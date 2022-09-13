NEW YORK -- As children head back to school this fall, there's a charter school program catering to children with learning disabilities that is inspiring change in the New York City school system.Since its inception, Bridge Prep Charter School has been focused on innovative programming."What we've seen is miraculous," the school's executive director, Tim Castanza, told CBS2's Alecia Reid.Castanza says this is the first school in New York state designed to serve children with dyslexia and other learning disabilities."We have students that come to us multiple levels behind, and when they get instruction the way that they need it,...

