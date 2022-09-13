Riverside rallies past Southside

CHOCOWINITY - A battle of early-season unbeaten teams lived up to the hype Friday night.

Riverside trailed with five minutes to play, drove downfield and scored before holding off Southside 23-20. The Knights improved to 4-0 with the win while Southside tasted defeat for the first time in 2022.

Southside had rallied to take the lead with 5:34 to play when Darren Joyner plunged in from two yards out. Gabe Matthews added the extra point, and the Seahawks led 20-16 with 5:34 to play.

The Knights responded with a score of their own. Tyquan Bunch went 12 yards to paydirt to cap the drive and that, with Cameron Lilley’s PAT, gave Riverside a 23-20 lead.

The victory helped Riverside claim a perfect non-conference slate after already claiming wins over Northside, South Creek and North Pitt.

They will move into league play Friday night when Gates County comes to town.

Riverside opened the scoring when Kumasi Hines grabbed a 43-yard touchdown reception from freshman quarterback Jysen Shepherd. Lilley added the conversion and Riverside led 7-0.

The lead lasted until midway through the second quarter when the Seahawks got on the board.

Joyner scored on a three-yard run with 6:06 to play in the first half. Matthews added the PAT and the game was deadlocked at 7-all.

The Seahawks then pulled ahead when Tequon Moore went in from seven yards out. The kick failed, but Southside had surged ahead 13-7 with 1:01 to play in the second quarter.

The scored stayed that way through the intermission, but it didn’t take Riverside long to change it in the second half.

Jamir Jones scooped up a fumble and rumbled just over 30 yards to paydirt. The conversion failed, but Riverside had tied the score at 13-all with 11:41 to play in the third quarter.

The Knights then surged ahead early in the fourth quarter when Lilley converted a short field goal to make the score 16-13.

It was from there the Seahawks took the lead late in the game, only to see Riverside rally for the victory.

The Knights have now outscored their opponents this season 129-56 as they wrap up non-conference play.

Riverside gets a brief trip home Friday with the Red Barons coming to town before taking back-to-back road trips to Washington County and Perquimans. After a bye week, Tarboro comes to town on Oct. 14 before a trip to Martin County rival South Creek on Oct. 21. The regular season ends at home in “The Swamp” on Oct. 28 when Bertie comes to town.