Madison, WI

Madison activists picket for peace in Ukraine

By Site staff
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Peace activists spent part of Monday evening picketing for peace as the war in Ukraine rages on.

Members of the Madison Working Group on Peace in Ukraine demonstrated near UW Hospital on University Avenue, calling for an immediate ceasefire and diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine.

Some demonstrators worried about a growing threat of nuclear confrontation if the war continues.

“It’s a huge risk — nuclear confrontation, a nuclear accident — the risk is growing. We want to address that right now and we know we can do it,” demonstrator and volunteer Barbara Smith said.

Sept. 24 will mark seven months since Russia invaded its eastern European neighbor, sparking the war.

A number of other groups, including Veterans for Peace (Madison) Chapter 25, Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom-Madison, Physicians for Social Responsibility-Wisconsin and the Madison chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, co-sponsored the demonstration.

