole Woods Boulevard, near the executive airport. According to documents submitted to the board, the BJ’s will fill the main 102,004-square-foot lot, and five more storefronts of smaller sizes will line S.R. 100.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

