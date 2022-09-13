Read full article on original website
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
brproud.com
Half million dollar bond set for Louisiana man accused of trafficking children
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old girl was allegedly propositioned by an adult man in Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after receiving a “complaint in reference to a juvenile that was being enticed to have sex in exchange for money.”. The complaint...
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Allison Rice, an LSU student from Geismar, dies in Baton Rouge shooting
Allison Rice, a 21-year-old LSU student from Geismar, was found dead in her vehicle near the railroad tracks on Government Street close to Eddie Robinson Drive in Baton Rouge. No suspect or motive has been released at this time. She was a senior at LSU and a 2019 graduate of...
wbrz.com
Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing
THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on August 20, 2022, deputies responded to a home on Hundley Road about a theft.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Jeff Landry relates lawlessness in New Orleans to abortion policies, mayor's travel
Louisiana's Bond Commission finally advanced a flood control project for New Orleans Thursday after it had been delayed twice previously because the city's top elected officials have said they won't enforce the state's abortion ban. Members voted 11-1 to advance a $39 million non-cash line of credit to build a...
NOLA.com
Well-known Kenner businessman accused of writing bad checks to subcontractors
A man the Kenner Business Association named its Member of the Year in 2020 has been accused of issuing worthless checks, records show. Tulio Murillo Jr., owner of C.M.C. Construction, was charged in June after two of his subcontractors approached the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office with complaints that checks he had written to them bounced.
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish officials among legislators recognized at statewide event in Lake Charles
Legislators across Louisiana were recognized for their pro-business votes in the 2022 legislative session during a statewide event hosted by Chamber Southwest Louisiana in Lake Charles. According to a chamber news release, nearly 900 were in attendance for the event in late August. State Senate President Page Cortez was awarded...
KHOU
LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS — An LSU student was found shot to death inside of a car on Government Street in Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Allison Rice was found around 2:15 a.m. Investigators said she had been shot several times. An LSU spokesperson...
Natchitoches Times
Louisiana adopts state’s first accountability plan to measure success in K–2nd grades
Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability system and embraces a fundamental...
North Shore crash claims life of Mandeville woman
According to LSP Troop L, the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday when 53-year-old Michelle Gallien was traveling west on I-12 near US Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish.
Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana
Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Early Morning Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on I-10
Louisiana Woman Killed in Early Morning Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on I-10 Vinton, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, soon after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, roughly 3 miles east of the Toomey / Starks exit in Calcasieu Parish. Kami Angelle Manuel, 23, of Carlyss, Louisiana, died in the crash.
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile. On September 13, 2022, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Brusly Police Department in Louisiana reported that they are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christopher Taplin. According...
KTAL
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing, endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months, the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31...
