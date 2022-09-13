ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Property tax reduction rates expected in RGV

By Jeremiah Marshall
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HX33R_0hsm5A4000

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Businesses and homeowners across McAllen and Edinburg may see a change in their property tax rates.

“Of course anything we can do to release some of that stress from the families, especially during this hardship, it’s very much appreciated by the community,” Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Edinburg Johnny Garcia said.

For the first time in over two decades, starting Oct. 1, homeowners and businesses in Edinburg can expect a property tax rate reduction.

The current tax rate is .68 cents and will decrease to .64 cents. This decrease saves home and business owners in Edinburg four cents and will not have an impact on city services such as trash and utilities.

Mayor Pro Tem Johnny Garcia says the city anticipates having more tax reductions in the future.

“We are thinking of continuing to try to reduce the taxes. Our goal is maybe in the next 2 or 3 years to at least try to at least .10 more cents total, just to do some kind of relief, our citizens are getting older so we’re all on fixed incomes anything that we can do to help release some of that stress for our citizens that’s what we’re here for,” Garcia said.

Over in McAllen, City Manager Roy Rodriguez is introducing a property tax rate reduction from .4956 per $100 valuation to .4799 to $100 per valuation, something which hasn’t been done in decades.

“We feel really good this year that we’re able to do this kind of reduction to the tax rate as far as we can tell this hasn’t happened in the last 30 to 40 years,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says this proposed plan will take much effort.

“This is probably the most important topic it takes a lot of time on the staff and management to get to this point we start the budget process back in April so think about it we’re in September it’s a very long process we’re a very complicated organization,” Rodriguez said.

However, this would help so many families that have faced several unforeseen challenges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 4

Celia Garza
3d ago

We’ll see if it’s true! First you suck it to us and when people find out we are the highest taxed in the state you want to remedy it. Why not give us back what you over charge?

Reply
3
Related
ValleyCentral

Mysterious 80,000 gallons of water on mom’s utility bill, stuck with a high bill

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are furious over an approved rate increase. According to BPUB, the rates include electricity, water, and wastewater. The decision was made after the Brownsville City Commission approved new rates at its May 3 meeting. As previously reported on ValleyCentral.com, ‘Brownsville city commissioners also approved a series […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive. The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

City of San Juan to increase employee salary by 8%

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Juan Mayor Mario Garza and city commissioners approved an 8 percent salary increase for all city employees. “We are proud to have worked together to maintain a fiscally sound budget as a commission and be able to provide our hard-working city employees with an 8% salary increase for the […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County Tax Office substations return to regular operating hours

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal, Jr. announced that seven county tax offices will return to normal operating hours. The county’s news release said starting Monday, Oct 3. the substations will open for business. The Alamo substation will open on Mondays and Tuesdays only. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Edinburg, TX
Edinburg, TX
Government
Mcallen, TX
Business
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
Edinburg, TX
Business
ValleyCentral

Mission offers financial assistance for residents

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission, the CARES Act, and Affordable Homes of South Texas, Inc. have partnered to help families in the city who are struggling to pay for their mortgage, rent, or utility bills. Jo Anne Longoria, the Community Development Director for the city of Mission, said this year they have […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Pharr EMS ending services with cities in western Hidalgo County

Ambulance response times could be getting a lot longer in western Hidalgo County after Pharr EMS, the ambulance company that serves the area, announced it's ending its contracts with cities. Last month, the city of Pharr's EMS service sent a letter to several cities like La Joya, Peñitas, Sullivan City...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mayra Flores addresses BPUB utility rates in public letter

UPDATE: This story has been updated with a statement from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board in response to Mayra Flores’ letter. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Congresswoman Mayra Flores (TX-34) publicly addressed the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s new utility rates in a letter sent earlier today. In the letter, sent to BPUB, Flores addressed her […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Cameron County tax offices holds employee training

Cameron County tax offices closed Wednesday for employee training. All employees trained on updated new laws and policies. Workers went through an active shooter training. The training lasted all day. All tax offices are scheduled to reopen Thursday at regular business hours at 8:00 a.m.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rates#Business Personal Finance#Linus Business#Linus Realestate Tax#Business Industry#Linus Income Tax#Rgv
ValleyCentral

Border crossing delays causes frustration in community

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border crossing delays at international bridges in the Rio Grande Valley are causing frustration in the community and businesses. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are saying there may be additional delays for the remainder of the month. “From now through September 30, 2022, CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) expects potential […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito moves to Stage 1 Voluntary Water Conservation

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito said they are moving from Stage 2 Mandatory Water Conservation restrictions to Stage 1 Voluntary Water conservations. The city’s news release said they are able to adjust restrictions due to recent rain levels at Falcon and Amistad reservoirs that have risen to a combined level […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD begins online community for alumni

MISSION, Texas (ValleCentral) — Mission CISD has started an online alumni community called Mission CISD Alumni Family. The district’s news release said graduates from Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School, and Mission Collegiate High School now have a place to connect with classmates. The service is free to any Mission CISD alumni who want […]
MISSION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
KRGV

STC and UTRGV sign joint admission agreement

A new partnership between South Texas College and the University of Rio Grande Valley was signed Wednesday. The new agreement, called 'joint admission agreement', will make it easier for students to get their degrees. Students can apply to both schools with just one admission application. If a prospective student applies...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

STC creates resources for future dual credit faculty

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas College Dual Credit Programs held a “Prepare to Become a Dual Credit Faculty” workshop. The college’s media releases said the workshop brought together more than 60 educators from 21 partnering school districts looking to begin the rigorous application process. “Through this unique collaboration, we have developed this workshop […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports four COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. All of the deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Two of the dead were men from Edinburg and Weslaco and the other two were women from Edinburg and McAllen. The four individuals were vaccinated, according to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

RGVP visits Austin to promote upcoming Valley legislative tour

AUSTIN, Texas – Members and supporters of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership visited the state Capitol in Austin recently to promote the upcoming RGV Legislative Tour. RGVP hosts a tour for state lawmakers and their staff every other year when the legislature is in session. The upcoming event takes place in Cameron and Willacy counties from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

Dolores Huerta and Beto to hold event in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta will be in Brownsville Saturday as part of the Juntos Se Puede tour. The event will include live music by Las Cafeteras, free food and screen printing by Cruz Ortiz. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1010 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy