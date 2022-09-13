Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Seahawks Star DK Metcalf, Others Detail 'Shocking' Broncos Russell Wilson's Return
Wilson spent the first decade of his NFL career in Seattle.
Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday. An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The news outlet exposed...
NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released
The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
Pros and Cons of Lions Signing LB Blake Martinez
Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions signing free-agent linebacker Blake Martinez.
NFL Admits Wrong Call, Jalen Hurts Should Have Been Penalized
Jalen Hurts intentionally grounded the football, and should have been called for a penalty.
Jerry Jones Sends Message to Dallas Cowboys Fans Slamming the Team
Dallas Cowboys fans need all of the talking off the ledge talk they can get. Amid their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dak Prescott’s right thumb injury that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks, many have already declared that the season is over. Team owner Jerry Jones is not one of them.
Yardbarker
Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS
Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium
Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
saturdaytradition.com
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers
Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
Lions injury report: Ragnow, Swift among 5 sitting out Wednesday's practice
The first practice injury report of the week from the Detroit Lions in advance of Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with the Washington Commanders could be a little scary for Lions fans. Starting center Frank Ragnow and top running back D’Andre Swift both sat out Wednesday’s practice. So did starting...
Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin troll Russell Wilson after loss to Seahawks
There appears to be no love lost between Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin towards Russ
T.J. Watt's Return, Steelers Offensive Improvements
The Pittsburgh Steelers might wait on T.J. Watt, and their offense might improve in Week 2.
Preseason Standout Terminates Contract
David Anenih led the defense in sacks and forced fumbles during the preseason. He is now free to pursue other opportunities.
Lions' Injury Report: Frank Ragnow Out, 4 Players Questionable
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 2 injury report released Friday.
NBC Sports
Commanders discuss Hard Knocks ahead of their trip to Detroit
Sam Cosmi was ruining his fiancée's viewing experience. During this past training camp, the two made a point of watching HBO's Hard Knocks together. However, because the subject of this year's series was the Detroit Lions, Cosmi figured he had an opportunity to turn their hangouts into a bonus film session, since Dan Campbell's squad is Washington's Week 2 foe.
Lions draw familiar broadcast crew for Week 2
This week’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders will feature some familiar voices for Lions fans. The broadcast crew from FOX Sports includes play-by-play man Kenny Albert. Albert will be joined by longtime NFL LB Jonathan Vilma, who is providing the color commentary. The duo has done...
saturdaytradition.com
World Series champ joining Michigan State baseball staff
Michigan State baseball is making some moves this offseason. The baseball program announced that there are bringing in a former World Series champion to join the coaching staff per a release from the school. Adam Eaton, who won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, is heading to...
Detroit Sports Nation
