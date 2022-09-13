Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
WLFI.com
Purdue students, in record numbers, cause traffic backups
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Police Department urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution on campus streets. This comes after Purdue announced record-breaking enrollment of nearly 51,000 students this fall semester. Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete says students who skateboard or bike must follow the same laws...
WISH-TV
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
'It is a dangerous path but it is so important'; Indiana doctor will continue performing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indiana has become the first state to in-act a new abortion ban, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. As of Sept. 15, Senate Bill 1 bans most abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly or if the mother is at risk of serious injury or death.
WLFI.com
'We're still here': Lafayette Planned Parenthood clinic remains open amid abortion ban
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The day-to-day operations of a local Planned Parenthood clinic won't change much after Indiana's near-total abortion ban takes effect Thursday. As we've reported, the ban is the result of legislation passed by state lawmakers during a special summer session. Gov. Eric Holcomb called the session...
cbs4indy.com
Body found in pond confirmed as Purdue graduate student
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An identification has been made for a man found in a West Lafayette pond on August 23. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office identified the person as 30-year-old Minxi Yang from China. The ID was possible based on DNA results from the Indiana State Laboratory.
nomadlawyer.org
Kokomo: 7 Best Places To Visit In Kokomo, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kokomo Indiana. There are numerous places to stay in Kokomo, Indiana. There are farm stays in 1850s cabins, art galleries, and more. The town is home to the Heritage Farm, which hosts trips to their farm. You can even stay in an 1850s log cabin.
Suspected shooter of Richmond cop Seara Burton back in Indiana
The man accused of critically injuring Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been extradited back to Indiana from an Ohio jail.
WLFI.com
Identity of body found in West Lafayette pond released
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found in a pond near the Harrison Bridge in West Lafayette. According to the coroner, DNA results have positively identified 30-year-old Minxi Yang from China. Yang's body was found in a retention pond on August 23.
WLFI.com
Brookston plans to build new fire station
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — This town is one step closer to building a new fire station. Brookston recently won $500,000 in state grant money toward the project. Brookston, Prairie Township and White County commissioners will cover the rest of the estimated $1.2 million cost. The new, 7,400 square foot...
hoosieragtoday.com
Ceres Solutions Cooperative Assumes Operations of Frick Services Agronomy Locations
Beginning Tuesday, Indiana-based agricultural cooperative Ceres Solutions began serving customers of the former Frick Services agronomy operation. The four facilities that joined the Ceres Solutions network of retail ag centers are located in Larwill, Leiters Ford (pictured above), Wawaka and Wyatt. “We’re pleased to welcome the established local employee group...
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette Fire Academy celebrates 13 graduates
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The Greater Lafayette Fire Academy is celebrating 13 new graduates. A ceremony honored the academy's most recent graduates Monday at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. Eleven firefighters were from Lafayette, one from West Lafayette and one from Purdue. The graduates completed approximately 13 weeks...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
WLFI.com
Lafayette's 30th annual Hunger Hike takes place Sunday
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's Annual Hunger Hike is taking place this Sunday. The Hunger Hike is a fun way to raise funds and awareness for the fight against hunger. The annual event is jam packed with activities and performances. This year will include things like a Zumba...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?
Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
Silver Alert canceled for missing 19-year-old from central Indiana
CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 19-year-old woman who was missing from central Indiana. The Carmel Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Chloe Bass, who was last seen Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. At the time the alert was issued, Indiana...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Schools of Frankfort Purchasing Remaining Farmland
All 37 acres of farmland behind Walmart on the eastern side of town now resides in the hands of the Community Schools of Frankfort. The Board of Education approved a resolution to purchase the remaining 10 acres Tuesday night which will allow the district to start on a project. “The...
WLFI.com
Brookston prepares for Apple Popcorn Festival
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Apple Popcorn Festival on Saturday is expected to attract 17,000 people. The festival starts with a 6 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Brookston Fire Department. Live music and vendors follow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event also features food and a...
WANE-TV
Here’s where to get the ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
