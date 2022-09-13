ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

How IMPACT helped a mom after her son was shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman whose son was shot while riding a scooter opened up to NBC4 about her journey after the incident. Moneaca Collin’s son had just rented a scooter on the Scioto Mile in June when a person opened fire and sprayed the street, striking two people and several cars. A bullet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
multifamilybiz.com

Coastal Ridge Real Estate to Develop Build-for-Rent Master Planned Community Featuring 230 Homes in Fast Growing Central Ohio Market

COLUMBUS, OH - Coastal Ridge Real Estate, a national multifamily investment, management, and development firm, announced that they are continuing the expansion of their Stillwell brand with a new project in Central Ohio. The firm will build 230 build-for-rent (“BFR”) homes at Jerome Village, a master-planned community developed by Nationwide Realty Investors.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Problem Solvers gets immediate help for Columbus grandfather on oxygen with no power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus grandfather in desperate need of help called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers and got immediate results. Grandfather Michael Branche said he's been using an extension cord to power up his apartment on Malin Place for the last three weeks by plugging into an outside outlet to a neighboring building. He said management at Tall Oaks Apartments cut power to his building after a fire inside four of the units last month. While those units are unoccupied and remain without power, management told the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services that power was restored for the other tenants except for those who are late on their bills.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, September 16-18, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Local farms are gearing up for Fall Festivals and activities! Start your planning by checking out these posts:. 5 Farms Where You Can Pick...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened on East Broad Street in the area of Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. The two victims were taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead. Police have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Columbus officer who killed Donovan Lewis was previously fired from job

Above: Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting of Donovan Lewis. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has released the personnel file for an officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man, which showed he was previously terminated and won his job back. The release of Officer […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Delaware Commission Announces 0.5 Mill Property Tax Rollback For One Year

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners recently announced the county will institute a 0.5 mill property tax rollback for one year that will provide nearly $5 million in tax savings for property owners in the county. According to a release from the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner and Board...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

