'A good outcome': Police, parents of 'Kia Boys' in central Ohio meet to talk about solutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — About a dozen moms came together with the police to learn about resources available to help their teenage boys and put a stop to the stealing of Kias and Hyundais in Columbus. The moms who spoke with 10TV had kids in the "Kia Boys" ranging from 11 to 18 years old.
myfox28columbus.com
Affordable Housing in Columbus: Where is the money going? More funding to new program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "We need 54,000 units to kind of catch up to be ready," Affordable Housing Trust for Columbus and Franklin County President Lark Mallory said. "On an annual basis, I believe the number is 14,000 units need to be built on an annual basis, we have not hit that number, so we are behind the eight ball."
How IMPACT helped a mom after her son was shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman whose son was shot while riding a scooter opened up to NBC4 about her journey after the incident. Moneaca Collin’s son had just rented a scooter on the Scioto Mile in June when a person opened fire and sprayed the street, striking two people and several cars. A bullet […]
multifamilybiz.com
Coastal Ridge Real Estate to Develop Build-for-Rent Master Planned Community Featuring 230 Homes in Fast Growing Central Ohio Market
COLUMBUS, OH - Coastal Ridge Real Estate, a national multifamily investment, management, and development firm, announced that they are continuing the expansion of their Stillwell brand with a new project in Central Ohio. The firm will build 230 build-for-rent (“BFR”) homes at Jerome Village, a master-planned community developed by Nationwide Realty Investors.
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
WSYX ABC6
CMHA CEO making 2x as much as governor; clients claim CMHA failures leaving them homeless
An ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigation into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority now reveals the salaries its top executives make while filtering repeated complaints of failures with their biggest Section 8 Voucher program. CMHA President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Hillman makes an annual salary of $367,369, according...
Parents of teenagers who steal Kias, Hyundais meet with central Ohio authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to curb Columbus' epidemic of Kia and Hyundai car thefts and protect the lives of teenage thieves, parents of the group "Kia Boys" met with law enforcement and nonprofits to discuss solutions. "I think it shows where we are with how much of...
WSYX ABC6
Problem Solvers gets immediate help for Columbus grandfather on oxygen with no power
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus grandfather in desperate need of help called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers and got immediate results. Grandfather Michael Branche said he's been using an extension cord to power up his apartment on Malin Place for the last three weeks by plugging into an outside outlet to a neighboring building. He said management at Tall Oaks Apartments cut power to his building after a fire inside four of the units last month. While those units are unoccupied and remain without power, management told the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services that power was restored for the other tenants except for those who are late on their bills.
Donovan Lewis’ mother, attorneys say police violated Andre’s Law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of an unarmed Black man killed by Columbus police sat beside two attorneys as she described life without her son for the past 16 days. During an interview with NBC4 on Thursday, Donovan Lewis’ mother, Rebecca Duran, and family attorneys reacted to new details in the employment record of […]
2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
Family of Columbus woman killed after hit-and-run seeks answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alexis Wolfe was 37 years old when she died. And she died in Room 37 in the hospital emergency room. “I’ll never forget that,” said longtime family friend Tammy Turner. She says the family is devastated at the loss of Wolfe, who leaves behind...
Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, September 16-18, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Local farms are gearing up for Fall Festivals and activities! Start your planning by checking out these posts:. 5 Farms Where You Can Pick...
ashlandsource.com
Columbus developer agrees to purchase vacant Pump House building for $300K
ASHLAND — Ashland Mayor Matt Miller came to county commissioners Tuesday morning bearing “exciting news” regarding the Pump House District. The man behind Vision Development, Brent Wrightsel, has agreed to purchase the vacant Pump House building on Orange Street for $300,000, Miller said.
Two dead in east Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened on East Broad Street in the area of Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. The two victims were taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead. Police have […]
Columbus officer who killed Donovan Lewis was previously fired from job
Above: Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting of Donovan Lewis. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has released the personnel file for an officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man, which showed he was previously terminated and won his job back. The release of Officer […]
City of Columbus reveals progress for two programs helping to bring crime numbers down
COLUMBUS, Ohio — “We are relentless in our pursuit of a safer, more prosperous Columbus,” Mayor Andrew Ginther said on Monday. Ginther said the number of homicides this year compared to 2021 is down 37%. “We will not rest until we are the safest big city in...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Delaware Commission Announces 0.5 Mill Property Tax Rollback For One Year
The Delaware County Board of Commissioners recently announced the county will institute a 0.5 mill property tax rollback for one year that will provide nearly $5 million in tax savings for property owners in the county. According to a release from the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner and Board...
