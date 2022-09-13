ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville homicide suspect allegedly involved in Alma robbery

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8iiR_0hsm4dQk00

RUDY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville homicide suspect has been identified as a suspect in an Alma robbery on September 9.

Keyvon Jarrett, 22, turned himself in on September 10 in connection to the murder of Edwin Swan, 28, near a McDonald’s on College Avenue in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville homicide ‘person of interest’ turns himself in

On September 12, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said that Jarrett was also a suspect in a robbery at the Workman’s Travel Center in Alma off the Rudy exit.

Damante says Jarrett allegedly approached a man, showed him his gun, and demanded his wallet. The man pulled his own gun and Jarrett allegedly ran and fired two shots at the man but didn’t hit anyone.

Fayetteville Police investigating homicide outside McDonald’s

The victim never fired his gun and fled the scene, according to Damante. The man later identified Jarrett as the suspect in the robbery.

Damante says the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is working on getting a warrant for aggravated robbery and an attempted murder charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
nwahomepage.com

Alleged aggravated robbery in Alma

High schoolers save stories from child abuse victims. Gravette Fire Department holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Crowds gather for 9/11 Memorial Concert in Bella …. Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas …. Centerton residents gather for town celebration. Question of the Day 9/12. Rec. marijuana lawsuit argues Ballot...
ALMA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alma, AR
Alma, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Rudy, AR
5NEWS

Springdale police investigating man found dead in parking lot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, officers responded to 121 N. Thompson in reference to a welfare check. Officers say they were told that a man was slumped over, sitting against a light pole on the south side of the parking lot.
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Murder#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#Crawford County Sheriff#Fayetteville Police#Nexstar Media Inc
stiglernews.com

UPDATED: OHP reports on Sept. 14 fatality in county

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person died in a two-vehicle collision in Haskell County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on state Highway 31 at the intersection of state Highway 82, 6.8 miles east of Kinta, the report states. According to OHP, the collision...
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

Sebastian County emergency crews working grassfire

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Three different fire agencies are working on a grassfire in southern Sebastian County that started around Riddle Creek Loop and the Gap Road area. According to emergency crews, the grassfire has now crossed the state line into Oklahoma. The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

2 Killed In Delaware County Crash Identified

The identities of two people killed in a fatal crash have been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers confirm that 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter and 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox died in a crash on Highway 28 and 395 Road. They say the crash happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Troopers say both had "massive injuries" and were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified

BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
LOWELL, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy