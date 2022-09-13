WATCH: Seahawks Fans Boo Russell Wilson in Seattle Homecoming vs. Broncos

Ex Seahawks QB Russell Wilson was not well received at Lumen Field

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL's 2022 opening weekend, the Seattle Seahawks welcomed back former star quarterback Rusell Wilson and back to Lumen Field on Monday night.

Wilson, of course, came back to his old stomping grounds captaining his new team, the Denver Broncos , after a highly publicized trade that sent him away in exchange for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris and five draft picks.

According to many, that trade, which went through this offseason, was more a matter of when and not if.

"From my vantage point," said former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin , "the divorce was inevitable and was many years in the making. The reasons are multiple, but ultimately, I think it comes down to a difference of pursuits."

Unsurprisingly, despite the success Wilson brought to the franchise, including a Super Bowl win, the deal led to many Seattle fans being bitter toward their former quarterback.

Fast forward back to Monday night and the Fans got their chance to welcome Wilson back... and they made their feelings clear.

On his first drive, Wilson led the Seahawks down the field for a field goal, but did not complete a pass to a wideout through the entire first quarter.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .