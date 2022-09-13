ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Basketball, fight against disease unify at Garding Against Cancer event in Eau Claire

Sports have significant power to bring people together. So does the fight against cancer. Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard wants to use those unifiers to make a difference in the state.

Gard and the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball program hosted a Garding Against Cancer fundraiser on Monday night at the Pablo Center in downtown Eau Claire. The excitement from Badgers fans, Blugolds supporters and those wanting to help out the cause showcased the ability of sports and shared experiences to bring communities together for a greater purpose.

Eau Claire, WI
