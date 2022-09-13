ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, CA

String of burglaries in Greenfield leaves damage to ten vehicles

By Karl Cooke
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZTeH_0hsm5WEk00

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Located on Oak Street between Terrace and Fourth, residents of Cliftons Mobile Manor woke up to find ten vehicles burglarized.

Three of the ten vehicles had various items stolen from the cars. According to Greenfield Police Officer Sergeant Leo Guzman, this isn't a common thing.

“For incidents like that, it’s not often that we see vehicles getting burglarized in that number,” Sgt. Guzman said. “We’ve seen cases where there’s one or two.”

Officers learned during the investigation all the vehicles burglarized were unlocked. Whether this was done by one person or multiple is still unknown.

Sgt. Guzman explained how people can make sure they’re not next.

“So something we want to remind the residents is to lock their vehicles and leave the valuables outside the vehicles,” Sgt Guzman said. “That would deter the person from getting into their vehicles. So it’s important they lock them and take their valuables out.”

The post String of burglaries in Greenfield leaves damage to ten vehicles appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 4

Related
benitolink.com

Salinas police make arrest in Hollister related to narcotics

The Salinas Police Department announced on Sept. 14 that it made an arrest in the block of 2900 Fairview Road when they witnessed narcotics transaction. Police said it recovered a half kilo of cocaine and over $14,000 in cash. The announcement did not say how many people were arrested or the charges.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that has left a teenager fighting for his life Thursday night. Police said a teenage male was shot near a residence on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive in South Salinas at around 5 p.m. He is in critical condition and was taken The post Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

WATCH: Hollister Police searching for suspects in home invasion robbery

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are looking for two people wanted for an armed robbery that took place at a Teresita Court and Central Avenue home Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Police said a woman arrived at her home and found two people armed with firearms. A brief scuffle ensued, and the two got The post WATCH: Hollister Police searching for suspects in home invasion robbery appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

17-year-old shot and killed in Salinas, police investigating

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Thursday evening. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the area of San Blanco Drive and Los Olivos Drive in south Salinas. The shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. The victim's identity is being...
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenfield, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Greenfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KION News Channel 5/46

Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 15, 2022, at 10:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said the teenager who was shot in south Salinas Thursday afternoon has died of their injuries. Salinas Police said at around 5:55 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Salinas was shot on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive. The victim's name is being The post Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Two suspects arrested in connection with King City Homicide

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE 1:28 PM- King City Police confirmed with KION that two people were arrested in connection with a murder in King City on Wednesday night. Kevin James Powell, 27, and his mother Connie McKinley, 49, both were arrested on Thursday morning in Greenfield after officers reviewed video surveillance footage. Both suspects The post Police: Two suspects arrested in connection with King City Homicide appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Drivers arrested in two fatal hit-and-run crashes in Gilroy

Two people were arrested in separate hit-and-run crashes within 24 hours of each other that left two men dead on the same stretch of road in Gilroy. The first crash was reported Sept. 12 at about 8:54pm on Wren Avenue at El Cerrito Way, where a Gilroy man was struck by a Jeep Cherokee SUV as he was walking in the area, according to Gilroy Police. The driver sped off, prompting police to ask for surveillance footage and for witnesses to come forward.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Juvenile airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said a juvenile was taken to a Bay Area hospital via helicopter after being hit by a car Thursday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to Elm Avenue and 4th Street. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the police. The man did not have a license The post Juvenile airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#The Ten#Property Crime#Terrace#Cliftons Mobile Manor
KSBW.com

27-year-old stabbed to death in King City motel room

KING CITY, Calif. — A man was fatally stabbed at a King City motel on Wednesday evening, and police were able to arrest a suspect Thursday morning. According to the King City Police Department, officers were called to a motel on Broadway Circle for a report of a stabbing. First responders located a 27-year-old Hispanic man with multiple stab wounds. The man died from his injuries.
KING CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Carjacking, chase led to police presence and lockdown at Target in Gilroy

SALINAS, Calif. — --Coverage from previous broadcast. Law enforcement has released new details about a chase that ended with stores in Gilroy being placed on lockdown during a manhunt. The California Highway Patrol reported on Wednesday that officers were alerted of a stolen Ford Mustang located in the area...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night. Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances for the shooting. This The post Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Gang members arrested amid MCSO’s Operation “It’s Not Easy Being Green”

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly arrested six people amid an ongoing investigation into crimes allegedly committed by members of a local motorcycle gang. The investigation, dubbed Operation It’s Not Easy Being Green, began in July, after the Sheriff’s Office learned of an alleged shooting in the area of Highway 183 and the North Davis Road overcrossing.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
salinasvalleytribune.com

Jury convicts Soledad man of DUI

SOLEDAD — After a two-day trial, a jury found 26-year-old Luis Vera Morga of Soledad guilty of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 31. On May 4, 2019, at about 10:47 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Eutimio Toral was traveling on southbound Highway 101, south of Hudson Road, when he observed a black vehicle with its headlights on and stopped on the shoulder of the roadway.
SOLEDAD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said an adult man died after an SUV hit him Monday night and failed to stop. At around 8:54 p.m., police responded to Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way and found a Gilroy resident that had been hit by a vehicle. The victim died of their injuries at the scene, The post Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night at Acosta Plaza. K9 Oakley was able to locate several shell casings in the area. Police said the shooting happened around midnight—no word on any victims. No further details were shared. The post Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: Shots fired toward a house in Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred toward a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night. Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 2800 block of Coyote Road. Investigators are still trying to The post Deputies: Shots fired toward a house in Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: No bomb found at Salinas DMV

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office mobilized its bomb unit as of 6 p.m Monday. They have confirmed with KION that a threat was called into the DMV on 260 East Laurel Drive. CHP said no bomb was found, and units are clearing the building. CHP added the threat was called in after The post CHP: No bomb found at Salinas DMV appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

ATV crash on Old Stage Road leaves man dead

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said at least a man is dead after a crash Wednesday on Old Stage Road. CHP said the crash happened near the 1550 block of Old Stage Road at around 11:24 a.m. A 74-year-old man was killed while riding an ATV on private property. Stay with KION for The post ATV crash on Old Stage Road leaves man dead appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

New photo released captures moment of fatal Watsonville plane crash

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A new photo was released by officials on Thursday from the Watsonville plane crash last month that killed three people. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)’s photo shows the two planes colliding midair as they were set to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport. The photo was released as part […]
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy