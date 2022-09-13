This 1920 single-story home in the Baker-Donora Neighborhood has seen better days. The outside is weathered, paint peeling off the sides of the home, as well as the garage. The garage is falling apart, and the back area of the home is also caved in. The former cement driveway plays home to a jungle of weeds, some waist high. Others are ground-level prickers, splayed out ready to jab anything that comes near. The lawn is not mowed and about 6 or 7 inches tall. Property records list the owner as William Ames. The property was red tagged April 25, 2021. Since the red tag, it has racked up three grass and weed notices and one unsafe conditions notice, according to city records. City records show summer and winter taxes in 2021 were paid, but $953.03 in 2022 summer taxes are still outstanding. County records show $1,194.97 in summer and winter taxes of 2019 are still outstanding.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO