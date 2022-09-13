Read full article on original website
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley Woman of the Year Linda Marzullo sees the need, and works to fill it
For many in the Santa Ynez Valley, volunteering is part of the lifestyle. For third-generation valley resident Linda Marzullo, it’s also a family tradition. The Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Woman of the Year recalls selling candy as a child when her mother, Carolynn Petersen — who was Woman of the Year in 2006 — screened films at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang. Marzullo joined her mother in elder visits and other volunteer efforts throughout childhood before taking on her own volunteer projects.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Los Alamos, California
If you’re visiting Los Alamos, good news! You’re going to have so much fun in this funky town that is so full of life, antique shopping, wine tasting, friendly faces, and hidden gems. Located in the Central California Santa Ynez Valley, it sure is a tiny town, but it’s underrated in the best way possible.
helpmechas.com
Festival In Solvang And More Fall Events For California Tourism
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Carmel-by-the-Sea, Morro Bay, Murrieta, and Solvang are among the most popular destinations in the Sunshine State. There is plenty to go with your end-of-year vacation, from celebrating delicious local excellence to art, history, the holidays, and more. Poodle Day in Carmel-by-the-Sea Poodle Day is an annual event held in Carmel, California on October 1, 2022, that brings together poodle owners and lovers, as well as their furry companions, for a fun-filled day that includes a parade for poodles, poodle mixes, and their human companions, off-leash beach play, and evening cocktail parties.
Santa Maria Airport general manager departing to become new Santa Barbara Airport director
The City of Santa Barbara names Chris Hastert as new Santa Barbara Airport Director. Hastert moves down the coast, leaving his position as Santa Maria Airport general manager, which he has served the past 14 years. The post Santa Maria Airport general manager departing to become new Santa Barbara Airport director appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Homeless Camps in Old Town Goleta
I have been seeing homeless people living at the end of Magnolia Street in Old Town Goleta. I send many messages to the city and they tell me they deal with it, but the trash is left. Some residents want to clean it up ourselves but worry about possible confrontations....
Parents whose son died in fall from SLO parking structure seek answers: ‘Justice for Tommy’
“We will never be at peace with the with the way he died,” Thomas Jodry’s father said of his son. “We’ll never forget this day.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success
When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
Report: Volunteer pilot flies rescue dog to town to be saved
11-year-old dog, Delilah, arrived in Paso Robles on ‘National Dog Day’. – In aviation circles, the term “dogfighting” usually conjures images of pilots engaged in close and often deadly mid-air combat. But Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft is encouraging its clients to consider a different form of dogfighting, in the sense of fighting for dogs’ survival by transporting animals slated to be euthanized in one place to another location where loving homes await.
syvnews.com
25th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow debuts in Santa Ynez
Singing, dancing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in the township of Santa Ynez. The two-day gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct....
Lompoc Record
Guadalupe marks Mexican Independence Day with parade, festivities
The 99th Mexican Independence Parade in Guadalupe took place on Sunday, a traditional procession along Guadalupe Street that is ingrained in the hearts of the residents of this small town. Mexican Independence started the night of Sept. 15, 1810, when the priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla brandished a banner of...
Residents share concerns after man threatens drivers along El Camino Real
KSBY spoke with three people who said that a man pointed what appeared to be a gun or some object at their cars in recent weeks.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara brings back 'Boo at the Zoo' event after two-year break
The Santa Barbara Zoo is bringing back a Halloween favorite — Boo at the Zoo — after a two-year break because of the pandemic. Members of the community are invited to six days of kid-friendly, safe and traffic-free trick-or-treating during the weekends of Oct. 21-23 and 28-30, from 5 to 8 p.m. each day.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 5 to 11
On Sept. 5, Raymond Bobby Williams, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 9800 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 6, Marco Gabriel Rojas, 23, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
syvnews.com
You can meet the folks who farm your food at fourth Santa Barbara County Farm Day
This Saturday you can “Meet All the Hands That Feed You” when Santa Maria Valley agricultural operations will open their gates to the public for Santa Barbara County Farm Day. That’s the theme for the fourth event that gives the public a chance to tour open farms, meet...
Noozhawk
2977 La Combadura Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Where Mission Canyon meets San Roque this inviting and bright 2 bed/1 bath + Bonus room home offers architectural character and a convenient location. In addition to its desirable location, highlights of this home include natural light, a size-able kitchen, a vaulted ceiling bonus room, a walk-in closet, a spacious front and side yard, and curb appeal. The unique upstairs bonus room could easily be utilized as the third bedroom, a spacious home office, or hobby room. An alluring 1700 square feet in total, a boasting wood burning fireplace in the living room, hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, and nestled nearby the famous Santa Barbara Mission, SB Botanical Gardens and several hiking trails.
Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
Structure fire in 3000 Block of Orcutt Road in Santa Maria Monday night
A structure fire was reported at 3239 Orcutt Rd in Santa Maria at 8:40 p.m. Monday night. The post Structure fire in 3000 Block of Orcutt Road in Santa Maria Monday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Suspects identified, shoes returned after burglary in Grover Beach
A Grover Beach resident will be reunited with his collectible sneakers after they were taken from his apartment, police say.
