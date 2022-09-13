New ‘area of known wolf activity’ designated on Warm Springs Indian Reservation

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new AKWA (Area of Known Wolf Activity) has been designated on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in the northern Oregon Cascades, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday.

Two wolves were first found in December by Confederated Tribe of the Warm Springs biologists, ODFW said.

After no sign for a while, two pups were caught on a trail camera in August, proving that wolves are still resident in the area. If the group still has at least four wolves at the end of 2022, the group will be named the Warm Springs Pack, the agency said.

All documented locations so far have been on the CTWS Indian Reservation.

AKWAs are created where and when wolves have become established, meaning an area is used repeatedly over time by the same wolves and not simply dispersing wolves moving through the area. Wolves in the Cascades are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.

More information: https://dfw.state.or.us/Wolves/index.asp

