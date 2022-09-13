Read full article on original website
jtv.tv
Jackson College Announces Spooktacular to Return
(September 14, 2022 10:12 AM) After a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Halloween Spooktacular returns to Jackson College Central Campus. Children 12 and under are invited to the seventh annual free Halloween trick-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in a Halloween...
jtv.tv
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Shawna Tello, CEO, Jackson YMCA. Dan Machnik & Mike England, Willis & Machnik Financial Services. Aaron Dimick & Andrew Sargeant, People for the Parks & Trails. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on...
cityofjackson.org
City Cleanup Day happening Saturday, Sept. 24 for Jackson residents
The City of Jackson is holding an event to help residents tidy up their properties this fall. The City Cleanup Day event is happening Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Department of Public Works (DPW) Operations Center near Downtown Jackson. The event is free and open to all City residents.
Organizers set to host the 1st Hispanic Heritage Festival in downtown Jackson
Jackson’s first annual Hispanic Heritage Festival is happening this Saturday in downtown Jackson with live music, salsa dance demonstrations, food vendors, art and activities.
jtv.tv
Food Truck Tuesday 9-13-22 | Photo Gallery
Food Truck Tuesday, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 9-13-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV. Food Truck Tuesday, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 9-13-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
Blank walls to Bright Walls: 2022 murals transform downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- The Bright Walls Mural Festival finale is in the books. Now it’s time to look at the finished murals that will grace downtown Jackson for years to come. Check out 13 of the new 2022 murals in the time lapse video above. The video shows before and after views of the walls.
Grand Ledge Mayor Thom Sowle has died
A Grand Ledge city official has confirmed Thursday that Mayor Thom Sowle has died. He was appointed mayor in June 2018 and was later elected in 2019.
Iconic Charlotte festival sign stolen
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A sign that has been around for decades in Charlotte was stolen during the city’s annual Frontier Days event, and now organizers need help from the public to find out where it is. The banner has been displayed at Frontier Days for the past few decades. Community organizers are pretty heartbroken […]
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week: Sept. 14
This 1920 single-story home in the Baker-Donora Neighborhood has seen better days. The outside is weathered, paint peeling off the sides of the home, as well as the garage. The garage is falling apart, and the back area of the home is also caved in. The former cement driveway plays home to a jungle of weeds, some waist high. Others are ground-level prickers, splayed out ready to jab anything that comes near. The lawn is not mowed and about 6 or 7 inches tall. Property records list the owner as William Ames. The property was red tagged April 25, 2021. Since the red tag, it has racked up three grass and weed notices and one unsafe conditions notice, according to city records. City records show summer and winter taxes in 2021 were paid, but $953.03 in 2022 summer taxes are still outstanding. County records show $1,194.97 in summer and winter taxes of 2019 are still outstanding.
Buddy’s Pizza in Delta Twp. closing this weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The clock is ticking for you to get your fix at the Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza. The franchise location announced its consolidation and relocation to its Okemos location via Facebook. The Detroit-based chain’s last day at the W. Saginaw Highway location will be Sept. 17. “Thank you for your […]
13abc.com
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go. “I just feel that I’ve been lied...
WILX-TV
Events in Lansing held to address food insecurity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across mid-Michigan, 94,000 people face food insecurity. That’s why the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is hosting two events on Tuesday to address the issue. Starting at 11:30 a.m., the LRCC will host a roundtable panel discussion about food insecurity within the community at...
Traveling vintage market bringing 150+ vendors to Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI – Finders Keepers Vintage Market will soon bring vintage furniture, original artwork, food trucks, a mobile bar, live music and more to Chelsea.. The one-day event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds, 20501 W. Old U.S. 12. Those interested in getting in at 10 a.m. can purchase early-bird tickets for $10 online. General admission, beginning at 11 a.m., is $5 cash at the gate. Those 12 and younger get in free.
Fox47News
Sparrow announces new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow
After an extensive nationwide search, Sparrow Health System is proud to name Jared Coleman as the new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow, aimed at honoring the legacy of a respected Sparrow board member and community leader. The fellowship is named for the late James W. Butler III, who championed...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Mayor Stockford announces fight against mystery opponent
Mayor Adam Stockford will wrestle a mystery opponent on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds. The evening event will feature a series of matches between professional wrestlers, as part of the Championship International Wrestling promotion group. “We got the Mayor fighting which will give it a little hometown...
Loomis Park’s playground equipment is missing. Here’s what’s replacing it
JACKSON, MI – Loomis Park’s playground is currently closed as workers begin to give the city park on the east side of Jackson more improvements. Improvements to the park and the Boos Recreation Center, 210 Gilbert St., have been ongoing since 2020. “Right now, the main work is...
lansingcitypulse.com
Remembering Jake’s Plumbing
(The writer is a longtime Lansing builder who has been restoring homes for four and a half decades.) Lansing residents of a certain age have fond memories of Jake’s New & Used Plumbing, which was at 306 E. South St. Founded by Marshall “Jake” Keeler in 1955 and, after he died in 1999, operated by his son Kris until he died two years ago, Jake’s was a Lansing institution. It was a classic father-and-son small business that reflected the personality of its sometimes cranky owners, but it was deeply loved by the Lansing community.
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Northwest Schools’ canine companions
BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - School is back in session and so is News 10′s Schools Rule! series. Up first, we’re spotlighting a local district that’s working to put support dogs in all its schools. Northwest Schools in Jackson County is partnering with “Canines for Change” out of Grand Ledge in Eaton County.
thelivingstonpost.com
Spaghetti dinner set to raise funds for Cassandra Schmidt’s family
A spaghetti dinner is set for 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion Post 141, 3265 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell, to raise funds for the family of Cassandra Schmidt. Schmidt, who died Sept. 5 at the age of 42, was a paramedic with the Livingston County EMS for 10 years before completing her degree and becoming a charge nurse at Trinity St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Local teacher dies in crash; shroom fest is here
It’s sometimes our unfortunate duty to report sad news – like the death this week of longtime Saline High School teacher Trisca Beasley. Beasley, who was also remembered for coaching volleyball at Manchester High School, was killed in a Kent County car crash, according to a story by reporter Marty Slagter.
