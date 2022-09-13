ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison

Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
MONROE, LA
wbrz.com

Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing

THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on August 20, 2022, deputies responded to a home on Hundley Road about a theft.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
NOLA.com

Well-known Kenner businessman accused of writing bad checks to subcontractors

A man the Kenner Business Association named its Member of the Year in 2020 has been accused of issuing worthless checks, records show. Tulio Murillo Jr., owner of C.M.C. Construction, was charged in June after two of his subcontractors approached the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office with complaints that checks he had written to them bounced.
KENNER, LA
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KHOU

LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — An LSU student was found shot to death inside of a car on Government Street in Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Allison Rice was found around 2:15 a.m. Investigators said she had been shot several times. An LSU spokesperson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana

What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile. On September 13, 2022, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Brusly Police Department in Louisiana reported that they are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christopher Taplin. According...
BRUSLY, LA
KTAL

U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing, endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months, the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31...

