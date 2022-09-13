ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino

The Hudson Valley is getting a sneak peek of what a new casino in the region will look like when it opens sometime this fall. Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted. The 90,000 square foot casino at the Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Animal sanctuary loses pets after USDA violations

Dozens of farm animals and pets were seized Sunday from an animal retreat in Orange County after a wallaby escaped earlier this year and is presumed dead. Noah's Park Retreat on Maple Avenue in Goshen was issued multiple USDA violations in May and stripped of its license to exhibit animals to the public, after Rocko the Wallaby escaped from his pen and remains missing.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Community help sought on spotted lanternfly watch

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An invasive species identified by its telltale wings is flapping up a rampage through parts of New York this summer. The spotted lanternfly has burst in population in parts of New York this year, and the Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for community help – one square at a time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners

"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Program for kids with learning disabilities inspires change

NEW YORK -- As children head back to school this fall, there's a charter school program catering to children with learning disabilities that is inspiring change in the New York City school system.Since its inception, Bridge Prep Charter School has been focused on innovative programming."What we've seen is miraculous," the school's executive director, Tim Castanza, told CBS2's Alecia Reid.Castanza says this is the first school in New York state designed to serve children with dyslexia and other learning disabilities."We have students that come to us multiple levels behind, and when they get instruction the way that they need it,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours

Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

NY storm triggers flooding in Queens

NEW YORK - A fast-moving line of storms through the NYC region prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings and even a brief Tornado Warning in Brooklyn. The NY Tornado Warning was posted around 4:45 for coastal Brooklyn, near Breezy Point. There were no reports of an...
QUEENS, NY
ABC News

Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week

Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Bronx Chronicle

PHIPPS NEIGHBORHOODS & AMAZON CO-HOST BRONX HIRING FAIR

On Friday, September 9, 2022, Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon co-hosted a Hiring Fair at the non-profit’s West Farms Opportunity Center, located at 1071 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx,. Over 150 job seekers attended the event, at which both Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon recruited potential employees for a variety of positions...
BRONX, NY
untappedcities.com

7 Forgotten and Hidden Tunnels in New York City

McCarren Pool is best known as northern Brooklyn’s biggest public pool. It was built in 1936 as one of eleven public pools built with WPA funding. These massive pools were built with enormous filtration and heating systems, along with underwater lighting. Unlike its counterparts, McCarren Pool did not undergo renovations in the 1980s, causing it to fall into disrepair and eventually closed in 1984. After its restoration, McCarren Pool reopened in 2012.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Middletown HS pep rally postponed after AirDrop threat

A pep rally scheduled at Middletown High School on Friday has been postponed after someone used AirDrop to send students a scary threat about Friday's pep rally. The district says it happened Thursday afternoon in the high school cafeteria. Someone told a security officer about a photo they received via...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Thrillist

Fun Things to Do After Dark in NYC This Fall

In a town where being nocturnal is a celebrated personality trait, we’re blessed to (how’s that saying go?) live in the “city that never sleeps”—and simply put, the after hours scene here in New York City is unmatched. After finishing up daytime explorations like discovering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

