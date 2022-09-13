Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta police share images of homeless man killed by pellet gun in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police said a man was living on the streets when someone shot and killed him with a pellet gun blocks from Atlanta City Hall. Police are still searching for the person who killed 52-year-old Horace Meadows, also known as "Obie." Police are asking for help finding the shooter and offering a $2,000 reward in the case.
Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling
A judge wiped out the $60 million the city of Atlanta was ordered to pay in a $100 million ruling after a cop's Tasering left Jerry Blasingame paralyzed. The post Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling appeared first on NewsOne.
CBS 46
Authorities investigate ‘gummies’ incident at DeKalb County middle school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of students at Chapel Hill Middle School in south DeKalb County are learning school officials are looking into an incident involving a student allegedly passing out gummies at school, candy that parents feared might’ve been laced with THC. It’s a subject matter that...
Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
Mayor Andre Dickens’ office privately pushed back this week after Mary Norwood — the two-time mayoral candidate who made a return to the Atlanta City Council this year — publicly criticized the city government and accused officials of neglecting Buckhead.
Mitzi Bickers to appeal conviction in Atlanta City Hall bribery case
Attorneys for former city of Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers on Wednesday filed a notice of her intent to appeal her March conviction on bribery and other charges in a cash-for-contracts scheme at City Hall.
Protestors set fire to illegally dumped tires at Atlanta's 'Cop City', DeKalb Fire says
ATLANTA — Crews extinguished a large grass fire Wednesday after a group of environmental protestors allegedly set fire to illegally dumped fires at "Cop City" in Atlanta, according to DeKalb Fire Department. Firefighters were called to an area just outside of the Atlanta Police Department training facility where they...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
1 hurt in Union City gas station shooting, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. — A man is hurt after a shooting at a Union City gas station along Flat Shoals Road Friday afternoon, according to police. Union City Police said it happened at 3:35 p.m. at the Circle K/Exxon gas station at 3601 Flat Shoals Rd. When officers arrived,...
Family, friends say farewell to Cobb County Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services were held Thursday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. Deputy Ervin, 38, and Deputy Koleski, 42, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Ervin had been with the sheriff's office...
DeKalb Police ask public for help identifying suspect in connection to Shell gas station shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is wanted in connection to a shooting at a DeKalb gas station. The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify him. The shooting happened Monday at the Shell gas station at 4605 Glenwood Road in Decatur. The suspect ran away southbound on Glenfair Road, DeKalb Police said.
'He was every good thing in this world' | Wife's letter read at Cobb deputy's funeral
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The wife of Cobb County Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. remembered him Thursday as "every good thing in this world" in a letter read during his services. Ervin was killed in the line of duty last week, one of two Cobb sheriff's deputies shot as...
Man shot, killed after DoorDash delivery went to the wrong address in Georgia
CONYERS, Ga. — A man was shot and killed in Conyers, Georgia, after his DoorDash delivery went to the wrong address. According to WSB-TV, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an apartment complex just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a shooting. RCSO...
Atlanta Medical Center protesters hopeful as mayor, governor shift focus towards transition
ATLANTA — Protesters gathered outside the Atlanta Medical Center on Tuesday evening, demanding answers from Wellstar about the closure. But for workers, they’re resigned to the fact that two months from now, they will have to find work somewhere else. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
APD releases surveillance video of suspect in connection to shooting at Woodruff Park
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators have released surveillance video of a suspect who they believe shot a man at Woodruff Park. The shooting took place Saturday around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital by Grady EMS critically hurt, according to APD.
Hours-long SWAT confrontation with woman ‘in mental health crisis’ ends with arrest, no shots fired
EAST POINT, Ga. — A tense standoff in an East Point neighborhood that lasted for more than four hours – between the SWAT team and a woman inside her home who they believed was armed – ended Tuesday night with no shots fired and the woman taken safely into custody.
Grady to get $130M aid package to help offset AMC closure
ATLANTA — Grady Hospital will get a $130 million aid package to help it handle the expected influx of patients once Atlanta Medical Center closes on Nov. 1. Governor Brian Kemp, along with Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and leaders from area hospitals, made the announcement Thursday morning at the state Capitol.
Body found in wrecked vehicle off I-20 earlier this week identified as missing Covington mom
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed the body found in a wrecked vehicle Monday as the missing Covington mother Yolanda Brown. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the body was positively identified Friday. The sheriff's office is stilling looking into the manner of her death, adding that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
CBS 46
9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 9-1-1 call has been released in the moments after a fatal August shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. A woman is heard calling 9-1-1 saying there had just been a shooting. The woman says the shooting happened inside one of the apartment units at the Camden Vantage Apartments in northeast Atlanta.
1 killed in ‘targeted’ double shooting at Atlanta gas station, cops say
A man was killed and another person was injured Thursday morning in what police believe was a targeted shooting at a southeast Atlanta gas station.
Family reacts after man is indicted on 8 charges in murder of 18-year-old Tori Lang last year
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Friday would have been the 20th birthday of a woman killed last year; her family joined together to reflect and talk about the recent indictment in her case. Tori Lang was found shot to death under a tree at a Gwinnett County park last year....
