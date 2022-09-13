ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

jtv.tv

Jackson College Announces Spooktacular to Return

(September 14, 2022 10:12 AM) After a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Halloween Spooktacular returns to Jackson College Central Campus. Children 12 and under are invited to the seventh annual free Halloween trick-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in a Halloween...
HALLOWEEN
jtv.tv

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Shawna Tello, CEO, Jackson YMCA. Dan Machnik & Mike England, Willis & Machnik Financial Services. Aaron Dimick & Andrew Sargeant, People for the Parks & Trails. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on...
JACKSON, MI
cityofjackson.org

City Cleanup Day happening Saturday, Sept. 24 for Jackson residents

The City of Jackson is holding an event to help residents tidy up their properties this fall. The City Cleanup Day event is happening Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Department of Public Works (DPW) Operations Center near Downtown Jackson. The event is free and open to all City residents.
JACKSON, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
jtv.tv

Food Truck Tuesday 9-13-22 | Photo Gallery

Food Truck Tuesday, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 9-13-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV. Food Truck Tuesday, Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. 9-13-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Iconic Charlotte festival sign stolen

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A sign that has been around for decades in Charlotte was stolen during the city’s annual Frontier Days event, and now organizers need help from the public to find out where it is. The banner has been displayed at Frontier Days for the past few decades. Community organizers are pretty heartbroken […]
CHARLOTTE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: Sept. 14

This 1920 single-story home in the Baker-Donora Neighborhood has seen better days. The outside is weathered, paint peeling off the sides of the home, as well as the garage. The garage is falling apart, and the back area of the home is also caved in. The former cement driveway plays home to a jungle of weeds, some waist high. Others are ground-level prickers, splayed out ready to jab anything that comes near. The lawn is not mowed and about 6 or 7 inches tall. Property records list the owner as William Ames. The property was red tagged April 25, 2021. Since the red tag, it has racked up three grass and weed notices and one unsafe conditions notice, according to city records. City records show summer and winter taxes in 2021 were paid, but $953.03 in 2022 summer taxes are still outstanding. County records show $1,194.97 in summer and winter taxes of 2019 are still outstanding.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Buddy’s Pizza in Delta Twp. closing this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The clock is ticking for you to get your fix at the Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza. The franchise location announced its consolidation and relocation to its Okemos location via Facebook. The Detroit-based chain’s last day at the W. Saginaw Highway location will be Sept. 17. “Thank you for your […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Events in Lansing held to address food insecurity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across mid-Michigan, 94,000 people face food insecurity. That’s why the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is hosting two events on Tuesday to address the issue. Starting at 11:30 a.m., the LRCC will host a roundtable panel discussion about food insecurity within the community at...
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Traveling vintage market bringing 150+ vendors to Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – Finders Keepers Vintage Market will soon bring vintage furniture, original artwork, food trucks, a mobile bar, live music and more to Chelsea.. The one-day event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds, 20501 W. Old U.S. 12. Those interested in getting in at 10 a.m. can purchase early-bird tickets for $10 online. General admission, beginning at 11 a.m., is $5 cash at the gate. Those 12 and younger get in free.
Fox47News

Sparrow announces new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow

After an extensive nationwide search, Sparrow Health System is proud to name Jared Coleman as the new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow, aimed at honoring the legacy of a respected Sparrow board member and community leader. The fellowship is named for the late James W. Butler III, who championed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Mayor Stockford announces fight against mystery opponent

Mayor Adam Stockford will wrestle a mystery opponent on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds. The evening event will feature a series of matches between professional wrestlers, as part of the Championship International Wrestling promotion group. “We got the Mayor fighting which will give it a little hometown...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Remembering Jake’s Plumbing

(The writer is a longtime Lansing builder who has been restoring homes for four and a half decades.) Lansing residents of a certain age have fond memories of Jake’s New & Used Plumbing, which was at 306 E. South St. Founded by Marshall “Jake” Keeler in 1955 and, after he died in 1999, operated by his son Kris until he died two years ago, Jake’s was a Lansing institution. It was a classic father-and-son small business that reflected the personality of its sometimes cranky owners, but it was deeply loved by the Lansing community.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: Northwest Schools’ canine companions

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - School is back in session and so is News 10′s Schools Rule! series. Up first, we’re spotlighting a local district that’s working to put support dogs in all its schools. Northwest Schools in Jackson County is partnering with “Canines for Change” out of Grand Ledge in Eaton County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Spaghetti dinner set to raise funds for Cassandra Schmidt’s family

A spaghetti dinner is set for 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion Post 141, 3265 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell, to raise funds for the family of Cassandra Schmidt. Schmidt, who died Sept. 5 at the age of 42, was a paramedic with the Livingston County EMS for 10 years before completing her degree and becoming a charge nurse at Trinity St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell.
HOWELL, MI

