Lompoc Record
Power Rankings: Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Mission Prep have chance to take top spot with big league games Friday
Call this the calm before the storm. There was barely any movement atop The Power Rankings this week, despite No. 1 St. Joseph falling on the road at Newbury Park last Friday. The top six teams remain the same, though, with league play starting, expect the rankings to look completely different in seven days.
Fourth grade teacher receives key to Santa Maria-Bonita School District award
A fourth grade teacher at Tunnell School in Santa Maria was awarded the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's first-ever Key to the District Award at a school board meeting on Wednesday night. The post Fourth grade teacher receives key to Santa Maria-Bonita School District award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow to Be Held in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 13, 2022 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
pacbiztimes.com
UCSB, Cal Poly, CLU all crack top 10 on U.S. News lists
The tri-county region is home to one of the 10 best public universities in the nation and two of the 10 best regional universities in the West, at least according to the new U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” rankings. UC Santa Barbara was seventh among public...
helpmechas.com
Festival In Solvang And More Fall Events For California Tourism
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Carmel-by-the-Sea, Morro Bay, Murrieta, and Solvang are among the most popular destinations in the Sunshine State. There is plenty to go with your end-of-year vacation, from celebrating delicious local excellence to art, history, the holidays, and more. Poodle Day in Carmel-by-the-Sea Poodle Day is an annual event held in Carmel, California on October 1, 2022, that brings together poodle owners and lovers, as well as their furry companions, for a fun-filled day that includes a parade for poodles, poodle mixes, and their human companions, off-leash beach play, and evening cocktail parties.
Noozhawk
Under the Goleta Pier
Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you 24/7, please become a member of our Hawks Club today.
budgettravel.com
Santa Barbara 2-Night Getaway - $375
This chic "California-cool" hotel offers boutique charm and a stellar location that scores major points with past Travelzoo guests. It's just steps from Santa Barbara's waterfront, ideal for boardwalk strolls along the beach (hello, sunsets) and adventures on State Street. This offer saves you over $200 on 2-night stays on weekdays from October through January, including fall dates, when temperatures are mild. You'll also get to skip the daily parking fee — it's included in this deal.
Oxnard female youth soccer coach arrested for acts involving minors under 16
A 31-year old girls youth soccer coach at Del Sol Park was arrested Tuesday night for lascivious acts involving multiple players under the age of 16. The post Oxnard female youth soccer coach arrested for acts involving minors under 16 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Airport general manager departing to become new Santa Barbara Airport director
The City of Santa Barbara names Chris Hastert as new Santa Barbara Airport Director. Hastert moves down the coast, leaving his position as Santa Maria Airport general manager, which he has served the past 14 years. The post Santa Maria Airport general manager departing to become new Santa Barbara Airport director appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Oxnard soccer coach arrested for inappropriate conduct with 'several' players
OXNARD, Calif. - A youth soccer coach in Oxnard was arrested Tuesday for alleged inappropriate conduct with "several" of the players he coached, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Oscar Ramirez, 31, was a girls' youth soccer coach who coached at Del Sol Park in Oxnard. Ramirez was arrested Tuesday...
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success
When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
Lompoc Record
Linda Michoacana in Santa Maria, Lompoc offers original artisan popsicle flavors
Martha Torres has lived in Santa Maria since 1992. Neither she or her husband speak English, but they own three artisanal popsicle and ice cream stores called Linda Michoacana that delight thousands with over 50 colorful and almost unimaginable fresh fruit flavors. They established their first store in Santa Maria...
Noozhawk
2977 La Combadura Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Where Mission Canyon meets San Roque this inviting and bright 2 bed/1 bath + Bonus room home offers architectural character and a convenient location. In addition to its desirable location, highlights of this home include natural light, a size-able kitchen, a vaulted ceiling bonus room, a walk-in closet, a spacious front and side yard, and curb appeal. The unique upstairs bonus room could easily be utilized as the third bedroom, a spacious home office, or hobby room. An alluring 1700 square feet in total, a boasting wood burning fireplace in the living room, hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, and nestled nearby the famous Santa Barbara Mission, SB Botanical Gardens and several hiking trails.
Crash along Hwy 154 slows traffic in Santa Ynez
A vehicle crashed and landed upside down in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 154 in Santa Ynez Wednesday afternoon.
Structure fire in 3000 Block of Orcutt Road in Santa Maria Monday night
A structure fire was reported at 3239 Orcutt Rd in Santa Maria at 8:40 p.m. Monday night. The post Structure fire in 3000 Block of Orcutt Road in Santa Maria Monday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police looking for missing teen
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing girl who is said to be at-risk. Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in San Luis Obispo, but she frequents the Five Cities area, according to police. Police describe Zaragoza as white with shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun.
Santa Barbara Independent
Meet La Cumbre Plaza’s New Art Collective in Uptown Santa Barbara
An artistic experience is laid out in three separate showrooms in La Cumbre Plaza — namely Elevate, Fine Line, and Illuminations. These gallery spaces together make up the La Cumbre Center for Creative Arts (LCCCA), an art collective run by its 25 members, complete with a variety of studios and displays that act as portals into the artists’ worlds.
onscene.tv
Semi Rolls Off Freeway And Lands Vertically Against Bridge | Ventura
09.15.2022 | 3:39 AM | VENTURA – CHP Ventura officers responded to a call of a semi that had rolled off the southbound 101 Freeway just south of California St. When officers arrived on scene, they found the cab of the semi resting vertically and upside down against the Sanjon Rd overcrossing with its trailer across Harbor Blvd.
26-Year-Old Saul Y. Martinez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Oxnard on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 118 west of Grimes [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
