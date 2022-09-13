Blake Jones knew West Fork Whiskey Co. wanted to keep close to its Indianapolis roots. “We needed more land, and ideally we wanted to be close to a highway or close to another tourism attraction, so it wasn’t just us bringing in people,” said Blake Jones, who co-founded West Fork with his older brother Julian and David McIntyre. “We toured a lot of different places (around Indianapolis). It seemed to us that Westfield provided the best of almost everything. Grant Park sees almost 2 million people a year. We’re a couple of minutes off a highway.

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO