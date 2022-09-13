ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Salem tempers BNL’s senior celebration with 3-2 victory

BEDFORD – With the snap of his fingers, Bedford North Lawrence senior Carter Kimmel showed just how fleeting four years can be. If only he had magic power in that Thanos flick, to either stop time or change the outcome of his team’s farewell celebration. Kimmel and classmate...
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

BNL stops Shoals to end skid

SHOALS – Bedford North Lawrence ended a five-game skid with a victory over Shoals during high school volleyball action on Thursday night. The Stars broke through for a 22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-8 win. Hayley Davis and Camryn Anderson played big roles for BNL (2-14) while the Jug Rox slipped to 4-12.
SHOALS, IN
wbiw.com

Shifted Stars bounce past Scottsburg

SCOTTSBURG – Bedford North Lawrence’s Orion Hill won a crucial point at No.3 singles as the Stars clipped Scottsburg 3-2 during boys high school tennis action on Tuesday. Hill, inserted into the lineup while Gavin Baker battles through an illness, carded a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Carson Jones. BNL’s Graham Turner also came through with a singles point while topping Jace Luttrell 6-4, 6-4 at No.1.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Intimidating Olympians power their way to sweep of Stars

BEDFORD – The refrain is familiar, like an old song on the radio, or a favorite on the modern music service. You know the words, or hum along, perhaps even play air guitar or drum solo if the mood strikes. For the first half of each set, Bedford North Lawrence was a hit.
COLUMBUS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana hoops makes Top 4 for big man out of Georgia

Elite prospect Arrinten Page has whittled down his college choices, putting Indiana in his top 4, amongst Miami, USC, and Cincinnati. The 6’9 220 pound PF previously had Missouri listed in his top 5. It appears the Tigers didn’t make the top 4 cut. Page is a member of the 2023 class, and comes from Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

‘Indiana Newsdesk’ Celebrates 10 Seasons on WTIU

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana Newsdesk, the award-winning weekly news series from WTIU Public Television, begins its tenth season on WTIU this month. Originally launched on September 27, 2013, Indiana Newsdesk was created to provide south-central Indiana with its own local and regional TV news program. “We developed Indiana Newsdesk because...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

WQRK & Litefm Persimmon Idol Finalists announce their performance songs

BEDFORD – The WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol Finalists have released the songs they have chosen to perform next Monday night on the Main Street Stage in Mitchell, following the 2022 Persimmon Festival Queen Pageant. Come enjoy your very own local artists showcasing their...
MITCHELL, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Cheers!: West Fork Whiskey Co. up and running in Westfield

Blake Jones knew West Fork Whiskey Co. wanted to keep close to its Indianapolis roots. “We needed more land, and ideally we wanted to be close to a highway or close to another tourism attraction, so it wasn’t just us bringing in people,” said Blake Jones, who co-founded West Fork with his older brother Julian and David McIntyre. “We toured a lot of different places (around Indianapolis). It seemed to us that Westfield provided the best of almost everything. Grant Park sees almost 2 million people a year. We’re a couple of minutes off a highway.
WESTFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Fireworks to kickoff for 75th Annual Persimmon Festival

MITCHELL – To kick off the start of the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival, the City of Mitchell will be setting off fireworks at the Lehigh Ball Fields Friday, September 16th, starting at approximately 10 p.m. “We wanted to still provide the fireworks display for the city, but we are...
MITCHELL, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Kokomo: 7 Best Places To Visit In Kokomo, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kokomo Indiana. There are numerous places to stay in Kokomo, Indiana. There are farm stays in 1850s cabins, art galleries, and more. The town is home to the Heritage Farm, which hosts trips to their farm. You can even stay in an 1850s log cabin.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
CORYDON, IN
indyschild.com

8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

