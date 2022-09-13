ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocowinity, NC

Riverside rallies past Southside

By Thadd White Group Editor
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

CHOCOWINITY - A battle of early-season unbeaten teams lived up to the hype Friday night.

Riverside trailed with five minutes to play, drove downfield and scored before holding off Southside 23-20. The Knights improved to 4-0 with the win while Southside tasted defeat for the first time in 2022.

Southside had rallied to take the lead with 5:34 to play when Darren Joyner plunged in from two yards out. Gabe Matthews added the extra point, and the Seahawks led 20-16 with 5:34 to play.

The Knights responded with a score of their own. Tyquan Bunch went 12 yards to paydirt to cap the drive and that, with Cameron Lilley’s PAT, gave Riverside a 23-20 lead.

The victory helped Riverside claim a perfect non-conference slate after already claiming wins over Northside, South Creek and North Pitt.

They will move into league play Friday night when Gates County comes to town.

Riverside opened the scoring when Kumasi Hines grabbed a 43-yard touchdown reception from freshman quarterback Jysen Shepherd. Lilley added the conversion and Riverside led 7-0.

The lead lasted until midway through the second quarter when the Seahawks got on the board.

Joyner scored on a three-yard run with 6:06 to play in the first half. Matthews added the PAT and the game was deadlocked at 7-all.

The Seahawks then pulled ahead when Tequon Moore went in from seven yards out. The kick failed, but Southside had surged ahead 13-7 with 1:01 to play in the second quarter.

The scored stayed that way through the intermission, but it didn’t take Riverside long to change it in the second half.

Jamir Jones scooped up a fumble and rumbled just over 30 yards to paydirt. The conversion failed, but Riverside had tied the score at 13-all with 11:41 to play in the third quarter.

The Knights then surged ahead early in the fourth quarter when Lilley converted a short field goal to make the score 16-13.

It was from there the Seahawks took the lead late in the game, only to see Riverside rally for the victory.

The Knights have now outscored their opponents this season 129-56 as they wrap up non-conference play.

Riverside gets a brief trip home Friday with the Red Barons coming to town before taking back-to-back road trips to Washington County and Perquimans. After a bye week, Tarboro comes to town on Oct. 14 before a trip to Martin County rival South Creek on Oct. 21. The regular season ends at home in “The Swamp” on Oct. 28 when Bertie comes to town.

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15

Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville’s Brigade Boys & Girls Club adds new site

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More room to have more fun. Brigade Boys & Girls Club is adding a new club site in Onslow County at Clear View Elementary School. This newly added site will have grades Kindergarten through 5th grade on location for both mornings and after-school care. The morning care will be from 6:30-8:30 […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chocowinity, NC
City
Tarboro, NC
WITN

South Central High head football coach steps down

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down. Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”. Robert Wolbert is the interim head...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event. On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden. The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Food Truck Rodeo will have […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southside#American Football#Knights
neusenews.com

Greene and Lenoir County residents still in hotels four years after Hurricane Florence

The North Carolina General Assembly Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations, Subcommittee on Hurricane Response & Recovery met Wednesday to review the state’s recovery from recent disasters, including Matthew and Florence that left thousands of North Carolinians without a home. Many are still without a home in 2022 despite millions left in unspent funding.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Market-rate subdivision coming to Kinston

Butterfield subdivision plans to move forward with council approval. Kinston City Council approved an economic development agreement for the Butterfield subdivision to allow a developer reimbursement incentive up to $176,880. Butterfield subdivision is located off of Hardee Road, just north of Vernon Park Mall. “I’m excited to hear that the...
KINSTON, NC
travelawaits.com

The New International Food Trail You Need To Experience In North Carolina

Whether you are planning a trip to North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, driving on US Highway 17 between Wilmington and New Bern, or visiting loved ones at Camp Lejeune, eating in Jacksonville is a must, and it just got even better with the launching of the new Jacksonville International Food Trail. Jacksonville is a true melting pot of people, culture, and food and is an exceptional hidden culinary gem.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

FallFest 2022 coming to Greenville Oct. 8

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out that wonderful pumpkin spice. On October 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, the Pitt County Senior Center will be holding the 2022 FallFest. The event will have BBQ plates, entertainment and vendors. This event will allow citizens to shop for homemade pottery, sweaters, handcrafted jewelry and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Housing Authority broke ground Friday for its neighborhood revitalization program. The program is a partnership with the City of Washington and will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort County. The ceremony took place at the corner of 6th and...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Uptown Greenville parking spots to become pop-up parks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two parking spots in Uptown Greenville will be transformed into pop-up parks. It’s part of the PARK(ING) Day movement, a global project that transforms spaces for cars into places for people to highlight the need for urban open space. The two parking spaces are on...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

What’s for dinner? Nash brings hot chicken to the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the question that has plagued households for centuries on end... “What are we having for dinner?”. On ENC at Three we are making that decision easy by bringing the tastes and smells from our local spots to your screens. Kicking things off is...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
420
Followers
543
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy