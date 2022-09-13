Fayetteville homicide suspect allegedly involved in Alma robbery

RUDY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville homicide suspect has been identified as a suspect in an Alma robbery on September 9.

Keyvon Jarrett, 22, turned himself in on September 10 in connection to the murder of Edwin Swan, 28, near a McDonald’s on College Avenue in Fayetteville.

On September 12, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said that Jarrett was also a suspect in a robbery at the Workman’s Travel Center in Alma off the Rudy exit.

Damante says Jarrett allegedly approached a man, showed him his gun, and demanded his wallet. The man pulled his own gun and Jarrett allegedly ran and fired two shots at the man but didn’t hit anyone.

The victim never fired his gun and fled the scene, according to Damante. The man later identified Jarrett as the suspect in the robbery.

Damante says the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is working on getting a warrant for aggravated robbery and an attempted murder charge.

