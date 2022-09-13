Read full article on original website
Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOLTS SUMMIT MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN COOPER COUNTY
A 36-year-old Holts Summit man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Cooper County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Russell Cornelison traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times.
Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash
A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County. The post Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two women killed in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested in connection with theft investigation in Miller County
A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a theft investigation in Miller County. Bryan Cook, 48, is charged with felony stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say further charges are pending. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified Monday that a tractor had been stolen...
12 Best Restaurants in Jefferson City, MO (with Photos & Maps)
With a rich heritage and vibrant culture, Jefferson city is the state capital of the American State of Missouri. Also known as Jeff City, it is named after the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Known for its fantastic nightlife and delectable food, we compiled a list of the best restaurants in Jefferson City.
Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Gasconade County on Monday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route Y near Route A around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the motorcycle driven by Joshua A. Johnson, 41, of Bland, Missouri, flipped over after he lost control. The post Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police continue to investigate Jefferson City bus crash that injured nine
Ameren Missouri crews were outside the school Tuesday afternoon repairing the crash damage. The post Police continue to investigate Jefferson City bus crash that injured nine appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Suspect in death investigation in Benton County, Mo., turns himself in
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a death investigation in Benton County, Mo., is behind bars. Caleb Self, 24, of Cole Camp, Mo., turned himself into the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Self is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Matthew Reyburn near Lincoln in 2019.
Downtown demolition causes sidewalk and parking closures
Developers are building a six-story apartment building at Tenth St. and Broadway in downtown Columbia, replacing the old U.S. Bank building there. Construction will cause parking lane closures as well as sidewalk closures along the south end of East Broadway between Hitt Street and South Tenth Street. The post Downtown demolition causes sidewalk and parking closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
Columbia-area business leaders pay tribute to former county commissioner who helped found REDI
Columbia-area business leaders and the REDI board of directors are praising the legacy of former Boone County commissioner David Horner, who died in August at the age of 101. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says Mr. Horner focused on economic development. “Back in 1988 in his role...
Two Injured in Cole County Crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m. (just south of Centertown).
New driving range set to open in Linn
LINN — Officials with State Technical College of Missouri will hold a grand opening ceremony Thursday for a new driving range. State Tech partnered with Toptracer for the new range next to Osage Country Club. The range features 12 heated and covered outdoor bays. Toptracer uses high speed camera...
Mother, daughter died in car crash in Hermann
A mother and daughter from Gasconade County died in a single-vehicle crash in Hermann. The crash happened Wednesday at 11:28 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states that Cynthia Wolf, 61, was driving east on Missouri Highway 100. She failed to stop at a stop sign at...
CPD: Deadly Columbia I-70 crash happened during heavy congestion
A Boonville man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash on heavily-congested I-70 in Columbia. CPD investigators say the crash happened when 84-year-old Wayne Simmons of Boonville slowed for heavy traffic ahead in the driving lane of westbound I-70 near the 123-mile marker. Columbia Police say 30-year-old Ruzana Tadzhibayev’s vehicle then struck the back the Simmons’ Hyundai, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
CHARITON COUNTY ROUTE 24 TO CLOSE TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Guardrail repairs will close both directions of Chariton County U.S. Route 24 east of Brunswick on Tuesday night, September 13, at the site of the Palmer Creek Bridge deck replacement project. Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close U.S. Route 24 to all traffic beginning at 11...
Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Government agencies train to handle a nuclear accident in Moberly
Moberly, Mo. — On Wednesday, a transportation accident exercise at Norfolk Southern Railyard in Moberly allowed local emergency responders to train, assess, and improve their response actions. The scenario, in which a vehicle hit a moving railcar carrying an empty naval spent nuclear fuel container, was conducted by federal,...
